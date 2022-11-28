ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot hikes six miles for help after plane crash in Morgan County

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
After surviving a plane crash in Morgan County on Sunday afternoon, a pilot hiked about six miles to call for help.

Officials with the Mountain Green Fire Protection District said the crash happened near Durst Mountain, several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road.

The pilot "miraculously walked away" from the crash, officials said, and then hiked out of the area to get cell service and help.

Firefighters and deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office used ATV's to access the crash scene, which was very difficult to get to, officials said.

Crews helped respond to a fuel leak and disabled the batteries of the plane.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Details such as what caused the crash and where the pilot was headed were not made available.

