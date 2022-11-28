Read full article on original website
Outdoor writers to sign books at Boothbay Harbor Sherman’s
On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m., Sherman’s Books and Stationery of Boothbay will host authors Claire Ackroyd of Orono and Laurie Apgar Chandler of Bremen. Both write from their experiences in the northern woods and their backgrounds as natural resource professionals. Their works are thoughtful portraits of the remoter parts of Maine, and the challenges of life in the woods. They write with humor, insight, and a love of place.
Midcoast Senior College takes the boring out of winter for area seniors
Midcoast Senior College, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing educational opportunities to lifelong senior learners in Midcoast Maine, has announced a January and February line-up of events that range in topics from Maine’s future economy and historical past, how-to’s on photography, writing, fly-tying, and sign language, and lectures on medicine, history, arts, and literature. Most events are completely free of charge.
Kamala Boutique opens on Route 27
Route 27 holds a special place in Katherine LaMontagne’s heart. As a child, she traveled summers from Boston to Boothbay Harbor to spend time with her grandparents John and Natalie Richardson. Each excursion north was a two hour-plus ride in a yellow Volkswagen with her parents. But once her...
New book by Waterville author gets rave reviews
When you discover the compelling combination of a haunting mystery, unexpected plot twists and romantic conflict, you know this is a story that needs to be written. That was exactly what author Michelle E. Shores, of Waterville, thought when she stumbled across the Nelly Butler ghost hauntings of Franklin, Maine. This spark of an idea grew into the novel, The Gathering Room – A Tale of Nelly Butler.
Brunswick cafe workers vote to unionize
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A small café in downtown Brunswick is the latest Maine business to see its workers vote in favor of unionizing. Employees of The Little Dog Coffee Shop say staff voted 4-0 Wednesday in favor of joining Workers United, a national union that represents workers in several industries.
Take a Magical Winter Sleigh Ride With Your Family in Beautiful Belgrade, Maine
Maine is such a wonderful place to live and work isn't it?. Not only are we home to the most beautiful coastline on the planet, but we have the most gorgeous mountain ranges on this side of the Mississippi. In between our majestic shores and breathtaking peaks are dozens of...
Gordon E. Grinnell
Gordon Earl Grinnell, originally from Washington, Maine, and more recently from Boothbay Harbor, passed away on Nov. 25, 2022. He and his wife Jeanette (“Ginny” Upham) were married nearly 70 years and raised their boys Barry and Bobby in Wells, Maine, where they lived for 25 years. Born...
Gardens Aglow makes U.S. News’ list
U.S. News & World Report’s travel experts are sharing the 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. Gardens Aglow in Boothbay made the list. Below is the description of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow on the website. Previous travelers said Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is thrilling...
Free legal aid expands in western Maine, thanks to new fellowship
A Portland nonprofit is looking to increase access to free civil legal aid in western Maine for people unable to afford an attorney but trying to navigate the law – an unmet need that’s enormous throughout the state. Pine Tree Legal Assistance has created the Nan Heald Black...
University of New England breaks ground for medical campus centerpiece in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — The University of New England is moving where it trains future physicians from its home campus in Biddeford to Portland in an expansion that may help reduce the state’s doctor shortage. UNE administrators, supporters, and students held a ceremonial groundbreaking on Tuesday for the new...
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, Maine
If you’re vacationing in Maine, consider a stop in Portland, Maine's largest city. I suggest you treat your family to Italian sandwiches from one of these great sandwich shops, head up to the Eastern Promenade, watch the sunset, and enjoy a Portland, Maine, original.
Can You Help A Central Maine Family Get Their Baby Quilt Back?
One Maine family is pleading with the public to help find and return an item that is extremely special to their adorable little baby. Nathaniel Bartlett, father of baby Cora, along with family is besides himself, hoping that a handmade sentimentally small child's quilt will be found. Nathaniel believes that...
You and 15 Friends Can Rent Out an Immaculate Lodge on Sebago Lake in Maine
Every year when the holidays roll around, it's a reminder of just how challenging getting family and friends together under one roof can be. It's a battle of schedules and sometimes, space. If you're looking to get 15 of your closest friends or family members together and do it with a little bit of swanky style, there's an immaculate lakeside lodge in Maine that might have you covered.
Donations welcome for BRHS food closet
The School Based Health Center at Boothbay Region High School is in need of donated food. The food is for any student based out of the BRHS food closet. If anyone in the community would like to donate, please contact the office or Mindy LaBrecque at Aminda.labrecque@mainehealth.org or by calling the School Health Center at 207-633-1934.
Haitian arts and crafts sale Dec. 10
Again this holiday season, St. Andrew’s Church in Newcastle will be hosting a benefit sale of Haitian arts and crafts. The sale will take place Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds will go to St. Luke’s, a small school in the village of Figaro, just outside Gros Morne in northwestern Haiti that has been the focus of previous St. Andrew’s Haiti benefit efforts.
Committee formulating plans for Edgecomb town hall
Edgecomb is asking for a little help formulating plans to extend the town hall’s usefulness. As the town nears its 250th anniversary in 2024, the town hall has stood at its Route 27 location since the late 1700s. The town hall committee received a $2,000 Lincoln County Regional Planning...
Deanna F. Farrin
Deanna Farmer Farrin, 81, died Nov. 22, 2022, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. She was born Dec. 29, 1940 in East Boothbay Maine, the daughter of Thurlow A. Farmer and Ruth A. (Orne) Farmer. Dee graduated from Boothbay Region High School, Class of 1959 where she...
Southport Fire Department brings home Dalmatian Cup
Southport Fire Department showcased its new engine in the 3rd annual Fire Truck Parade and Competition and took home the Dalmatian Cup and the People’s Choice Award Nov. 26. Madison “Maddie” Gaudette said the group of people who showed up for the planning meeting all came up with the design. “It was a team effort – a big team effort! We used our new truck that has really big bumpers on the front and back – perfect to put decorations on. The big lights on the sides of the truck used to be on Jon Smith’s tugboat. It was cool to incorporate that into the truck. It was really fun.”
Boothbay Harbor wants broadband committee input on possible regional network
Boothbay Harbor selectmen want an opinion from the broadband committee prior to committing to any potential network expansion plans. On Nov. 28, selectmen heard a Fidium Fiber presentation on a region-wide network which includes Boothbay Harbor, Boothbay, Edgecomb and Southport. Under the proposal, Fidium would invest $3.8 million to connect all four towns to a broadband fiber network.
Maine Town to Repair ‘Kind of Embarrassing,' Worn Out Sidewalks
A Maine town may finally be done paving over a problem. Over the past several years, Brunswick, the roughly 20,000-person community that is home to Bowdoin College, has been working on a plan to rehabilitate its worn out downtown sidewalks. The brick walkways have numerous visible holes that have drawn...
