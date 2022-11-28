ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaplan/Perrone Becomes Partner In Fulfillment Fund

By Mike Fleming Jr
 3 days ago
Kaplan/Perrone has become a partner in Fulfillment Fund , supporting both with a paid internship as part of its College Success Program — which offers college completion and career readiness support — and as a named sponsor of Fulfillment Fund ’s Career Expo.

“Kaplan/Perrone is thrilled to partner with such an esteemed organization as Fulfillment Fund,” said the KP partners. “Many in the Entertainment Business have been fortunate to come from backgrounds that allow them to explore opportunities in the entertainment industry where first jobs can be low paying or offer no payment at all. We jumped at the opportunity to provide paid first internships for members of the community that might find it more challenging to realize there is an opportunity for a career in entertainment. We’re proud to be mentoring the next generation of successful executives and creatives in film and television.”

Fulfillment Fund aims to helps make college a reality for first-generation and lower-income students. Since 1977, they have been empowering students in Los Angeles to access and afford higher education. They partner with local high schools in educationally and economically under-resourced communities to support students through college graduation and provide crucial life skills to help them transition into the workforce successfully.

Through this program, Kaplan/Perrone aims to give Fulfillment Fund students exposure to the entertainment industry in a variety of ways, including thoughtful training on the ins and outs of our business, hands-on learning, and introductions to people from all sides of the industry.

“Students from marginalized communities often lack exposure to and experience in career fields, including entertainment. Across the board, we’re hoping to help students on their path toward building successful careers, and given Kaplan/Perrone’s position in the market, our partnership is a win-win in our joint goals of helping our diverse students work towards their goals of becoming creatives, representatives, producers, and executives,” said Joanne Reyes, Fulfillment Fund’s CEO. “At our core, we’re looking to help students attain successful careers post-college, and we look forward to the flourishing partnership with Kaplan/Perrone who are of like mind and aim.”

