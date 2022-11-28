Read full article on original website
Man says shooting that killed his girlfriend was accidental
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Armed Criminal Action after a shooting at his home left his girlfriend dead Sunday afternoon. Joshua Benjamin Wilbers, 23, told police he accidentally shot his girlfriend, Hallie Phillips, with a 22-caliber rifle while he was disassembling...
Man wanted for shooting taken into custody after leading deputies on a chase
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said they have apprehended a man wanted for a shooting and assault that happened on Monday. On Thursday at 10:15 am, Sheriff's Office detectives found Dustin Higgins in the parking lot of the Menards on Vandiver Drive in Columbia. Deputies tried to pull Higgins over,...
Man arrested after accidental fatal shooting in Cole County
Cole County deputies arrested a man for the shooting death of a woman on Sunday. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler said they arrested Joshua Wilbers on Tuesday without incident on a count of Involuntary Manslaughter. Deputies were called to a home in the 9000 block of Century Farms Road on...
One person dead after traffic crash on East Broadway in Columbia
Columbia police confirmed that one person has died after a traffic crash on East Broadway Thursday afternoon. Police also said one person was hurt in the two-car crash. Columbia police tweeted that East Broadway at Hominy Creek Trail was shut down in both directions. They ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Columbia police make arrest after Nov. 2 shots fired incident
COLUMBIA — Columbia police Tuesday arrested a man in connection to a shots fired incident from early November. Noah Solbrekken, 23, of Columbia was arrested for first-degree assault. Columbia police say they arrested him during a traffic stop. Part of Clark Lane was closed during rush hour on November...
Woman gives false identity, placed on hold for possession of a controlled substance
MONITEAU COUNTY — A Macon woman was placed on hold for possession of a controlled substance after being stopped by Moniteau County deputies November 30. According to a release from the Moniteau County Sheriff, deputies made a vehicle stop on Highway 50 near California, MO for an equipment violation.
Audrain County man found dead in his jail cell
Audrain — According to his sister Michelle, 47-year-old Audrain County Jail inmate Timothy Wayne Johnson hung himself with his jail cell bed sheets Tuesday, November 29th. Michelle said she received a knock at her door around 8 p.m. Tuesday from the Audrain County Sheriff's Department. Jennifer Badger, Johnson's wife,...
Charges filed against man accused of firing at one car from another
Boone County prosecutors have filed charges again against the man accused of taking part in a gunfight between two cars. They charged Montrez L. Ricketts, 43, of Columbia, with three counts of Assault, one count of Armed Criminal Action, and one of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, all felony counts.
Two injured in Highway 63 crash in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two men were injured and transported to the hospital after a crash Monday night in Callaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report Marc Ferrin, 57, of Hartsburg was crossing Highway 63 at County Road 395 when he crossed into the path of Marcus Davis, 18, of Jefferson City.
Mother of Jefferson City shooting victim speaks out about tragic loss of her son
Jefferson City — The mother of 43-year-old Corey Thames, who died in this weekend's shooting at J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub, is speaking out about the tragic loss of her son. Thames' mother spoke to KRCG 13 but wished not to be identified for her safety. "I went...
Illinois man died in Interstate 70 crash in Cooper County
An Illinois man died after a crash on Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The crash happened Wednesday at 9:30 am at the 91-mile marker. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report states Kyle Horak, 24, of Benton, IL, was driving a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser west on I-70. The...
Porch pirates crimes on the rise in Mid-Missouri
ASHLAND — Holiday shopping was in full swing Tuesday. If you did the bulk of your shopping online, it was important you protected yourself from porch pirates. Ashland police said this type of theft was on the rise. Porch pirates were a growing problem nationwide. Ashland police said there were ways to prevent it from happening to you.
California man charged with drug possession, driving without a license
Prosecutors charged a California, Missouri, man after he lied to deputies about his identity. Moniteau County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a car on Highway 50 near California. The driver first told deputies he didn't have his identification with him. Dispatch sent the deputies a photo that did not match the...
Doctor says flu shots an important part of holiday planning
COLUMBIA — The holidays are a wonderful time of year, but they can also be stressful. MU Health Care’s Dr. Margaret Day, a family medicine physician, has one recommendation that can help take some stress out of a busy month: get a flu immunization. “It’s definitely not too...
Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies return to Columbia Thursday night
COLUMBIA — Two traditional Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies return to Columbia Thursday night. The Magic Tree has been a part of the holiday traditions in Columbia since 1995. Will Treelighter carefully wraps each branch with mini lights, creating an elaborate spectacle that draws people from all over Mid-Missouri. This year’s...
Jefferson City gearing up for Living Windows Christmas celebration
JEFFERSON CITY — As Thursday marks the first day of December and perhaps the first day of Christmas, Jefferson City is getting ready to celebrate the holiday season with a city tradition. Living Windows will grace the city Friday evening from 6-9 pm. Mayor Carrie Tergin said the event...
Shelter Insurance, Veterans United plan Christmas light displays
Shelter Insurance announced the time and date for their 57th annual tree lighting ceremony. The ceremony, and the second annual Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights, will kick off Thursday, December 1 in the Shelter Garden, 1817 West Broadway, Columbia. The tree lighting ceremony will start at 5:30 pm. when the...
High school boys basketball highlights and scores, December 1
New Bloomfield — Busy night of tournament basketball here in Mid-Missouri!. Osage, Fulton, Mexico, and Versailles all winners Thursday evening. Check out the scores and highlights in the video above!
