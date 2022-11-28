Read full article on original website
Here's why Pilbara (ASX:PLS) shares close down today?
Pilbara Minerals shares last exchanged hands at AU$4.42 each, down 0.90% on ASX today (28 November). The share price fall might be because of the overall materials index which closed 0.91% lower at 17,195.60 points. Pilbara and Calix have signed agreements to establish a joint venture. Shares of materials company...
Here’s how much oil Woodside (ASX:WDS) is likely to produce in FY2023
Woodside said on Tuesday that for fiscal 2023, it expected to produce 180-190 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe). This is more than the fiscal 2022 production forecast of 151-157 MMboe. Woodside expects its fiscal 2023 capital expenditure to range between US$6-US$6.5 billion. Oil and gas behemoth Woodside Energy Group...
Poseidon’s (ASX:POS) shares on trading halt; here’s why
Poseidon’s shares are on a trading halt for two days from 29 November. The company is preparing to announce a capital raise. Shares of Poseidon will re-enter trading on 1 December 2022. Australian nickel sulphide explorer Poseidon Nickel Limited’s (ASX:POS) shares have been put on a trading halt from...
Why did Whitehaven’s (ASX:WHC) shares gain over 289% in a year?
Whitehaven shares were trading marginally lower by 0.477% at 12:39 PM AEDT on ASX today. Currently, the company is focused on its share buyback program. Energy company Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) was spotted trading in the red zone on ASX during Tuesday’s trading session. The company’s share price stood at AU$9.385, down by 0.477% on ASX at 12:39 PM AEDT today (29 November).
Why are BWX (ASX:BWX) shares on trading halt today?
BWX was supposed to begin trading on ASX today, followed by the release of its audited FY22 results today. However, the company has further delayed the release of the results. Beauty and wellness company BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) shared some significant updates related to its revenue recognition in FY21 and FY22. The stock has stopped trading on ASX in August due to some discrepancies over its FY21 and FY22 revenue recognition. BWX was expected to begin trading on ASX on 28 November 2022 onwards.
What is up with Star Entertainment’s (ASX:SGR) shares?
Star Entertainment’s subsidiaries have received a claim statement from AUSTRAC stating civil penalty proceedings. Followed by this update, Star Entertainment was spotted trading in the red zone on ASX today. Casino operator The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) has shared in the latest update that its subsidiaries, The Star...
Why are Microba Life Sciences’ (ASX:MAP) shares up 68%?
Microba’s shares shot up by 68.18% on Tuesday (29 November 2022) to trade at AU$0.37 apiece. The company shared that Sonic Healthcare has bought 19.99% stake in the company for the consideration of AU$17.8 million. The share price of Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) skyrocketed by a whopping 68.18%...
What has driven Temple & Webster’s (ASX:TPW) shares over 9% higher today?
Temple & Webster’s shares are soaring over 9% today (30 November 2022). Earlier this morning, the company had released its AGM 2022 results. The group generated revenue of AU$426.3 million in FY22. Shares of Australian homewares retailer Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) were trading 9.956% stronger on the...
BHP, OZL, SFR: How are these ASX copper stocks performing?
BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) produced 1,574 kt of copper in the financial year 2022. OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) received the revised non-binding proposal from BHP Group in November 2022 to acquire its 100% shares. Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) completed the positive Feasibility Study of the DeGrussa Processing Extension Project. Copper is a...
Stock Market
By Tom Wilson LONDON (Reuters) - Stocks and oil gained on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes that public unrest in China could spark an earlier loosening of COVID-19 curbs in the world's second-biggest economy. How did Melvin Capital end up blowing $3.75 Billion?. January 29, 2021 01:43 PM AEDT |. January...
Kalkine: Why Aussies are buying the Crypto Dip?
It’s been a volatile year for crypto - more so than usual and crypto’s market cap has sunk to lows not seen in a few years. As such, a number of Australians have taken this opportunity to buy the dip, according to the 2022 Independent Reserve Cryptocurrency Index. Watch this show for more.
Kalkine: Why ASX listed healthcare, consumer and energy shares are making headlines today?
Australian share market opened on a negative note. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation announces its results for Q1 FY2023. Santos temporarily shuts down Jon Brookes platform. Collins Foods announces its result for the half-year ended October 16. Watch out this show for more updates.
Kalkine : Rio Tinto signs remedy agreement for rock disaster with WA traditional owners | Kalkine Media
Rio Tinto has signed a remedy agreement with WA traditional owners after Juukan Gorge blasts. The Puu-tu Kunti Kurrama and Pini-kura (PKKP) Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto have agreed to create the Juukan Gorge Legacy Foundation after signing a remedy agreement regarding the tragic destruction of two ancient rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia back in 2020.
Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) receives more strong gold assays from Red Hill, shares jump
Latest drill assays have delivered strong gold grades from Vertex Minerals’ Red Hill project. The results highlighted shallow mineralisation that spread over broad intercepts. The drilling operation is focused on strike and depth extensions to known high-grade mineralisation at Red Hill. ASX-listed Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) has reported strong...
Kalkine: Upcoming IPO launches on the ASX
In this episode of IPO Corner, we will be looking at the proposed IPO listings scheduled for the upcoming week of December as information available on the ASX website on November 30. Watch out this video for more.
Kalkine Media lists 5 under $50 dividend stocks to watch before 2023
Slate Grocery’s rental revenue was US$ 48.4 million in Q3 2022. In Q3 2022, Northland Power’s sales were C$ 555.85 million. Cenovus Energy’s net earnings in Q3 2022 were C$ 1,609 million. Dividend stocks are companies that offer dividends to investors from the profits they generate. The...
5 TSX Industrial stocks to watch after latest GDP data
CAE's operating income in Q3 2022 was noted at C$ 102.1 million. In Q3 2022, GFL Environmental boasted a revenue of C$ 1,831.2 million. Toromont Industries' net earnings were C$ 123.1 million in Q3 2022. Amid changing conditions, the performance of Canada's industrial sector comprising manufacturing, equipment, construction supplies, etc.,...
Brookfield to buy 49% stake in Swedish SBB's education unit for $870 million
(Reuters) -Brookfield Asset Management will buy a 49% stake in the education portfolio of Sweden's SBB, for 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($870.42 million) in cash, the Swedish real estate company said on Wednesday. Brookfield, through its infrastructure fund Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, will also make two additional earn-out payments of...
5 major crypto failures, including bankruptcies, of year 2022
Terra’s fall in May can be said to be the trigger behind the troubles that have gripped the cryptoverse for the last six months. Celsius and Voyager were two popular names to file for bankruptcy in July, with FTX and BlockFi joining the list in November. The year 2022...
Kalkine | Jayex provides operational update | Aspermont announces FY22 results
Jayex Technology completes thorough review of the total group operations by newly appointed CEO. State Gas appoints Doug McAlpine as Chief Executive Officer. Aspermont today announced its financial results for the financial year 2022. Watch out this show for more updates.
