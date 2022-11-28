Read full article on original website
Section III bowling coaches poll: Who is your most clutch bowler?
Cicero, N.Y. — One of the most important traits of a great bowler is being able to keep their cool when the pressure is at its highest. Section III is loaded with boys and girls bowlers who definitely have the clutch gene. >> Section III boys bowling 2022-23: Team...
A Skaneateles grad’s hot start, and 20 other updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Rebecca Cain kept a few things when she graduated from Skaneateles.
Axe: 7 stats that show what Syracuse football did right in 2022 and must improve in 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 season is not over for the Syracuse University football team. On Sunday night, the Orange will learn which bowl game it will be sent to and which opponent it will face for a shot to finish with an 8-5 record.
Baldwinsville boys, Cicero-North Syracuse girls victorious at Jack Morse Kickoff Meet
Baldwinsville’s boys and Cicero-North Syracuse’s girls indoor track teams came out victorious on the second day of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet on Thursday at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. “It’s always challenging,” Baldwinsville coach Bill Spicer said. “We’re going to have to make sure we’re on...
Syracuse men’s lacrosse 2023 schedule is out and missing a longtime rival
Syracuse, N.Y. — The path is set for the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team to bounce back from one of its worst seasons ever. Syracuse’s 2023 schedule features six teams that qualified for their respective conference tournaments, and four that played in the NCAA tournament, including two semifinalists and three quarterfinalists.
High school roundup: 4th-quarter run lifts Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball over Ithaca (photos)
Cicero-North Syracuse and Section IV’s Ithaca battled for a majority of their non-league contest Thursday evening. In the end, the Northstars used a strong fourth quarter to take care of the Little Red by a score of 65-55.
Syracuse women’s lacrosse 2023 schedule: Orange hosting 3 of 4 NCAA semifinalists
Syracuse, N.Y. — Kayla Treanor is going right into the fire in her second season as head coach of the Syracuse University women’s lacrosse team. Syracuse opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the JMA Wireless Dome against Northwestern in a rematch of last year’s NCAA tournament quarterfinals. Syracuse lost to Northwestern 15-4. The Wildcats went on to the Final Four.
Orange Weekly: 2022 Syracuse football review, can SU hoops get back on track? (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University football team is gearing up for its bowl game while the SU men’s basketball team is trying to save its season from going off the rails. Syracuse.com’s Brent Axe discussed those two big issues and more on a new episode of “Orange Weekly”...
West Genesee boys hockey crowned Ice Breaker Tourney champs after beating Baldwinsville (35 photos, video)
Baldwinsville and West Genesee renewed their rivalry on the ice Wednesday in the first-ever Ice Breaker Tournament championship game. Backed by William Schneid’s two goals, the Wildcats downed the Bees 6-1 to grab the tournament’s trophy.
Section III boys basketball team will travel more than 2,000 miles to complete schedule
The Utica Academy of Science boys basketball team must trek more than 2,000 miles this winter to play its season. After finishing as the Section III Class B runner-up last season, UAS, a charter school, had its boys basketball team moved up to Class A for this winter.
Clinton girls hockey recovers from tough OT loss, shuts out Skaneateles for first league win (57 photos)
After opening its girls hockey season with a tough overtime loss to Oswego, Clinton responded with a shutout victory over reigning state regional champion Skaneateles on Wednesday at the Nexus Center in Utica. “(Monday) was a tough loss. I think a lot of nerves in the new building. It was...
Syracuse redshirt freshman D-lineman enters transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — A fourth Syracuse football player announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Josh Hough shared via Twitter he will be leaving the SU program. Hough suffered a season-ending injury in 2021 fall camp and did not see any game action for the Orange in 2022.
Rock Bottom Already: Syracuse basketball loses to Illinois 73-44 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team played a game of anything you can’t do, I can’t do better in a 73-44 loss to Illinois on Tuesday night. Neither the Orange nor Illini put up much of anything that resembled a competent offense in the first half. Syracuse trailed by just seven at the break (30-23). Illinois shot 32% in the first half, just a hair worse than SU’s 33%.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Purdue
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 87-78 loss to Purdue on Wednesday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse Women's Basketball vs. Purdue Box by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
Outside noise not the focus for Bryant head coach Jared Grasso
SMITHFIELD – Given the opportunity to return fire in response to the choice words delivered by Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim after Saturday’s last-second 73-72 win, Bryant’s Jared Grasso chose to take the high road after Monday night’s 98-44 victory over Division III Framingham State. “Jim...
Syracuse basketball blown out by Illinois; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim gets animated talking with Justin Taylor (5) and Judah Mintz (partially hidden) during the first half of Tuesday night’s game against Illinois in the ACC-BigTen Challenge in Champaign, Ill. The Illini won, 73-44. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Joe Girard’s mystifying struggles amplify Syracuse basketball’s lack of perimeter firepower
Champaign, lll. – The perimeter shooting was going to be a likely issue this season. Syracuse graduated three of its top four shooters. It brought a half-dozen young players into the program to restock.
Back to the Pinstripe Bowl? Syracuse and the Yankees love to embrace one another
Syracuse, N.Y. — With the Fenway Bowl seemingly off the table for Syracuse football, there seems to be an even more obvious landing spot for the Orange this postseason. The Pinstripe Bowl — New York’s only bowl game, for New York’s only bowl-eligible team.
This 15-year-old Andre Szmyt super fan got his cleats on Senior Night. You may know her as ‘I Miss Eric Dungey’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Caroline Dunn received one of her most prized possessions at the JMA Wireless Dome earlier this month. She was one of the few fans who stuck around close to midnight for Senior Night festivities following the Orange’s ugly 38-3 loss to Florida State.
Nexus Center in Utica to host 2023 USPHL National Championships in March
The United States Premier Hockey League, a junior hockey league that hosts the Utica Jr. Comets, will hold its 2023 Premier and Elite Division national tournaments at the new Nexus Center in Utica from March 23-28, 2023. Nexus Center in Utica to host 2023 USPHL National Championships in March. The...
