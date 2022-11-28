Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) in the news today?
Aurizon Holdings has delayed taking a call on the divestment of coal haulage business East Coast Rail. The company had informed during its Annual General Meeting that it would decide on the same in November. The company shared that work is still in progress, and now the decision is slated...
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Microba Life Sciences’ (ASX:MAP) shares up 68%?
Microba’s shares shot up by 68.18% on Tuesday (29 November 2022) to trade at AU$0.37 apiece. The company shared that Sonic Healthcare has bought 19.99% stake in the company for the consideration of AU$17.8 million. The share price of Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) skyrocketed by a whopping 68.18%...
kalkinemedia.com
What is up with Star Entertainment’s (ASX:SGR) shares?
Star Entertainment’s subsidiaries have received a claim statement from AUSTRAC stating civil penalty proceedings. Followed by this update, Star Entertainment was spotted trading in the red zone on ASX today. Casino operator The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) has shared in the latest update that its subsidiaries, The Star...
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s how much oil Woodside (ASX:WDS) is likely to produce in FY2023
Woodside said on Tuesday that for fiscal 2023, it expected to produce 180-190 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe). This is more than the fiscal 2022 production forecast of 151-157 MMboe. Woodside expects its fiscal 2023 capital expenditure to range between US$6-US$6.5 billion. Oil and gas behemoth Woodside Energy Group...
kalkinemedia.com
Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) nosedives 17%; here's why
Collins Foods has reported a statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) of AU$11 million for the half year ended 16 October 2022. The NPAT has fallen from the AU$26.4 million reported in the prior corresponding period. Revenue increased 15% to AU$614.3 million for the period. The KFC and Taco Bell...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Zacks.com
Top 5 Heavily Shorted Internet Stocks Set to Rebound in 2023
The technology sector, which enabled Wall Street to get rid of the coronavirus-induced short bear market and formed the new bull market, suffered a bloody blow at the start of 2022. Record-high inflation compelled the Fed to turn ultra-hawkish with tighter liquidity control and a higher interest rate regime. The blood bath in the technology sector has continued year to date.
kalkinemedia.com
Poseidon’s (ASX:POS) shares on trading halt; here’s why
Poseidon’s shares are on a trading halt for two days from 29 November. The company is preparing to announce a capital raise. Shares of Poseidon will re-enter trading on 1 December 2022. Australian nickel sulphide explorer Poseidon Nickel Limited’s (ASX:POS) shares have been put on a trading halt from...
3 Super Cheap Stocks to Consider Buying This Week
The Fed is likely to slow its pace of rate hikes over the coming months as inflation shows signs of cooling. Moreover, experts believe the stock market could see a...
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s why Worley (ASX:WOR) is in the news today
Worley Limited has been awarded a Framework Bridging Agreement for services in Saudi Arabia. The agreement has been awarded by ENOWA. Worley shares closed a tad down on the ASX today (28 November). Energy giant Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) shared on 28 November 2022 that ENOWA (NEOM’s Energy & Water subsidiary)...
kalkinemedia.com
What has driven Temple & Webster’s (ASX:TPW) shares over 9% higher today?
Temple & Webster’s shares are soaring over 9% today (30 November 2022). Earlier this morning, the company had released its AGM 2022 results. The group generated revenue of AU$426.3 million in FY22. Shares of Australian homewares retailer Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) were trading 9.956% stronger on the...
kalkinemedia.com
Why did Whitehaven’s (ASX:WHC) shares gain over 289% in a year?
Whitehaven shares were trading marginally lower by 0.477% at 12:39 PM AEDT on ASX today. Currently, the company is focused on its share buyback program. Energy company Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) was spotted trading in the red zone on ASX during Tuesday’s trading session. The company’s share price stood at AU$9.385, down by 0.477% on ASX at 12:39 PM AEDT today (29 November).
1 Huge Reason to Love Unilever Stock
Unilever's performance in emerging markets highlights the company's promising long-term prospects.
NASDAQ
European shares pare gains as technology, consumer stocks weigh
ASM rises on expectation of smaller fall in China sales. Nov 29 (Reuters) - European shares gave up gains on Tuesday as technology and consumer stocks slipped, offsetting a rally in commodity-linked shares spurred by hopes that Beijing could ease COVID-19 curbs following recent protests. The pan-European STOXX 600 index...
kalkinemedia.com
Up 54% in a month, what’s driving Aurelia’s (ASX:AMI) share prices higher?
Aurelia share price has surged by 41.67% in the last five trading sessions. In the financial year 2022, the company reported statutory net loss of AU$81.7 million. On 29 November 2022, Aurelia shares closed 10% higher at AU$0.16 apiece. The share price of Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) has increased by...
kalkinemedia.com
NSE, SGX aim to start joint derivatives project by second quarter
BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Singapore Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India said on Wednesday the full-scale operation of their international financial centre, NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, is targeted to be ready by the end of the second quarter of 2023. The transition of trading of SGX Nifty to NSE IFSC...
kalkinemedia.com
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) first-half profit falls over 50%
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare published its 1H FY23 results on the ASX today (29 November). Following the news, the New Zealand-based healthcare company’s shares soared above 10%. The company’s NPAT for 1H FY23 was 57% lower than the prior comparable period. On 29 November 2022, New Zealand-based medical...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Consumer confidence up for third straight week
Consumer confidence rose 1.8 per cent last week, but their were mixed results across Australia, according to an ANZ and Roy Morgan survey. ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence increased 1.5pts to 83.1 this week and is now 22.9pts below the same week a year ago, November 27/28, 2021.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why Aussies are buying the Crypto Dip?
It’s been a volatile year for crypto - more so than usual and crypto’s market cap has sunk to lows not seen in a few years. As such, a number of Australians have taken this opportunity to buy the dip, according to the 2022 Independent Reserve Cryptocurrency Index. Watch this show for more.
msn.com
Nasdaq Jumps Over 300 Points Following Comments From Fed Chair Powell
U.S. stocks turned sharply higher toward the end of trading, following comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The Dow traded up 0.93% to 34,166.20 while the NASDAQ rose 2.86% to 11,297.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.72% to 4,025.67. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...
