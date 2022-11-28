When you use our links to buy products, U.S. News may earn a commission but that in no way affects our editorial independence. Grabbing a deal on a gaming console like the Xbox during Cyber Monday is almost a sport. Offers go fast and any discount is a good discount. If you see one, it's best to jump on it as quickly as possible. Right now Amazon is offering the Microsoft Xbox Series S for $239.99, which is currently $10 less than other retailers. But to sweeten the deal, it is offering a $40 Amazon digital credit with your order after you apply code XBOX during the checkout process. Overall that’s $60 under the normal price for this popular video game system, plus you get an extra $40 to spend at Amazon. This promotion is for Cyber Monday only.

