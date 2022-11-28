Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s why Worley (ASX:WOR) is in the news today
Worley Limited has been awarded a Framework Bridging Agreement for services in Saudi Arabia. The agreement has been awarded by ENOWA. Worley shares closed a tad down on the ASX today (28 November). Energy giant Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) shared on 28 November 2022 that ENOWA (NEOM’s Energy & Water subsidiary)...
kalkinemedia.com
Why did Whitehaven’s (ASX:WHC) shares gain over 289% in a year?
Whitehaven shares were trading marginally lower by 0.477% at 12:39 PM AEDT on ASX today. Currently, the company is focused on its share buyback program. Energy company Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) was spotted trading in the red zone on ASX during Tuesday’s trading session. The company’s share price stood at AU$9.385, down by 0.477% on ASX at 12:39 PM AEDT today (29 November).
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s how much oil Woodside (ASX:WDS) is likely to produce in FY2023
Woodside said on Tuesday that for fiscal 2023, it expected to produce 180-190 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe). This is more than the fiscal 2022 production forecast of 151-157 MMboe. Woodside expects its fiscal 2023 capital expenditure to range between US$6-US$6.5 billion. Oil and gas behemoth Woodside Energy Group...
kalkinemedia.com
Up 54% in a month, what’s driving Aurelia’s (ASX:AMI) share prices higher?
Aurelia share price has surged by 41.67% in the last five trading sessions. In the financial year 2022, the company reported statutory net loss of AU$81.7 million. On 29 November 2022, Aurelia shares closed 10% higher at AU$0.16 apiece. The share price of Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) has increased by...
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) in the news today?
Aurizon Holdings has delayed taking a call on the divestment of coal haulage business East Coast Rail. The company had informed during its Annual General Meeting that it would decide on the same in November. The company shared that work is still in progress, and now the decision is slated...
kalkinemedia.com
What has driven Temple & Webster’s (ASX:TPW) shares over 9% higher today?
Temple & Webster’s shares are soaring over 9% today (30 November 2022). Earlier this morning, the company had released its AGM 2022 results. The group generated revenue of AU$426.3 million in FY22. Shares of Australian homewares retailer Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) were trading 9.956% stronger on the...
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Microba Life Sciences’ (ASX:MAP) shares up 68%?
Microba’s shares shot up by 68.18% on Tuesday (29 November 2022) to trade at AU$0.37 apiece. The company shared that Sonic Healthcare has bought 19.99% stake in the company for the consideration of AU$17.8 million. The share price of Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) skyrocketed by a whopping 68.18%...
kalkinemedia.com
What is up with Star Entertainment’s (ASX:SGR) shares?
Star Entertainment’s subsidiaries have received a claim statement from AUSTRAC stating civil penalty proceedings. Followed by this update, Star Entertainment was spotted trading in the red zone on ASX today. Casino operator The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) has shared in the latest update that its subsidiaries, The Star...
kalkinemedia.com
OrganiGram Holdings Inc <OGI.TO>: Losses of 2 cents announced for fourth quarter
29 November 2022 04:04 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. The loss announced by OrganiGram Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -2 cents per share, 7 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -9 cents. Losses of -2 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -3 cents to -1 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -2 cents per share. The company reported revenue of C$45.48 million, which is higher than the estimated C$42.48 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the healthcare facilities & services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to C$45.48 million from C$24.87 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED May. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.09 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -0.02 -0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.03 0.00 Beat Aug. 31 2021 -0.04 -0.09 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 04:04 a.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) first-half profit falls over 50%
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare published its 1H FY23 results on the ASX today (29 November). Following the news, the New Zealand-based healthcare company’s shares soared above 10%. The company’s NPAT for 1H FY23 was 57% lower than the prior comparable period. On 29 November 2022, New Zealand-based medical...
kalkinemedia.com
Market Updates
Australian shares opened flat on Tuesday despite Wall Street ending lower in the overnight trade.
kalkinemedia.com
OrganiGram Holdings Inc reports results for the quarter ended in August - Earnings Summary
* OrganiGram Holdings Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 2 cents per share for the quarter ended in August. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 2 cents per share. * Revenue rose 82.9% to C$45.48 million from a year ago; analysts expected C$44.20 million. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 2 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc shares had risen by 14.7% this quarter and lost 42.9% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of C$6.14 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc is C$3.36 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 03:51 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.02 Met May. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.09 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -0.03 -0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.02 0.00 Beat.
kalkinemedia.com
What is the connection between Australia’s CBDC and Ethereum?
It is not yet known whether China’s pilot CBDC, e-CNY, uses blockchain (private or public) or not. Australia’s recently launched CBDC whitepaper talks about the permissioned blockchain of the Ethereum platform. The final design and technology of any CBDC, including that of Australia’s, is a matter of speculation...
rigzone.com
Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion
Shell Petroleum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell, has reached an agreement with Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Pioneer Point Partners, and Sampension to acquire Nature Energy Biogas for nearly $2 billion. The acquisition will be absorbed within Shell’s current capital range, which remains unchanged. Based in Denmark, Nature Energy is...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-CTO Realty Growth Announces Public Offering Of Common Stock
* CTO REALTY GROWTH ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * CTO REALTY GROWTH INC - COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2.5 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
kalkinemedia.com
Brookfield to buy 49% stake in Swedish SBB's education unit for $870 million
(Reuters) -Brookfield Asset Management will buy a 49% stake in the education portfolio of Sweden's SBB, for 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($870.42 million) in cash, the Swedish real estate company said on Wednesday. Brookfield, through its infrastructure fund Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, will also make two additional earn-out payments of...
kalkinemedia.com
HSBC eyes bumper dividend from $10 billion sale of Canada unit to RBC
LONDON/TORONTO/NEW YORK (Reuters) -HSBC has agreed to sell its business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada for C$13.5 billion ($10 billion) in cash, paving the way for a potential bumper payout for shareholders later down the line. The deal will help RBC consolidate its leading position in one of...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why ASX listed healthcare, consumer and energy shares are making headlines today?
Australian share market opened on a negative note. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation announces its results for Q1 FY2023. Santos temporarily shuts down Jon Brookes platform. Collins Foods announces its result for the half-year ended October 16. Watch out this show for more updates.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Rio Tinto signs remedy agreement for rock disaster with WA traditional owners | Kalkine Media
Rio Tinto has signed a remedy agreement with WA traditional owners after Juukan Gorge blasts. The Puu-tu Kunti Kurrama and Pini-kura (PKKP) Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto have agreed to create the Juukan Gorge Legacy Foundation after signing a remedy agreement regarding the tragic destruction of two ancient rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia back in 2020.
kalkinemedia.com
Semtech Corp <SMTC.O>: Profits of 63 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
28 November 2022 11:02 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Semtech Corp is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to 63 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from ten analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 63 cents to 64 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 31 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between None0.6 and None0.66 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", three "Buy", seven "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eleven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen slightly by 0.08 percent from 63 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 64 cents to a low of 63 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the eleven analysts providing estimates is $50.88. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $175.44 million from $194.93 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on August 31 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between None170 million and None180 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 63 cents per share implies a loss of 14.57 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 74 cents per share. The company's guidance on August 31 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for Capital Expenditures of None10.7 million.The company's guidance on August 31 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for gross profit margin between None65 and None66. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.85 0.87 Beat Apr. 30 2022 0.76 0.80 Beat Jan. 31 2022 0.69 0.70 Beat Oct. 31 2021 0.72 0.74 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 28 at 11:02 a.m..
Comments / 0