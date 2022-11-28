9-1-1 Fall Finale Delivers Devastating Surprise for Bobby — Watch Sneak Peek

Monday’s fall finale of 9-1-1 (Fox, 8/7c) introduces a dark mystery for Bobby to solve, and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of his unsettling first clue.

It comes in the form of a disturbing voicemail from his sponsor Wendell: “I think I screwed up. I didn’t know what else to do. I thought I could handle it, but I can’t. I can’t do it. You ever do something and it doesn’t go like you planned? I tried. I really tried to be a good man. But I’m tired now. So tired.”

Bobby frantically tries calling Wendell back, only to be met with his outgoing voice message.

Elsewhere in the episode, “the Santa Ana winds bring in a variety of weirder-than-usual emergencies as the 118 respond to a family dog retrieving a severed hand and a young woman sleep-driving into the station,” according to Fox’s official logline. Meanwhile, “Denny questions Hen and Karen about his biological parents, and Chimney thinks he’s found the perfect house for him and Maddie.”

9-1-1 will return to Fox with the back half of its sixth season sometime this spring. In the meantime, you can get your sexy first responder fix via 9-1-1: Lone Star , which kicks off Season 4 on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 8 pm.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Monday’s 9-1-1 fall finale, then drop a comment below with your thoughts on Season 6 thus far.