ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Talking Horses: Constitution Hill v Honeysuckle is a race for the ages

By Greg Wood
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zUkqr_0jPrTwt500
The public welcome back Constitution Hill after his brilliant victory on Saturday Photograph: Steve Davies/racingfotos.com/Rex/Shutterstock

Forty-eight hours on from an apparently flawless performance like Constitution Hill’s 12-length success at Newcastle on Saturday, the adrenaline has worn off and it is generally possible to make a more objective assessment of the form. Perhaps the second-favourite ran well below form, went off too fast or made a mistake at a key stage. Maybe the winner was the only one that acted on the ground.

This time, there’s nothing. Not even the faintest hint of a hole to niggle away at. Constitution Hill travelled supremely well from the first stride, settled easily into his unfamiliar role as a frontrunner and flew every hurdle without a second thought. When Nico de Boinville asked for just a little of what his partner had left in the tank, Constitution Hill’s turn of foot was immediate and electrifying. He scarcely moved past second gear but still covered the two miles 17 seconds faster than the winner of the opening juvenile hurdle.

Related: Constitution Hill flies to spectacular success in Fighting Fifth Hurdle

Jumping has a generational talent on its hands, at the very least, and conceivably the best hurdler of all time. Istabraq, around the turn of the century, and Night Nurse, Monksfield and Sea Pigeon, from the golden era in the 1970s, are among the great names that Constitution Hill needs to surpass, while Sir Ken and Hatton’s Grace, both three-time winners just after the second world war, deserve to be part of the conversation too.

With only four runs in the book, however, Nicky Henderson’s five-year-old is already just 5lb behind Night Nurse , Timeform’s top-rated hurdler in the half-century or so that the firm has been assessing jumpers. The best news of all for the sport is that he has a contemporary rival in Honeysuckle who might well be good enough to give him a serious test.

There is, of course, a great deal that could go wrong between now and 14 March, but a head-to-head with the flavour of Arkle versus Mill House in the 1960s in next year’s Champion Hurdle could be just three and a half months away.

You need to be pushing 70 to remember the 1964 Gold Cup , which helped to establish Arkle’s status as the finest steeplechaser in National Hunt history, but like Constitution Hill, Arkle won a novice event at the Festival a year earlier to set up his clash with Mill House, the defending champion, in the Gold Cup.

Sedgefield 12.00 Piecederesistance 12.30 Betty Baloo 1.00 Monjules 1.35 Kildrum 2.10 Jet Smart 2.45 Mister Bells (nap) 3.20 Judicial Review

Exeter 12.15 Gelino Bello 12.50 Isle Of Aron 1.25 Blenkinsop 2.00 Lallygag 2.35 Shakem Up’Arry 3.10 Favori De Sivola 3.45 Take No Chances

Sandown 12.40 Valsheda 1.10 Kansas Du Berlais 1.45 Gloire D’Athon 2.20 Maximilian 2.55 Rose Sea Has 3.30 Hugos New Horse

Newcastle 3.03 Mrs Dibble 3.38 Project Black 4.10 Mistamac 4.45 Zip 5.15 Walking On Clouds 5.45 Logo Hunter 6.15 Embour 6.45 After John 7.15 Blazing Son (nb)

Unlike the more recent, much-anticipated head-to-head between Kauto Star and Denman in the 2009 Gold Cup, meanwhile, it was also a meeting of rivals from either side of the Irish Sea. The prospect of having something similar to sell to the general sporting public next year will have racing’s various PR squads – at Great British Racing, Jockey Club Racecourses and ITV – gnawing at the bit.

If the next few months unfold to plan, and Honeysuckle does indeed put an 18-race unbeaten record on the line in the Champion Hurdle against what is likely to be Constitution Hill’s perfect five-from-five, my personal view is that even a 7lb mares’ allowance will not save Honeysuckle from a beating that confirms Constitution Hill as the best hurdler of any generation. If that possibility does not keep you warm through the depths of winter, nothing will.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
The Guardian

‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia

Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
The Guardian

Ukraine needs tanks, and the west should supply them. They could finish off Putin and Russia

In a 1941 speech on a Royal Navy ship, Winston Churchill directed his final comments to the US: “Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.” After a significant victory in Kherson, and standing at the gates of Crimea facing a Russian army desperately trying to shore up its ramshackle defences, Ukraine has the troops and morale to defend what it has. However, despite some western assistance, the Ukrainians lack the tools – tanks, missiles and aircraft – to retake their land and impose strategic defeat on the Russians. If the west, and especially the US, is serious about helping to protect Ukraine, decisions on stepping up military assistance need to be made now. If Ukraine is to be able to secure its future after victory – assuming that is what the west truly wants – its forces need to begin to transition to Nato-standard equipment.
The Guardian

Tampax, stick to making tampons – and stop being creepy

You know what I would like a major manufacturer of tampons to do? Make tampons. You know what I wouldn’t like them to do? Make creepy sex jokes on Twitter. This is a not-so-subtle reference to Tampax, which caused large swathes of the internet to see red after an off-colour tweet last week. “You’re in their DMs,” Tampax tweeted. “We’re in them. We are not the same.”
The Guardian

Christine McVie obituary

Fleetwood Mac were Brit-rock stalwarts when, in 1974, they hit on the idea of pepping up their lineup. They invited a folky Californian, Lindsey Buckingham, to join, but he refused to come without his girlfriend, Stevie Nicks. The band agreed, on one condition: their sole female member, Christine McVie, had to feel comfortable with Nicks.
The Guardian

Met pays out to black brothers searched and handcuffed outside home

The Metropolitan police has settled a complaint by black brothers who were stopped, searched and handcuffed outside their family home. Nicholas Peart, 24, and Leon Peart, 20, both black, are Christians who regularly attend church and say they have never smoked tobacco let alone taken drugs. They told of their feelings of trauma and humiliation after about 20 minutes in handcuffs when arrested outside in Chingford, east London.
The Guardian

Canadian man charged with murdering four Indigenous women

A Canadian man previously charged with murdering an Indigenous woman has been accused of killing three other women – two also confirmed to be Indigenous and one believed to be. Jeremy Skibicki was charged 18 May and kept in custody after the partial remains of Rebecca Contois, 24, were...
The Guardian

The Guardian

519K+
Followers
118K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy