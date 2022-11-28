Read full article on original website
Ferndale murder suspect pled guilty, got longer sentence than expected
FERNDALE, Wash. — Miguel Angel Miranda, age 24, was sentenced after a plea of guilty was accepted in Whatcom County Superior Court earlier this month. Miranda pled guilty to felony charges of 2nd degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and witness tampering. The charges followed a shooting in Ferndale back in January.
Whatcom woman accused of manslaughter for role in 2020 overdose death arrested again
The woman was out of custody awaiting trial on manslaughter charges for the March 2020 death of Evan Parberry, court records show.
KGMI
Four Whatcom County residents arrested in major drug ring investigation
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Six people, including four Whatcom County residents, were arrested on federal charges for operating a major drug ring in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said that law enforcement officers seized 20,000 fentanyl pills, over three pounds of methamphetamine, over $30,000 in cash and seven firearms since the beginning of the investigation.
Tri-City Herald
Dad found daughter dead in home 24 years ago. DNA just led to an arrest, WA cops say
A father came home from vacation in 1998 and found his 19-year-old daughter dead, but a suspect was never identified, authorities in Washington said. DNA testing helped identify the suspect 24 years after Jennifer Brinkman was killed, the Marysville Police Department said in a news release. Brinkman stayed behind at...
q13fox.com
6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation
SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Chronicle
Suspect Arrested in 1998 Cold-Case Killing of Young Western Washington Woman
A man was arrested Monday in the cold-case homicide of a 19-year-old Marysville woman found dead in her bedroom over 20 years ago, police said. Advancements in forensic technology allowed investigators to match the suspect's DNA to the ax used to kill Jennifer Brinkman, who was found when her father and his then-girlfriend returned from a vacation in 1998.
KGMI
Bellingham man arrested for drunk driving, possession of illegal firearm
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man faces a number of charges after deputies say he was driving drunk with two unsecured toddlers and an illegal gun in the car. The sheriff’s department reports deputies observed a vehicle speeding up then slowing down and swerving on Hannegan Road on Friday, November 25th, at 12:30 a.m.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom law enforcement again teams up with Feds, 6 charged with drug distribution conspiracy
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — 6 suspected members of a drug distribution ring operating in Whatcom and Skagit Counties were arrested and charged this week on various drug and firearm crimes. According to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office in Seattle, Enoc Martinez Lopez, aka “Victor,” age 27,...
kpug1170.com
Student with fake gun sparks police response in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Wash. – A student with a fake gun prompted a huge law enforcement response to Burlington-Edison High School on Tuesday, November 29th. Burlington Police say school staff alerted them that a student on campus was possibly armed with a gun. The Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon Police Departments...
whatcom-news.com
Border Patrol agent credited with resuscitating man at Squalicum Harbor
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Blaine Sector US Border Patrol agent is being credited with providing lifesaving medical aid over the weekend. According to a US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) press release, at approximately 5pm on Saturday, November 26th, an agent assigned to the Bellingham Station was patrolling near the Squalicum Harbor marina when he was flagged down by a civilian.
KING-5
Marysville police say they solved 24-year-old cold case
Jennifer Brinkman was found killed in her bedroom in March 1998. Police say the man accused met her on a phone chat line.
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 75 stop results in weapons charge
NEBRASKA CITY – A Burlington, Wash., man is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony after illegal drugs were found during a Highway 75 traffic stop. Max Bispo, 35, is charged with possession of psilocybin mushrooms. A state trooper told the court he also...
kpug1170.com
Semi crash on I-5 snarls traffic south of Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A semi crashed on I-5 south of Bellingham this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, halting traffic in both directions. WSDOT says the truck was heading southbound at around 5 a.m. when it rolled over near the North Lake Samish exit. The accident shut down both southbound lanes...
kpug1170.com
Overnight shelters open in Bellingham, Ferndale
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – With a winter weather advisory in effect, emergency overnight shelters remain open in two Whatcom County locations. People in need of shelter in Bellingham will be able to stay in the Civic Field locker rooms from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. The shelter will remain open...
Skagit Breaking
Burlington Police Respond to Armed Robbery in Burlington Fred Meyer Parking Lot
Burlington, WA – Officers with the City of Burlington Police Department responded to reports of an Armed Robbery in Progress in the parking lot of the Burlington Fred Meyer store located at 920 S. Burlington Boulevard in Burlington, Washington at 10:08 a.m. on November 25th, 2022. According to reports,...
With conflicting stories of father’s death, Whatcom man charged with first-degree murder
Further investigation of the crime showed guns had been removed from the home over safety concerns.
Eater
After a Series of Lawsuits, the Willows Inn Has Closed Permanently
The Willows Inn — Lummi Island’s fine dining destination that, in recent years, faced numerous allegations of racism and sexual harassment plus lawsuits alleging wage theft — has closed permanently, the Seattle Times reports. Willows Inn chef and co-owner Blaine Wetzel did not provide comment to the newspaper but during a presentation at the Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronomic Festival last month, his wife, chef Daniela Soto-Innes, revealed that she and her husband would open a restaurant in Nayarit in 2023, per the Puerto Vallarta Daily News.
whatcom-news.com
Willows Inn on Lummi Island is up for sale, property donated to homeless ministry
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Owners of the Willows Inn on Lummi Island and the property it is on will be donating the property to Lighthouse Mission Ministries (LMM) according to an LMM announcement. As for the business, the announcement said, “it’s too early to know if a potential new owner would want to operate the restaurant and hotel rooms in a similar manner or do something different.”
Tri-City Herald
More details emerge about skeleton found in Ferndale riverbank
Human remains found Monday along the Nooksack River in Ferndale could be the skeleton of a man who went missing about 20 years ago. Riley Sweeney, spokesman for the city of Ferndale, said the man’s identity had not been confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 23. “However, based on evidence gathered at...
kpug1170.com
Whatcom County Auditor certifies election, childcare initiative squeaks by
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A childcare initiative in Whatcom County has been approved by a very slim margin. Whatcom County Auditor Diana Bradrick certified the results of the 2022 election on Tuesday, November 29th, which included a proposed property tax increase to fund childcare services. That initiative needed a simple...
