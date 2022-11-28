ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Balaton Hungarian Restaurant to reopen in Bainbridge

Balaton Hungarian Restaurant is planning to reopen at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township. Owned by Krisztina and George Ponti, the goal is to open in December, according to Cleveland Scene. This will be Balaton’s fourth location since it opened on Buckeye Road in the 1960s. According to its website, the location is being cleaned and painted, and equipment is being installed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Buddy the Elf spaghetti meal kits available from Hello Fresh

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For those who think Buddy the Elf’s rather specific concoction featuring spaghetti and syrup sounds appetizing, then Hello Fresh has something for you this holiday season. The meal-kit company has teamed with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch limited-edition Buddy the Elf Spaghetti...
CLEVELAND, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Painesville, OH

Painesville's natural scenery can whisk you away to a peaceful oasis and an exciting journey into the past. You'll find the lovely city of Painesville nestled away in one of Lake County's hidden gems along the peaceful Grand River. This seven-square-mile location is perfect for a relaxing getaway or an...
PAINESVILLE, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Bazaar Hosts Its Annual Holiday Market at Lake Affect Studios

Sat 12/3 @ 10AM-7PM The BIG Cleveland Bazaar holiday market – the one that takes over all four floors of 78th Street Studios — is next weekend (December 10-11). But if the thought of that enormous market with its teeming treasures is overwhelming to you, try Cleveland Bazaar’s smaller preview holiday market at Lake Affect Studios in the Superior Arts District.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

New chairlifts, more hours, shorter lines: Northeast Ohio’s Brandywine, Boston Mills and Alpine Valley say they’re ready for upcoming ski season

PENINSULA, Ohio – Consider it a peace offering to the many skiers last year who were frustrated with operations at Northeast Ohio’s three ski resorts: Two new chairlifts, the first since 1986, are ready to whisk skiers to the top of hills at Brandywine and Boston Mills in northern Summit County.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Home Builders Association’s charity partners with Make-A-Wish chapter to raffle off custom home in North Royalton

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – While it might not fit in their Christmas stocking, some lucky Northeast Ohioan will find a new home under the tree for the coming year. The Home Builders Association’s Charitable & Education Foundation (HBACEF) of Cleveland, Make-A-Wish OKI (Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana), and NEWS 5 Cleveland have teamed up once again to raffle off a new custom-built home in North Royalton.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

