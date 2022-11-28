Southport Fire Department showcased its new engine in the 3rd annual Fire Truck Parade and Competition and took home the Dalmatian Cup and the People’s Choice Award Nov. 26. Madison “Maddie” Gaudette said the group of people who showed up for the planning meeting all came up with the design. “It was a team effort – a big team effort! We used our new truck that has really big bumpers on the front and back – perfect to put decorations on. The big lights on the sides of the truck used to be on Jon Smith’s tugboat. It was cool to incorporate that into the truck. It was really fun.”

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO