ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Canelo Alvarez threatens Lionel Messi after locker-room jersey incident at 2022 World Cup

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lBtnX_0jPrQ2sN00

DOHA, Qatar — In one corner, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez. In the other, Lionel Messi.

The Argentina star may have gotten into trouble with the wrong person after moving the Mexican national team jersey with his foot while celebrating his team’s much-needed 2-0 2022 World Cup win against Mexico on Saturday.

The Mexican boxer said on Twitter that Messi “was cleaning the floor” with the Mexican shirt. He said it was a disrespectful attitude by the Argentina star toward the Mexicans.

“He better ask God not to run into me,” Canelo tweeted.

He better pray to God that I don't find him' –  World champion boxer Canelo Alvarez threatens Lionel Messi after video shows the Argentina captain ‘kicking’ Mexico jersey

Canelo Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing him of disrespecting his country's flag. pic.twitter.com/01z1RhMgs9

— BB Buzz (@thebbbuzz) November 28, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HfmFQ_0jPrQ2sN00
Lionel Messi during Argentina’s win over Mexico in the World Cup.
VCG via Getty Images

Messi was taking his right shoe off when he — apparently without intention — moved the Mexico shirt which he had exchanged with a Mexican player after Argentina’s win. The shirt was on the floor as the Argentines celebrated in the locker room. Messi scored the first goal in Argentina’s win.

Former Argentina forward Sergio “Kun” Aguero came out on Messi’s defense.

“Mr. Canelo, don’t go finding excuses or creating trouble, certainly you don’t know soccer or what happens in a locker room,” he said on Twitter. “The shirts are always on the floor after a match as they are sweaty.”

Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post

Former Spain player Cesc Fabregas also defended Messi, saying it’s normal for players to leave the shirts on the floor before they can be taken to be washed.

The 35-year-old Messi is trying to win his first World Cup title with Argentina. The win over Mexico kept the Argentines in position to advance to the knockout round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JQOS_0jPrQ2sN00
Canelo Alvarez during his fight against Gennady Golovkin on Sept. 17, 2022.
Getty Images for Hennessy USA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W9izL_0jPrQ2sN00
Lionel Messi in the Argentina dressing room.
Twitter

Argentina, which was stunned by Saudi Arabia in its opening World Cup match, next plays Poland on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Messi, Argentina try to avoid World Cup upset vs. Australia

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Australia’s players speak in glowing, almost reverential terms about Lionel Messi. “He just does things that, you know, no one else can do,” forward Mathew Leckie said. Milos Degenek went even further. “Probably,” the Socceroos defender said, “the best footballer ever to grace...
New York Post

Rundown on Friday’s four World Cup matches

Here’s a look at Friday’s World Cup matches: Group H South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m., Fox Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have won both games so far, guaranteeing a trip to the knockout stage. They will win the group with a win, tie or even a loss as long as Ghana does not blow out Uruguay. South Korea needs a win to have any shot at staying alive, then some help from the other match. Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m., FS1 A rematch of the 2010 quarterfinal in South Africa, which Uruguay won in penalty kicks after a controversial handball by Luis Suarez in extra...
New York Post

Stowaways found on ship’s rudder after surviving 11-day trip

Three stowaways were captured sitting on the giant rudder of an oil tanker after they survived a remarkable 11-day voyage from Nigeria to the Canary Islands. The Spanish coast guard posted a dramatic photo of the three men precariously perched atop the rudder of the Maltese-flagged Alithini II as it arrived in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, on Monday. Their feet are seen dangling just inches above the water behind the massive hull. The ship — which left Lagos, Nigeria, on Nov. 17 — covered some 2,000 miles during the 11-day journey to the Spanish territory off northwest Africa, according to tracking website Marine...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy