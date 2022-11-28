Read full article on original website
How to Watch Argentina Vs. Poland in Group C World Cup Match
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have squared off on some of soccer’s biggest stages. Between the UEFA Champions League and Ballon d’Or races, Messi and Lewandowski are among the best players of their generation. Now, the two legends will take their competition to the World Cup. Messi and...
Uruguay Looks to Upset Ghana in Group H Finale: Here's How to Watch, Stream
The group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are coming to a close. There is a lot riding on the line for Group H’s Uruguay-Ghana showdown with each team looking for a win to have any hope of qualifying for the knockout stage. Uruguay enters the matchup with...
US coach Berhalter to draws on Dutch lessons at World Cup
Gregg Berhalter went to the Netherlands 28 years ago to turn pro and will apply some of the early lessons he learned when he coaches the United States against the Dutch on Saturday for a berth in the World Cup's quarterfinals
Japan Beats Spain to Win Group For First Time, Both Teams Advance
Another comeback victory led to history for the Samurai Blue. Japan rallied for two goals in a three-minute span against Spain in a 2-1 victory as the nation won its group for the first time in World Cup history. Japan, which also erased a one-goal deficit in a 2-1 win over Germany, topped Group E with six points.
Spain Faces Japan in Battle of Top Two Teams in Group E: Here's How to Watch
The third and final matchday in Group E will pit the top two teams against one another as Spain faces Japan. Spain is atop the group with four points following a lopsided 7-0 win over Costa Rica and a draw versus Germany. A result -- win or draw -- against Japan would send the Spaniards to the Round of 16. Spain could still advance with a loss depending on the outcome of the Costa Rica-Germany match.
Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday. Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal....
Spain's Álvaro Morata Scores in Third Straight Game for Halftime Lead Over Japan
Three games and three goals for Álvaro Morata. The Spain forward became the second player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to find the back of the net in all three of his team's group stage games, scoring an early goal in a crucial matchup against Japan. César Azpilicueta...
USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital, Diagnosed With Pelvic Injury
The United States men's national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding their breath until they find out whether they'll have their star player in the Round of 16. Christian Pulisic was taken...
Inside David Beckham's Luxurious Hotel Suite for World Cup Visit
“Sir David” has left the building. David Beckham checked out of his luxury hotel in Doha after fans reportedly got wind that he was staying there. Beckham is serving as an ambassador for the World Cup, promoting the tournament and Qatar on the whole. It’s unknown whether he’s still...
