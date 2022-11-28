Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mixed; Salesforce selloff pressures Dow
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dollar General falls on slashing annual profit view. U.S. manufacturing shrinks for first time in 2-1/2 years in Nov. *. Indexes end: S&P 500 -0.08%, Nasdaq +0.13%, Dow -0.56%. (Updates...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Investors hope Beijing will lift COVID curbs faster as protests rattle markets | Kalkine Media
Rare protests rippling across China over Beijing's zero-COVID-19 policy may have unleashed a fresh wave of political uncertainty but could also hasten the reopening of the world's number two economy, foreign investors said on Monday. China's stocks on Monday suffered their worst day in a month (.CSI300) and its currency also took a tumble, while global stocks came under pressure and oil prices slumped more than 3% as protesters made a show of civil disobedience unprecedented since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago.
kalkinemedia.com
IMF sees scope for growth from recabilbration of China's zero-COVID policy
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund sees scope for further gradual, safe recalibration of China's zero-COVID policy that could allow economic growth in the country to pick up in 2023, an IMF spokesperson said Wednesday. China's containment measures dampened China's economic activity earlier this year and spilled...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-European stocks close above three-month high on Powell, China cheer
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) STOXX 600 up 0.9%, scales highs last seen in August. Dec 1 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index closed above a three-month high on Thursday, as investors cheered U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hints of smaller interest rate hikes and China's decision to soften its tone on strict COVID-19 restrictions.
kalkinemedia.com
HSBC will have to share custody of $52 billion of gold bars with JPMorgan
LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan will join HSBC in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Friday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold. The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake in millions of dollars...
kalkinemedia.com
WRAPUP 5-Ukraine says Russia pulls back forces from river towns opposite Kherson
(Changes byline and dateline; Adds details from Kherson; comments from IMF; EU reaches tentative deal on Russia oil price cap) Kyiv: Russia withdraws some troops from Oleshky, nearby towns. *. Heavy trench warfare in east as winter sets in. *. Kyiv Mayor says stock up on food and warm clothes.
kalkinemedia.com
Which stocks to eye as food inflation climbs to 14.3% in November?
Prices for fresh food in the country saw the fastest jump since the records began. Shop price inflation was recorded at 7.4%, higher than the 6.6% recorded last month. In what comes as another alarming sign of rising inflation and the difficult times that lie ahead for Brits, prices for fresh food in the country saw the fastest jump since the records began.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine | Why Chinese people have gathered to protest against the lockdowns?
The rising cases of covid cases and the tightening of anti-measures by the government have caused a ruckus in China. Angry protests have broken out.The protests began on Friday. They have spread to cities including dozens of university campuses. These protests have been the most widespread show of opposition to the ruling party in decades.
kalkinemedia.com
Stock Market
By Tom Wilson LONDON (Reuters) - Stocks and oil gained on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes that public unrest in China could spark an earlier loosening of COVID-19 curbs in the world's second-biggest economy. How did Melvin Capital end up blowing $3.75 Billion?. January 29, 2021 01:43 PM AEDT |. January...
