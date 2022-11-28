Read full article on original website
PlayStation Plus’ December games are Mass Effect and a new multiplayer brawler
Two huge sci-fi role-playing games — the remade Mass Effect Legendary Edition and 2021’s post-apocalyptic BioMutant — are on tap in December for all PlayStation Plus subscribers. They’re joined by the Dec. 6 launch of Divine Knockout, a multiplayer fighting game that arrives to Windows PC (via Steam) the same day.
Marvel Snap’s new card nerfs mean it’s time to rethink some decks
Marvel Snap’s latest update brings with it two new pools of cards, a new kind of earnable currency, and some fairly impactful changes to existing cards. All of those changes are nerfs, and they’re to popular cards like Angela, Mysterio, and Onslaught. They’ll probably impact at least one deck you rely on for Marvel Snap, so here’s what to know before you go into your next match.
Overwatch 2 season 2 trailer reveals new Battle for Olympus mode, holiday skins
Overwatch 2’s second season and new tank hero Ramattra arrive on Dec. 6, and a new trailer for the free-to-play game’s new content shows what else players can expect in season 2. That includes a new Zeus-themed mythic skin for Junker Queen, Greek mythology-inspired skins for other heroes, a new Escort map, and the return of two classic Overwatch holiday events.
10 things to know before starting Marvel’s Midnight Suns
In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you’re cast as the long-dormant Hunter, who has been resurrected to face her own mother, the sorceress Lilith. As the Hunter, you must relearn all of your combat skills — only you do so alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Yes, the Avengers have come to your aid to defeat the demon mother, but they don’t teach you everything you should know. So let us help: The following tips and tricks will see you taking down the demi-goddess of evil with ease.
The roguelite management sim that’s impossible to put down
Stacklands starts simply: Open a pack of three cards, each with a resource like “rock” or “wood” on them, then stack them to craft new resources. Sell cards to get coins, which can be spent on larger packs with different resources. It’s a familiar gameplay loop for any management sim lover; it puts players into a catchy flow state that’s reminiscent of Dorfromantik, with its ambient, tile-placement puzzles. But Stacklands’ deceptively simple package hides deep gameplay that sucked me in for hours.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s 6-star raids have some of the toughest fights in the game
Tera Raid Battles are the new raid format in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, offering up a challenging battle where trainers can capture powerful Pokémon with unique Tera Types — not mention a ton of reward items. If you’ve been playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ve seen these...
New Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer gives us our first look at Peach and Donkey Kong
A new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrived Tuesday, giving Nintendo fans a more robust look at the animated adaptation of Mario and Luigi’s Mushroom Kingdom adventures. After teasing Mario, Bowser, Toad, Luigi, and an army of penguins last month, Nintendo and Illumination’s new trailer reveals a whole lot more about the bros’ adventure — and our first look at Princess Peach and Donkey Kong.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s tech problems may soon get a solution from Nintendo
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have only been out for a couple of weeks, but Nintendo is already aiming to improve the games’ poor technical performance. After complaints from just about everyone about the game’s inconsistent framerate and other technical hitches, Nintendo said on Thursday that it’s working on fixes for some of the games’ bigger issues and will release an update in the future that will hopefully help performance.
Warhammer 40K: Darktide’s new boss recalls Left 4 Dead’s scariest enemy
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide wears its Left 4 Dead influences proudly on its sleeve, and its newest boss, the Daemonhost, is no exception. These monsters are terrifying, capable of eliminating a player from existence with the mere power of their minds. They’re also entirely optional to fight. Much like the Witch from Left 4 Dead, players can sneak around the randomly occurring spawn to avoid fighting them altogether. Of course, in the chaos of a pickup match, that strategy often fails, and you’ll find yourself in tense combat with one of these bad bosses.
Fae Farm looks like a chill, co-op spin on Stardew Valley
When maintaining a farm, even a virtual one, there’s no shortage of tasks. In farming sim role-playing game Fae Farm, you can grow crops, mine, explore dungeons, and decorate homes. While all of this can be a lot to manage by yourself, Fae Farm will have a multiplayer experience at the heart of the game. Based on a recent hands-off preview of the game, players should expect a magical, cozy farming simulator with an extra casual approach on the farm sim genre.
