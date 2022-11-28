ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Bluey’s Big Play coming to Altria Theater in April

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Disney’s popular animated preschool series Bluey will be stopping in Richmond next spring. Bluey’s Big Play the Stage Show will be coming to the Altria Theater on April 25, 2023, at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. and...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

A look inside Richmond's new entertainment wonderland

The Park opens its doors for the first time Wednesday.Why it matters: The $8 million, 1,300-person food and entertainment venue is the size of a football field and stuffed with intricately themed diversions.What's inside: We got a sneak peek earlier this week. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios🍸 The center of the venue is a 60-foot bar billed as the longest in the state, bookended by two massive 12-by-7-foot televisions. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios🎳 Behind it are 18 lanes of duckpin bowling, which is basically regular bowling but smaller. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios⛳ To the left is an elaborate, fair-themed mini golf course with holes...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Hopewell winery says customers paid with fake $100 bill

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of a winery in Hopewell says two customers ripped off the gift shop with a fake bill. Surveillance footage from Sunday, Nov. 27, shows two people walking into Haley’s Honey Meadery on E. Broadway in downtown Hopewell. One person is seen wearing a blue hoodie while the other is […]
HOPEWELL, VA
thecollegianur.com

Richmond Reviews: The battle for the best bagel

Editor's Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. Richmond may be far from the Northeast, but nevertheless, there is a strong bagel scene in RVA; a rivalry even exists for the title of best bagel in Richmond. To determine this winner, I tried a toasted everything bagel with scallion cream cheese and capers at Chewy’s Bagels, Nate’s Bagels and Cupertino’s NY Bagels to ensure that the competition was fair.
RICHMOND, VA
allamericanatlas.com

31 Free Things to Do in Richmond, Virginia

A city of culture, history, adventure and so much more!. Once the capital of the Confederacy, Richmond now celebrates diversity and community – meaning a lot of the museums and attractions are free to enter. Great news for anyone wanting to explore without spending the earth!. The whole Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

That One Song: “Actions” by Rudy Walker

Rudy Walker was a talkative kid. How talkative? “My mom used to always have to tell me to shut up,” Walker says, laughing. But he soon found music to be an outlet for expression. “I realized, ‘If I learn the songs on the radio when I sing along, I can still get that same emotion of opening my mouth… if I do it right, she won’t tell me to shut up.’”
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

2 men arrested in connection to Williamsburg Road murder

Henrico Police officials Nov. 30 arrested a Richmond man and a Henrico man in connection with a Nov. 15 murder in Eastern Henrico. The suspects, Cornelius Lamont Carrington, 44, of Richmond, and Jerome Dominick Carrington, 40, of Henrico, each face a second-degree murder charge and a charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, in connection with a shooting in the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road that left 38-year-old Henrico man James Sneed dead. Sneed was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the stairway of a building shortly after 4:30 a.m. that day and died at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

5 places to grab lunch under $10 in Richmond

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less. Philly Steak & GyrosWhat's on the menu: Cheesesteaks, wraps, falafel, burgers and paninis. Cost: Regular cheesesteak for $5.99 (make it a combo with fries and a drink for $9.99). Large cheesesteak for $9.49. Gyros and paninis for $6.99.Address: 3443 W. Cary St.Hours: 11am-10:30pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11:30pm Friday-Saturday, 11am-8pm Sunday. A regular cheesesteak at Philly Steak & Gyros. Photo: Ned Oliver, Axios City DogsWhat's on the menu: City Dogs serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chili...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes snow leopard cub

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Metro Richmond Zoo has welcomed a new addition to its snow leopard exhibit. The zoo says the female snow leopard named Alakhai was born on Aug. 5, 2022. Zoo guests will now have the opportunity to watch her grow after Alakhai was able to begin exploring...
RICHMOND, VA

