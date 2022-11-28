ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas education policy reform in upcoming legislative session likely to mirror 2022 bills

By Tim Carpenter
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBUFG_0jPrTZmU00

Scott Rothschild and Leah Fliter, who represent the Kansas Association of School Boards in the Capitol, say the 2023 legislative session is likely to delve again into controversial issues of vouchers, trans sports, special education and a parental bill of rights. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The 2023 legislative session in Kansas is expected to generate familiar debates on financing of public schools and vouchers for private schools, transgender student participation in sports and creation of a parental bill of rights touching on class curriculum and library offerings.

Lobbyists with the Kansas Association of School Boards also anticipated legislation would surface to broaden vaccination exemptions for students, encourage school employees to carry firearms and address the longstanding shortfall in state aid to special education.

Leah Fliter and Scott Rothschild, who monitor legislation for KASB on behalf of the 286 school boards statewide, said the annual session would again feature Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican-dominated House and Senate. The outcome will directly influence nearly 500,000 students and more than 35,000 teachers in the state.

“Well, I think is obviously going to be challenging as it was last year,” Fliter said. “I do think, though, given the fact that the voters seem to be comfortable with a kind of a divided government — Republican Legislature, Democratic governor — it makes me wonder if there might be some opportunities for the Democrats to pull some Republicans over into some votes that might be favorable for public education.”

The House and Senate maintained two-thirds GOP majorities capable of forming a large enough coalition to overturn vetoes by Kelly, who didn’t hesitate to use her veto power during the first term. It is possible the House will be slightly more conservative, despite addition of one Democrat in the 2022 elections. The Senate didn’t alter its complexion because members won’t be on the ballot until 2024.

The Legislature could end up embracing education policy advocated by Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who lost to Kelly in November, on transgender athletes, the parental bill of rights and vaccination exemptions.

“We’re hearing … they’re going to come out of the gate swinging,” Fliter said on the Kansas Reflector podcast. “There’s going to be all kinds of stuff. So, I in some ways, I think they’re doubling down.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z80vu_0jPrTZmU00

Leah Fliter says private school vouchers would hollow out the public school system while fortunate kids “go to the land of milk and honey.” (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Vouchers on agenda

Fliter said advocates of private school funding would again strive to funnel public tax dollars to private schools through a system of tax credits and education savings accounts. She said KASB would urge lawmakers to avoid reforms that result in hurting public school districts by moving students to private schools not obligated to accept every student regardless of income, academic standing or disability.

“It’s basically hollowing out the public school systems so that eventually, the only kids who are left in public school are the kids who, who do poorly, who have a lot of challenges at home. And, meanwhile, the more fortunate kids are able to go to the land of milk and honey, and continue to excel,” she said.

Rothschild said a bill would again emerge — Kelly vetoed previous attempts to advance this culture-war policy — to require transgender students to participate in athletics based on gender at birth. He said KASB opposed this legislation because the Kansas State High School Activities Association and local school boards were better equipped than the 165 members of the Kansas Legislature to handle these issues.

In 2022, Kelly vetoed and the Legislature failed to override legislation outlining a dozen rights of parents with children enrolled in K-12 public schools. The package affirms parents have the authority to direct religious and moral upbringing of their children. It also required teachers to disclose classroom materials to parents in advance of use and encouraged parents to challenge library books they considered offensive.

“I think we’re gonna see another run at restricting things that are in libraries, you know, making teachers post what they’re teaching,” Fliter said.

The Legislature will consider how to deal with an inflation adjustment to state funding of K-12 education, a provision of the settlement of recent school finance litigation. The Kansas Supreme Court retained jurisdiction of the case in anticipation of the legislative branch attempting to back out of the settlement.

Under the current agreement embedded in state law, the Legislature must adjust taxpayer spending on public education based on a three-year rolling average of inflation. The rate climbed to 8% in 2022, but the dollar figure would be moderated by 2% or 3% rates the previous two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eXZtM_0jPrTZmU00

Scott Rothschild says fully funding special education needs in public schools is a “no-brainer.” (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

The inflation adjustment

Another financial issue will be consideration of demands for the Legislature to fully reimburse local school districts for 92% of the cost incurred for special education services. The state hasn’t hit that mark in a decade, which leaves districts to self-fund a larger share of costs. Statewide, meeting that threshold would cost the state about $160 million annually.

“It would seem like that would be a no-brainer to fund that,” Rothschild said. “As far as consequences for not funding it? I mean, we haven’t seen any yet. But I think there are political consequences.”

He said legislators might attempt to amend state law to require existing state aid to public schools to be shifted to special education.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Kansas Policy Institute think tank told legislators there was no shortfall in “school funding for special education.” KPI CEO Dave Trabert said students may not be receiving the quality of education deserved, but it wasn’t “for a lack of funding.”

Rothschild said shortage of educators in public schools was a significant concern. Compensation and work conditions could be improved, he said, but the political assault on teachers was driving people away from the profession.

“I think we just have to lift teachers up,” he said. “There’s so much negativity brought by certain special interest groups against public schools. If this session proceeds into a standoff over funding or, you know, things that may or may hurt teachers, I think legislators are going to find out Kansans like their public schools.”