kalkinemedia.com
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares start month on wobbly footing, Qatar rises
LIVE MARKETS-Might Santa come to town this December?. LIVE MARKETS-Investors should brace for "bad-is-bad" By Shamsuddin Mohd Dec 1 (Reuters) - Shares on the Saudi stock exchange reversed course to close lower as it started the month on a shaky note amid volatile oil prices, while Qatar stocks rallied for the third straight session on Thursday. Crude oil, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, was down in Asian trade on Thursday but later gained about $1 a barrel, supported by the potential for OPEC+ to cut supply further and as easing COVID-19 curbs in China raised the likelihood of higher demand from the world's top crude importer. Fed Chair Powell said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank could scale back the pace of interest rates hikes "as soon as December", though he still cautioned the fight against inflation was far from over. Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries have their currencies pegged to the dollar and generally follow the Fed's policy moves, exposing the region to a direct impact from any monetary tightening by the Fed. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gave up its morning gains to close 0.7% lower, pressured by its banking and energy shares. Saudi British Bank fell nearly 5%, while oil behemoth and index heavyweight Saudi Aramco was down 1.2%. However, Sahara International Petrochemical gained 5.7% after announcing a 1.50 riyals per share cash dividend for the second half of 2022. The Qatari benchmark index advanced 0.8%, extending gains for the third straight session, with petrochemicals maker Industries Qatar and telecom operator Ooredoo surging 3.6% and 5.3%, respectively. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index rose 2.9%, helped by a 6.5% increase in the country's lone cigarette maker Eastern Co. Separately, Egypt expects its economy to grow almost 5% by the end of the fiscal year 2022/23, its planning ministry said on Wednesday. ** The markets in the United Arab Emirates are closed for a public holiday and will reopen on Friday. SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.7% to 10,823 QATAR gained 0.8% to 12,018 EGYPT advanced 2.9% to 13,640 BAHRAIN was flat at 1,865 OMAN flat at 4,614 KUWAIT lost 0.4% to 8,461 (Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
kalkinemedia.com
Dollar dips as Powell says rate hikes may slow
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the U.S. central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," helping to put the dollar index on track for its worst month since 2010. Powell...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold scales 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes
(Reuters) - Gold prices hit a two-week high on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech sparked expectations of smaller interest rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,781.79 per ounce, as of 0546 GMT, after scaling a peak since Nov. 16....
kalkinemedia.com
What is the connection between Australia’s CBDC and Ethereum?
It is not yet known whether China’s pilot CBDC, e-CNY, uses blockchain (private or public) or not. Australia’s recently launched CBDC whitepaper talks about the permissioned blockchain of the Ethereum platform. The final design and technology of any CBDC, including that of Australia’s, is a matter of speculation...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Why Banks in EU are facing tougher rules on cyber attack recovery? | Kalkine Media
Financial firms in the European Union will have to show how quickly they could recover from a cyber-attack as they rely more for key services on 'cloud computing' giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google and IBM, the EU said on Monday. Regulators worry about the speed and scale at which banks, insurers and investment firms are moving critical functions and market operations onto a handful of cloud platforms.
kalkinemedia.com
5 major crypto failures, including bankruptcies, of year 2022
Terra’s fall in May can be said to be the trigger behind the troubles that have gripped the cryptoverse for the last six months. Celsius and Voyager were two popular names to file for bankruptcy in July, with FTX and BlockFi joining the list in November. The year 2022...
kalkinemedia.com
5 TSX Industrial stocks to watch after latest GDP data
CAE's operating income in Q3 2022 was noted at C$ 102.1 million. In Q3 2022, GFL Environmental boasted a revenue of C$ 1,831.2 million. Toromont Industries' net earnings were C$ 123.1 million in Q3 2022. Amid changing conditions, the performance of Canada's industrial sector comprising manufacturing, equipment, construction supplies, etc.,...
kalkinemedia.com
US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies after Powell eyes slower rate hikes
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) Tesla up as sales in China nearly double in November - data. U.S. private payrolls growth slows in November - ADP. *. S&P 500 +1.71%, Nasdaq +2.87%, Dow +0.93%. (Adds...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Chevron CEO predicts gradual relaxation of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela
(Adds background, details and further comments) Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. approval for Chevron Corp to expand Venezuela's oil production is unlikely to lead the company to add investment in the South American country in the next six months, Chief Executive Michael Wirth said. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration...
Ukrainian engineers scramble to keep mobile phones working
KYIV, Ukraine — With Ukraine scrambling to keep communication lines open during the war, an army of engineers from the country’s phone companies has mobilized to help the public and policymakers stay in touch during repeated Russian missile and drone strikes. The engineers, who typically go unseen and unsung in peacetime, often work around the clock to maintain or restore phone service, sometimes braving minefields to do so. After Russian strikes took out the electricity that cellphone towers usually run on, they revved up generators to keep the towers on. “I know our guys — my colleagues — are very exhausted, but...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street rallies
The Australian share market is expected to extend its gains to Thursday. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 13 points or 0.2% higher. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 2.18%, the S&P 500 gained 3.09%, and the NASDAQ ended 4.41% higher. The Australian share...
Comments / 0