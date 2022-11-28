ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tractor-trailer fire shuts down two lanes of I-91 in Enfield

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A tractor-trailer fire shut down two lanes of traffic on Interstate 91 in Enfield Monday morning, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The Connecticut State Police responded to I-91 North near Exits 46 and 47E to assist with a reported tractor-trailer fire. The right and center lanes of the highway were temporarily shut down so the local fire department could deal with the blaze.

No injuries were reported at the time of the last update, state police said.

