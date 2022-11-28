ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyler Murray sums up sad Cardinals season perfectly: ‘We were kind of f–ked’

By Jenna Lemoncelli
 3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not happy after his team blew a lead in Sunday’s 25-24 loss to the Chargers, who converted a two-point conversion to take the lead with 15 seconds remaining.

Murray, who missed the prior two games with a hamstring injury, went 18-for-29 with 191 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while rushing for 56 yards and a touchdown.

When asked after the game about the interception he threw in the second quarter on a fourth-and-1 play, Murray dropped an F-bomb, saying that DeAndre Hopkins was not even the intended target.

“No, that wasn’t for Hop, actually,” Murray said . “Schematically, I mean, they kind of, we were kind of f–ked.”

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray runs with the ball in the second half of a game against the Chargers on Nov. 27, 2022 in Glendale, Ariz.
It’s been that kind of season for the Cardinals, who fell to 4-8 with the loss and are an abysmal 1-6 at home, three games out of a playoff spot entering their bye week.

The Cardinals led 17-14 at halftime and then had a 24-17 lead early in the fourth quarter when Murray threw a pass to James Conner for a 6-yard touchdown.

However, the offense couldn’t sustain momentum to finish the job. Arizona got the ball back with 2:19 left, but went three-and-out in just 31 seconds. Both Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury mentioned that possession postgame.

Cardinals Kyler Murray walks off the field after a loss to the Chargers in Glendale, Ariz. on Nov. 27, 2022.
“The whole game we pretty much had what we wanted,” Murray said. “Our four-minute offense execution lost us the game. Defense, I don’t think they should’ve been put in that situation.”

The Cardinals also had their top two receiving threats in Hopkins and Marquise Brown on the field together for the first time this season.

“We had our chances,” Kingsbury said. “I think both teams played well enough to win. They made the plays at the end, unfortunately we didn’t. Our offense got it back twice — went three-and-out — can’t do that against a good team.”

“Execution lost us the game. Defense, I don’t think they should’ve been put in that situation.”

Kyler Murray on the Arizona Cardinals late loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. pic.twitter.com/S6S2xn2pKw

— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 28, 2022

Arizona’s struggles continue to mount, leading to questions about a potential disconnect amongst the offense.

Earlier this month, frustrations boiled over between Murray and Hopkins on the sidelines in a loss to the Seahawks. The All-Pro wideout later explained that the emotional exchange was fueled by mutual passion for the game.

The Cardinals host the Patriots on Dec. 12.

