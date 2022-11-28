ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Broken down pickup truck leads to drug bust in Crawford County

By Corey Morris
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A disabled vehicle led to numerous arrests and a drug bust recently in Crawford County.

At about 5 p.m., a Pennsylvania State Police trooper saw a broken down 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 along southbound Interstate 79 near Hayfield Township (at about mile marker 156).

According to a PSP report, the vehicle occupants allegedly gave fake names to the troopers, and they reportedly had multiple warrants. Further, a passenger allegedly had drugs and paraphernalia in their possession. The three occupants were taken to the PSP Meadville station for interviews.

The vehicle was searched, and PSP allegedly found half a pound of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, $4,000 in cash, and a sawed-off rifle.

All three occupants — a 43-year-old Erie man, a 24-year-old Oil City woman, and a 29-year-old Oil City man — were charged and taken to Crawford County Jail.

Comments

Chad Barker
3d ago

I wasn't aware that police were allowed to demand identification just because a vehicle is broke down. I'm happy to here that this poison is out of our community but not fully understanding what happened here. we're the people acting strange or something?

