Richmond fourth-grader speaks about public school education at Yale UniversityMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Philharmonic's Holiday Pops Concert returns for the first time since 2019Margaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Giving Heart annual free Thanksgiving meal in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Disappearance or Abduction? The Unexplained Story of Amy BradleyNikPetersburg, VA
NBC12
Bluey’s Big Play coming to Altria Theater in April
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Disney’s popular animated preschool series Bluey will be stopping in Richmond next spring. Bluey’s Big Play the Stage Show will be coming to the Altria Theater on April 25, 2023, at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. and...
The Park at RVA, new entertainment and food venue opens in Richmond
Richmond's newest entertainment venue, The Park at RVA, is expected to bring fun for the whole family when it opens this afternoon.
A look inside Richmond's new entertainment wonderland
The Park opens its doors for the first time Wednesday.Why it matters: The $8 million, 1,300-person food and entertainment venue is the size of a football field and stuffed with intricately themed diversions.What's inside: We got a sneak peek earlier this week. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios🍸 The center of the venue is a 60-foot bar billed as the longest in the state, bookended by two massive 12-by-7-foot televisions. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios🎳 Behind it are 18 lanes of duckpin bowling, which is basically regular bowling but smaller. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios⛳ To the left is an elaborate, fair-themed mini golf course with holes...
Classic Richmond Christmas: Watch the 1992 Richmond Christmas Parade
The 1992 Christmas Parade was broadcast on WTVR CBS 6 and hosted by news anchors Charles Fishburne and Lisa Lafata.
VCU students surprised before finals week: 'I'm on an all-nighter right now'
With help from our friends at Virginia Credit Union, CBS 6 anchors Julie Bragg and Leland Pinder recently dropped by Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus to spread some early holiday cheer.
WRIC TV
Petersburg Symphony Orchestra to hold holiday concert featuring One Voice Chorus, four solo performers
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Nothing sets the mood for the holidays quite like music. The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra has announced it will be presenting a holiday concert called “Home for the Holidays” this Sunday. The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Maestra Naima Burrs, will perform Handel’s Messiah...
Hopewell winery says customers paid with fake $100 bill
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of a winery in Hopewell says two customers ripped off the gift shop with a fake bill. Surveillance footage from Sunday, Nov. 27, shows two people walking into Haley’s Honey Meadery on E. Broadway in downtown Hopewell. One person is seen wearing a blue hoodie while the other is […]
Richmond Animal League looks to empty shelter with ‘Operation Silent Night’
Richmond Animal League is looking to give every animal in their care a home in December with Operation Silent Night, beginning on Dec. 6.
thecollegianur.com
Richmond Reviews: The battle for the best bagel
Editor's Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. Richmond may be far from the Northeast, but nevertheless, there is a strong bagel scene in RVA; a rivalry even exists for the title of best bagel in Richmond. To determine this winner, I tried a toasted everything bagel with scallion cream cheese and capers at Chewy’s Bagels, Nate’s Bagels and Cupertino’s NY Bagels to ensure that the competition was fair.
allamericanatlas.com
31 Free Things to Do in Richmond, Virginia
A city of culture, history, adventure and so much more!. Once the capital of the Confederacy, Richmond now celebrates diversity and community – meaning a lot of the museums and attractions are free to enter. Great news for anyone wanting to explore without spending the earth!. The whole Richmond...
Richmond man in need of medication, documents waited months for mailbox access
Richmond resident Aaron Gilliam says it's been more than five months that he's had to wait by the window with his I.D. because the only way to get his mail is from the mail carrier directly.
styleweekly.com
That One Song: “Actions” by Rudy Walker
Rudy Walker was a talkative kid. How talkative? “My mom used to always have to tell me to shut up,” Walker says, laughing. But he soon found music to be an outlet for expression. “I realized, ‘If I learn the songs on the radio when I sing along, I can still get that same emotion of opening my mouth… if I do it right, she won’t tell me to shut up.’”
2 men arrested in connection to Williamsburg Road murder
Henrico Police officials Nov. 30 arrested a Richmond man and a Henrico man in connection with a Nov. 15 murder in Eastern Henrico. The suspects, Cornelius Lamont Carrington, 44, of Richmond, and Jerome Dominick Carrington, 40, of Henrico, each face a second-degree murder charge and a charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, in connection with a shooting in the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road that left 38-year-old Henrico man James Sneed dead. Sneed was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the stairway of a building shortly after 4:30 a.m. that day and died at the scene.
Richmond family loses $760 in online puppy scam
The Andrews family is one of the many reported victims of shopping scams this holiday season. Christine Andrews said she believed she was purchasing a puppy for $700, however, the seller disappeared after she paid.
Dad whose daughter spent 100 days in the hospital is grateful for surprise
Chloe, 11, was diagnosed with a rare lymphatic condition at the age of eight. Since then, she’s had close to 30 surgical interventions and the family has had to live apart.
Richmond business Plant Zero to be torn down for construction of new apartments
One Richmond business is closing its doors permanently by the end of the year to make room for some new construction.
Huguenot High School senior one of 14 Virginians killed in Thanksgiving weekend car crashes
Josie Cox was a senior at Huguenot High School in Richmond when she was killed in a crash on Sunday, Nov. 27.
It appears Facebook is behind code-named Henrico development
The site sits just south across Portugee Road from Meta’s existing 2.4 million-square-foot data center campus.
5 places to grab lunch under $10 in Richmond
POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less. Philly Steak & GyrosWhat's on the menu: Cheesesteaks, wraps, falafel, burgers and paninis. Cost: Regular cheesesteak for $5.99 (make it a combo with fries and a drink for $9.99). Large cheesesteak for $9.49. Gyros and paninis for $6.99.Address: 3443 W. Cary St.Hours: 11am-10:30pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11:30pm Friday-Saturday, 11am-8pm Sunday. A regular cheesesteak at Philly Steak & Gyros. Photo: Ned Oliver, Axios City DogsWhat's on the menu: City Dogs serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chili...
NBC12
Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes snow leopard cub
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Metro Richmond Zoo has welcomed a new addition to its snow leopard exhibit. The zoo says the female snow leopard named Alakhai was born on Aug. 5, 2022. Zoo guests will now have the opportunity to watch her grow after Alakhai was able to begin exploring...
