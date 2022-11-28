Portugal vs. Uruguay World Cup prediction: Buy low on underdog

Portugal’s 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday got them three important points, but it didn’t answer many questions we had about the Group H favorites.

It took a dubious call for a penalty shot to get Portugal on the board in the 65th minute, and once that goal opened up the game, the Portuguese showed to be vulnerable defensively. If Ghana were more formidable, Portugal were there for the taking.

Well, Uruguay are a much stronger outfit than Ghana.

While the Black Stars were full of spirit and were well-organized, they lacked the game-breaking talent to truly threaten Portugal. The Portuguese were able to boss the game and play it at their pace without having to worry too much about Ghana catching them on the break.

That won’t be the case against Uruguay, a team that is robust defensively but also has plenty of attacking talent in Fede Valverde, Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez.

That attacking prowess didn’t show up in Uruguay’s 0-0 draw against South Korea, but they should have success against Portugal, a team that looked very questionable against counterattacks.

The market seems too high on Portugal after a shaky 3-2 win over Ghana and too low on Uruguay after an uninspiring 0-0 draw against South Korea. Buy low on La Celeste at a great number.

The play: Uruguay +290