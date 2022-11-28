Read full article on original website
Kalkine : Rio Tinto signs remedy agreement for rock disaster with WA traditional owners | Kalkine Media
Rio Tinto has signed a remedy agreement with WA traditional owners after Juukan Gorge blasts. The Puu-tu Kunti Kurrama and Pini-kura (PKKP) Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto have agreed to create the Juukan Gorge Legacy Foundation after signing a remedy agreement regarding the tragic destruction of two ancient rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia back in 2020.
Why is Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) in the news today?
Aurizon Holdings has delayed taking a call on the divestment of coal haulage business East Coast Rail. The company had informed during its Annual General Meeting that it would decide on the same in November. The company shared that work is still in progress, and now the decision is slated...
Kalkine: Why Australia's October inflation came in lower than forecasted?
The monthly Consumer Price Index indicator rose 6.9 per cent in the year to October 2022, according to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. This month's annual movement of 6.9 per cent is lower than the 7.3 per cent movement in September, however CPI inflation remains high.
Kalkine: Why ASX listed healthcare, consumer and energy shares are making headlines today?
Australian share market opened on a negative note. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation announces its results for Q1 FY2023. Santos temporarily shuts down Jon Brookes platform. Collins Foods announces its result for the half-year ended October 16. Watch out this show for more updates.
Why are Microba Life Sciences’ (ASX:MAP) shares up 68%?
Microba’s shares shot up by 68.18% on Tuesday (29 November 2022) to trade at AU$0.37 apiece. The company shared that Sonic Healthcare has bought 19.99% stake in the company for the consideration of AU$17.8 million. The share price of Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) skyrocketed by a whopping 68.18%...
Here’s how much oil Woodside (ASX:WDS) is likely to produce in FY2023
Woodside said on Tuesday that for fiscal 2023, it expected to produce 180-190 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe). This is more than the fiscal 2022 production forecast of 151-157 MMboe. Woodside expects its fiscal 2023 capital expenditure to range between US$6-US$6.5 billion. Oil and gas behemoth Woodside Energy Group...
What is up with Star Entertainment’s (ASX:SGR) shares?
Star Entertainment’s subsidiaries have received a claim statement from AUSTRAC stating civil penalty proceedings. Followed by this update, Star Entertainment was spotted trading in the red zone on ASX today. Casino operator The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) has shared in the latest update that its subsidiaries, The Star...
Why did Whitehaven’s (ASX:WHC) shares gain over 289% in a year?
Whitehaven shares were trading marginally lower by 0.477% at 12:39 PM AEDT on ASX today. Currently, the company is focused on its share buyback program. Energy company Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) was spotted trading in the red zone on ASX during Tuesday’s trading session. The company’s share price stood at AU$9.385, down by 0.477% on ASX at 12:39 PM AEDT today (29 November).
Why is Cochlear (ASX:COH) in the news today?
ACCC is concerned about Cochlear’s proposed acquisition of Oticon Medical. ACCC stated that the proposed acquisition would substantially lower the competition in the market. Cochlear, responding to the concern, stated the proposed acquisition will not reduce the competition. Consumer services giant, Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) was buzzing in the news...
HSBC will have to share custody with JPMorgan of $52 billion in gold bars
LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan will join HSBC in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Thursday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52-billion stash of gold. The change, which begins on Dec. 6, is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake...
Five key facts to know about First Au Limited (ASX:FAU)
First Au Limited has its prime focus on building a strong project portfolio with major discoveries in its gold and base metal assets in Victoria, Western Australia, and South Australia. The results of historic work and geological settings have brought forth the prospectivity of the projects that the company is...
Kalkine: &P/ASX 200 up 1% | Domino’s to raise up to A$165Mn
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises said funds to will be used to fund the option exercise price for the acquisition of all the shares held by DPG in the German joint venture. ACCC is concerned the proposed acquisition of Oticon Medical by Cochlear would substantially lessen competition. Downer EDI’s COO Peter Tompkins comes to the role of Downer CEO with deep knowledge of the company’s culture, its strategy, markets and customers.
Poseidon’s (ASX:POS) shares on trading halt; here’s why
Poseidon’s shares are on a trading halt for two days from 29 November. The company is preparing to announce a capital raise. Shares of Poseidon will re-enter trading on 1 December 2022. Australian nickel sulphide explorer Poseidon Nickel Limited’s (ASX:POS) shares have been put on a trading halt from...
Stock Market
By Tom Wilson LONDON (Reuters) - Stocks and oil gained on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes that public unrest in China could spark an earlier loosening of COVID-19 curbs in the world's second-biggest economy. How did Melvin Capital end up blowing $3.75 Billion?. January 29, 2021 01:43 PM AEDT |. January...
5 TSX Industrial stocks to watch after latest GDP data
CAE's operating income in Q3 2022 was noted at C$ 102.1 million. In Q3 2022, GFL Environmental boasted a revenue of C$ 1,831.2 million. Toromont Industries' net earnings were C$ 123.1 million in Q3 2022. Amid changing conditions, the performance of Canada's industrial sector comprising manufacturing, equipment, construction supplies, etc.,...
Kalkine: Upcoming IPO launches on the ASX
In this episode of IPO Corner, we will be looking at the proposed IPO listings scheduled for the upcoming week of December as information available on the ASX website on November 30. Watch out this video for more.
What is the connection between Australia’s CBDC and Ethereum?
It is not yet known whether China’s pilot CBDC, e-CNY, uses blockchain (private or public) or not. Australia’s recently launched CBDC whitepaper talks about the permissioned blockchain of the Ethereum platform. The final design and technology of any CBDC, including that of Australia’s, is a matter of speculation...
NSE, SGX aim to start joint derivatives project by second quarter
BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Singapore Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India said on Wednesday the full-scale operation of their international financial centre, NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, is targeted to be ready by the end of the second quarter of 2023. The transition of trading of SGX Nifty to NSE IFSC...
HSBC eyes bumper dividend from $10 billion sale of Canada unit to RBC
LONDON/TORONTO/NEW YORK (Reuters) -HSBC has agreed to sell its business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada for C$13.5 billion ($10 billion) in cash, paving the way for a potential bumper payout for shareholders later down the line. The deal will help RBC consolidate its leading position in one of...
Brookfield to buy 49% stake in Swedish SBB's education unit for $870 million
(Reuters) -Brookfield Asset Management will buy a 49% stake in the education portfolio of Sweden's SBB, for 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($870.42 million) in cash, the Swedish real estate company said on Wednesday. Brookfield, through its infrastructure fund Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, will also make two additional earn-out payments of...
