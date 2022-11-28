ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alderson, WV

JackyP
2d ago

I find it insensitive to still refer to her by the last name of the man who killed her and took her away from her kids. they can refer to her by her previous name, pretty sure killing your spouse can be considered divorce.

WOWK 13 News

Woman arrested in Nicholas County, West Virginia, stabbing

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is recovering and a woman is in custody after a stabbing in Nicholas County. According to Nicholas County 911 dispatchers, authorities were called to Woodbine Road in Craigsville, West Virginia around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 regarding a stabbing. Dispatchers say when authorities arrived, they found a […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Metro News

11-year-old boy dies in hunting-related shooting

MARLINTON, W.Va. — An 11-year-old boy has died from a gunshot wound that he suffered while hunting with his father on Thanksgiving morning. West Virginia Natural Resources Police said the shooting occurred on Bear Mountain in Pocahontas near the West Virginia-Virginia state line. The Natural Resources Police are being...
POCAHONTAS, VA
Law & Crime

West Virginia Man Said He ‘Blacked Out’ and ‘Messed Up’ by Beating Newlywed Wife to Death After Argument on Thanksgiving: Police

A 34-year-old man in West Virginia is behind bars after he allegedly confessed to beating his newlywed wife to death following an argument late on Thanksgiving. Zachary Hess Dawson was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count of murder in the death of Marissa Dawson, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
ALDERSON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police seek West Virginia woman who walked way from hospital

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who allegedly walked away from a hospital. According to the CPD – Criminal Investigation Division, Monica Estep, 40, was last seen Nov. 28, 2022, when she walked away from CAMC General Hospital on Washington Street East. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A boy was killed during a hunting accident in Pocahontas County, authorities said. Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell 5 News the boy was hunting with his father when he was fatally shot. The accident happened Thanksgiving Day on Bear Mountain,...
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Crystal Eugenia Forbes

Crystal Eugenia Forbes was born on May 24th 1962 in Radford, VA to the late Carl Edwards Forbes and the late Julie Hodge (McCoy). Crystal met her husband Steven Crapps and settled in Dublin, VA. They eventually moved to Chesapeake, VA. Crystal battled a tedious long-term illness which she succumbed to on November 22, 2022.
DUBLIN, VA
Lootpress

Structure fire shuts down city block

COAL CITY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The emergence of a structure fire in the Raleigh County during the early hours Wednesday morning resulted in the shutdown of a city block to through traffic for an extended period. According to the Coal City Volunteer Fire Department, at roughly 2:50 am on...
COAL CITY, WV
Metro News

Construction bid approved for new schools in Richwood

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — The Nicholas County Board of Education has approved a bid to build new schools in Richwood more than six years after the June 2016 flood. The approval of a $42.5 million bid came on a unanimous vote Monday night. “We’re just so excited because it has...
RICHWOOD, WV
lootpress.com

Local grocery store to close its doors

DANESE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A local grocery store in Fayette County has announced that they will begin closing on Thursday, December 1st. Gardener’s Groceries, a locally-owned and family-owned grocery and feed store that is fairly new to the Danese community will begin its closing stages tomorrow. The Gardner...
DANESE, WV