The post Kansas education policy reform in upcoming legislative session likely to mirror 2022 bills appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Kansas banking commissioner pleads for greater oversight of novel financial institution

TOPEKA — The top banking regulator in Kansas urged legislators Thursday to embrace bills clearing a path for criminal background checks and fingerprinting of officers, directors and organizers involved in a new type of financial institution catering to wealthy people securing loans with their illiquid assets. State banking commissioner David Herndon asked a joint House […] The post Kansas banking commissioner pleads for greater oversight of novel financial institution appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Supreme Court justice tackles state’s severe shortage of rural attorneys

TOPEKA —  Eighty percent of all active Kansas attorneys live in six urban counties, leaving Kansas rural communities struggling to find legal help. The newly created Rural Justice Initiative Committee plans to tackle the issue, with the goal of attracting attorneys to practices in rural areas. In Kansas, there’s a ratio of two attorneys per […] The post Kansas Supreme Court justice tackles state’s severe shortage of rural attorneys appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Supreme Court justice resigns as teacher after KU protests antigay speaker. Bless his heart.

Kansas Supreme Court Justice Caleb Stegall had his feelings hurt. Students and administrators at the University of Kansas questioned whether the campus Federalist Society should have invited an anti-LGBTQ speaker. Despite protests, the talk from Jordan Lorence of the Alliance Defending Freedom went forward as planned. Stegall outlined the situation and his claims in a […] The post Kansas Supreme Court justice resigns as teacher after KU protests antigay speaker. Bless his heart. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas legislators block good policy every session. It’s time to give voters a powerful new voice.

If Kansans could vote today on the issues, they would expand Medicaid, legalize marijuana and control access to deadly weapons. Already this year, they showed up at the polls in overwhelming numbers to support abortion rights. But lawmakers at the Statehouse have opposed or blocked these measures in the past, and the upcoming legislative session […] The post Kansas legislators block good policy every session. It’s time to give voters a powerful new voice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Election results show Kansans willing to converse — but not take decisive action

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Norlin is a retired Cloud County Community College teacher, where he was department chairman of communications/English, specializing in media. I walked doors this election. I talked […] The post Election results show Kansans willing to converse — but not take decisive action appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Ballooning Evergy spending plans raise questions, prove need for public hearings in Kansas

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Glenda DuBoise is the state director for AARP Kansas. She has previously worked in both large and small companies and nonprofit organizations across Kansas and beyond, most […] The post Ballooning Evergy spending plans raise questions, prove need for public hearings in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas legislators say it’s time to fix mental health bed shortages

TOPEKA — After months of meetings and complaints from civilians and law enforcement officials, lawmakers say they have clear targets in addressing the state’s severe mental health care shortages. With a shortage of room in psychiatric facilities across the state, community hospitals and jails have had to shoulder housing and care costs for mentally unstable […] The post Kansas legislators say it’s time to fix mental health bed shortages appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Lawmakers say marijuana is workforce issue, urge caution in legalization discussion

TOPEKA — Kansas lawmakers said marijuana legalization, political stances and state funding were potential roadblocks in addressing the state’s severe workforce shortage. Sen. Virgil Peck, R-Havana, said the Special Committee on Workforce Development needed to talk about marijuana legalization before lawmakers discussed it during the upcoming legislative session.  Lawmakers passed a motion to make a […] The post Lawmakers say marijuana is workforce issue, urge caution in legalization discussion appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Congress knows how to slash child poverty. It just needs to do it.

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Juan Carlos Ordóñez is the communications director of the Oregon Center for Public Policy, as well as the host of the podcast Policy for the People. […] The post Congress knows how to slash child poverty. It just needs to do it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

New York Times investigation shows how sports gambling industry exploited Kansas legislators

TOPEKA — A New York Times investigation into the gambling industry’s bare-knuckled lobbying efforts provides insight into concessions Kansas lawmakers provided when they legalized sports betting earlier this year. Among the revelations from the report, published Sunday as part of a series on “a relentless nationwide campaign” to expand sports betting: Kansas lawmakers slashed an […] The post New York Times investigation shows how sports gambling industry exploited Kansas legislators appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers consider using state’s surplus to cut Social Security taxes

TOPEKA — Kansas legislators want to use a projected budget surplus to address the state’s “Social Security cliff,” which they say is driving retirees out of the state. Kansas taxes income from Social Security benefits, with an income tax exemption for those who make $75,000 in federal adjusted gross income or less. Critics of the […] The post Kansas lawmakers consider using state’s surplus to cut Social Security taxes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan

Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years. […] The post Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

This architect of Kansas’ tax policy failure mocks our state. Leaders can’t ignore recent history.

For the better part of a decade, Kansas government has been consumed by tax policy. Residents first endured former Gov. Sam Brownback’s “experiment,” which resulted in yawning deficits, budget cuts and credit downgrades. Teachers fled. Prisoners rioted. State agencies crumbled. Arduous years of rebuilding followed, under the guidance of Gov. Laura Kelly and a more […] The post This architect of Kansas’ tax policy failure mocks our state. Leaders can’t ignore recent history. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

With Kansas election season winding down, consider the benefits of being a mugwump

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ron Smith is a fifth-generation Kansan, a native of Manhattan, an attorney practicing in Larned, a grandfather several times over, a Vietnam veteran and a civil war […] The post With Kansas election season winding down, consider the benefits of being a mugwump appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Reflection, celebration and fond memories should mark Thanksgiving season in Kansas

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. My recent call to […] The post Reflection, celebration and fond memories should mark Thanksgiving season in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Dear Kris Kobach: Please read this open letter about open government in Kansas

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max Kautsch is an attorney whose practice focuses on First Amendment rights and open government law. Dear attorney general-elect Kris Kobach: Congratulations on your election as […] The post Dear Kris Kobach: Please read this open letter about open government in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy