Cleveland Jewish News
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant to reopen in Bainbridge
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant is planning to reopen at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township. Owned by Krisztina and George Ponti, the goal is to open in December, according to Cleveland Scene. This will be Balaton’s fourth location since it opened on Buckeye Road in the 1960s. According to its website, the location is being cleaned and painted, and equipment is being installed.
Geraci’s Slice Shop to Open in Former Vincenza’s Space Downtown
Guardians manager Terry Francona signs on as an investor
Buddy the Elf spaghetti meal kits available from Hello Fresh
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For those who think Buddy the Elf’s rather specific concoction featuring spaghetti and syrup sounds appetizing, then Hello Fresh has something for you this holiday season. The meal-kit company has teamed with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch limited-edition Buddy the Elf Spaghetti...
Magic of Lights 2022 goes prehistoric while maintaining traditional holiday feel
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- If you’ve ever wondered what a skyborne Santa would look like with a team of pterodactyls -- rather than Rudolph and his pals -- pulling the sleigh, you’re in luck. Magic of Lights 2022 features “Prehistoric Christmas,” as well as various other new displays...
Cleveland’s ‘Pizza Bagel Lady’ expands production and availability to Clark-Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You may see The Pizza Bagel popping up more around Northeast Ohio. That’s because the Pizza Bagel Lady, innovator of the West Side Market’s famous lunchtime indulgence, has moved her baking operation from Fairview Park to the Hildebrandt Building in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. While...
Grandma’s Magical Gingerbread House ready to help guests this holiday season
At the end of a candy cane-striped walkway, the door is always open at "Grandma's Magical Gingerbread House." They're ready to welcome guests in need of extra help from Santa to make Christmas bright.
Cleveland Classics: Scotti’s Italian Eatery Has Been a Delicious Constant Through the Ups and Downs of East 185th St.
With road construction finally nearing an end and new restaurants opening, the street is poised for a rebirth
Rocky River’s Radiant Bride shop expanding and moving across the street
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- In 2016, Ellen McFadden opened a small bridal boutique at 19620 Detroit Road in Rocky River. Since then, she has had great success, due to “good word of mouth and a rise in market demand for a certain Radiant Bride treasure: designer wedding dresses,” says her husband, Scott McFadden.
Cleveland Museum of Natural History offers free admission on Dec. 7, giving public a glimpse of progress on its $150 million transformation
CLEVELAND, Ohio--The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 6, but when it reopens at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, admission will be waived, giving the public a free opportunity to see some of the newest, reimagined spaces and exhibits. The free day is a way for...
Geraci’s Slice Shop, backed by Terry Francona, going into downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Geraci’s Slice Shop is set to move into the former Vincenza’s Pizza & Pasta in downtown Cleveland with Cleveland Guardians manager Tito Francona as one of the investors. Target opening date for the fast-casual eatery, at 603 Prospect Ave., is spring.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 1-4)
Over the Rhine brings its acoustic Christmas tour to the Kent Stage and For King + Country performs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Painesville, OH
Painesville's natural scenery can whisk you away to a peaceful oasis and an exciting journey into the past. You'll find the lovely city of Painesville nestled away in one of Lake County's hidden gems along the peaceful Grand River. This seven-square-mile location is perfect for a relaxing getaway or an...
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Bazaar Hosts Its Annual Holiday Market at Lake Affect Studios
Sat 12/3 @ 10AM-7PM The BIG Cleveland Bazaar holiday market – the one that takes over all four floors of 78th Street Studios — is next weekend (December 10-11). But if the thought of that enormous market with its teeming treasures is overwhelming to you, try Cleveland Bazaar’s smaller preview holiday market at Lake Affect Studios in the Superior Arts District.
Woman falls into flower box in front of coffee shop: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
A woman stepped into the boxed-in landscaping in front of Starbucks at 8:17 a.m. Nov. 18, causing her to fall. She injured her knee, shoulder and face. EMS transported her to the hospital for treatment. Assault: West Street. Police were called to the scene of a reported assault at 9:11...
Doinks Burgers to Make the Jump From Pop-Up to Brick-and-Mortar Shop on Waterloo
The garage-based biz will open this spring in N. Collinwood
Details on Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day
Candle lovers, your favorite day is back! The Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day is back this week for its 11th year in a row.
New chairlifts, more hours, shorter lines: Northeast Ohio’s Brandywine, Boston Mills and Alpine Valley say they’re ready for upcoming ski season
PENINSULA, Ohio – Consider it a peace offering to the many skiers last year who were frustrated with operations at Northeast Ohio’s three ski resorts: Two new chairlifts, the first since 1986, are ready to whisk skiers to the top of hills at Brandywine and Boston Mills in northern Summit County.
Home Builders Association’s charity partners with Make-A-Wish chapter to raffle off custom home in North Royalton
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – While it might not fit in their Christmas stocking, some lucky Northeast Ohioan will find a new home under the tree for the coming year. The Home Builders Association’s Charitable & Education Foundation (HBACEF) of Cleveland, Make-A-Wish OKI (Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana), and NEWS 5 Cleveland have teamed up once again to raffle off a new custom-built home in North Royalton.
WLWT 5
This Ohio Christmas display was inspired by the great Clark Griswold himself
Clark Griswold has taught this Ohio family everything it knows about exterior illumination. The Griswold house has come to life in northeast Ohio, completely covered from top to bottom with lights, similar to the home in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." It's the work of the Osterland family and is the...
What a restaurant redesign involves: Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern undergoing massive project (photos)
TWINSBURG, Ohio – Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern is getting more than a makeover – a complete renovation of the rustic lodge’s design, inside and out, one room at a time. It’s a multiyear project that will add space, overhaul its Great Room, highlight the wine selection, offer a refurbished patio and much more.
