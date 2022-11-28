ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s lacrosse 2023 schedule: Orange hosting 3 of 4 NCAA semifinalists

Syracuse, N.Y. — Kayla Treanor is going right into the fire in her second season as head coach of the Syracuse University women’s lacrosse team. Syracuse opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the JMA Wireless Dome against Northwestern in a rematch of last year’s NCAA tournament quarterfinals. Syracuse lost to Northwestern 15-4. The Wildcats went on to the Final Four.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse redshirt freshman D-lineman enters transfer portal

Syracuse, N.Y. — A fourth Syracuse football player announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Josh Hough shared via Twitter he will be leaving the SU program. Hough suffered a season-ending injury in 2021 fall camp and did not see any game action for the Orange in 2022.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Rock Bottom Already: Syracuse basketball loses to Illinois 73-44 (Brent Axe recap)

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team played a game of anything you can’t do, I can’t do better in a 73-44 loss to Illinois on Tuesday night. Neither the Orange nor Illini put up much of anything that resembled a competent offense in the first half. Syracuse trailed by just seven at the break (30-23). Illinois shot 32% in the first half, just a hair worse than SU’s 33%.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Purdue

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 87-78 loss to Purdue on Wednesday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse Women's Basketball vs. Purdue Box by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
SYRACUSE, NY
Woonsocket Call

Outside noise not the focus for Bryant head coach Jared Grasso

SMITHFIELD – Given the opportunity to return fire in response to the choice words delivered by Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim after Saturday’s last-second 73-72 win, Bryant’s Jared Grasso chose to take the high road after Monday night’s 98-44 victory over Division III Framingham State. “Jim...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball blown out by Illinois; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 30)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim gets animated talking with Justin Taylor (5) and Judah Mintz (partially hidden) during the first half of Tuesday night’s game against Illinois in the ACC-BigTen Challenge in Champaign, Ill. The Illini won, 73-44. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Nexus Center in Utica to host 2023 USPHL National Championships in March

The United States Premier Hockey League, a junior hockey league that hosts the Utica Jr. Comets, will hold its 2023 Premier and Elite Division national tournaments at the new Nexus Center in Utica from March 23-28, 2023. Nexus Center in Utica to host 2023 USPHL National Championships in March. The...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