Netflix’s explosive monster movie Troll is a whole new spin on Godzilla
“You may have thought that these were special effects,” Norway’s prime minister tells her nation in a televised address late in Netflix’s import action movie Troll, referring to news footage of a gigantic troll lumbering across the country. “But this is not a fairy tale,” she says. “This is real.” There’s a flash of meta humor in that line, because the monster, with its busy beard, bulbous nose, and glowering expression, really does look like a cartoony but well-designed special effect. There just isn’t a particularly realistic way to depict a 50-meter humanoid creature made of “earth and stone,” leaving Godzilla-style destruction in its wake. Still, Troll (not to be confused with the 1986 American horror movie of the same name, or its unrelated, notoriously all-time terrible sequel) is more of a sincere monster movie than a tongue-in-cheek exercise.
Every hero in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and what they do
Marvel’s Midnight Suns features a star-studded cast with heroes from the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more. With so many legends from across Marvel canon, it can be hard to choose which heroes you want to pit against the Mother of Demons and her army. There may also be some unfamiliar faces amongst the bunch. Learn how to pick the right team for the job with our character guide that explains each hero’s specialty.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga leads Xbox Game Pass’ December lineup
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — TT Games’ mirthful, puzzle-platform adaptation of the nine mainline Star Wars movies — headlines December’s list of new games in Xbox Game Pass’ library. Subscribers get access to it on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Available for console (Xbox One...
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Hoothoot be shiny?
For Nov. 29, 2022, Hoothoot will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for evolving Pokémon. And yes, Hoothoot can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Hoothoot and Noctowl aren’t particularly interesting catches, but you can use the evolving XP bonus to rake in XP. Pop a Lucky Egg and evolve all the Pokémon that you can (bonus points if it’s a new Pokédex entry) to get heaps of XP.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players are on the hunt for the awful Dudunsparce
Forget legendary Pokémon. Forget super rare shiny Pokémon. The latest prized possession Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can strive towards is the scarce, and extremely stupid, three-segment Dudunsparce. To understand the appeal of Dudunsparce we need to examine its first evolution, Dunsparce. Dunsparce is a common normal-type...
Amazon’s Fallout TV series starts a new plot in the same universe as the games
Details about Amazon Video’s Fallout series continue to come at a very slow trickle, but Bethesda director Todd Howard gave the biggest reveal yet on a podcast on Wednesday: The show won’t follow any plot from the games. Instead of retreading something fans have already seen and experienced...
How to increase friendship level in Marvel’s Midnights Suns
Marvel’s Midnight Suns isn’t all about intense tactical battles. Off the field, friendships with heroes are just as important — beyond narrative, establishing those bonds provides significant combat perks. As the friendship levels between the Hunter and the heroes in your roster improve, you’ll unlock passive and combo abilities. If you want to dominate the battlefield, follow our advice and cultivate your friendships at the Abbey.
League of Legends has a multiverse too, and it’s packed with mysteries
League of Legends started as a humble MOBA in the footsteps of a Warcraft mod, but the game has expanded to include a massive fantasy universe rich with lore. Riot has managed to curate a very respectable canon backed by cinematics, novels, comics, and even an Emmy-winning animated show. And if the world of Runeterra isn’t to your tastes, Riot hopes to lure you in with one of their many alternate realities and skin lines. It’s a lot to sift through, and League’s biggest lore fans are digging through all these timelines to guess at how it all fits together and what comes next.
Breaking down all the Transformers in the Rise of the Beasts trailer because it’s full of Transformers!
The teaser trailer for Steven Caple Jr.’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts dropped on Thursday, and — by Primus! — it’s got more robots in it than you can shake a Power Booster Rod at!. Who are these robots? What do they convert into? Whose tusks...
How to get powerful Paradox Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet
There are new, mysterious Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet — creatures people have been calling Paradox Pokémon. They’re monsters that exist in both the past and future, pulled into the present by nebulous means. They’re not exactly legendary Pokémon like in past games, but they are only available after you’ve finished the main story for Scarlet and Violet.
