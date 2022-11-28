BWX was supposed to begin trading on ASX today, followed by the release of its audited FY22 results today. However, the company has further delayed the release of the results. Beauty and wellness company BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) shared some significant updates related to its revenue recognition in FY21 and FY22. The stock has stopped trading on ASX in August due to some discrepancies over its FY21 and FY22 revenue recognition. BWX was expected to begin trading on ASX on 28 November 2022 onwards.

