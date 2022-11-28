'Is this real life?' Former Ohio State football players react to Michigan loss

Ohio State football fans were not pleased after the Buckeyes' latest loss to Michigan.

The Wolverines earned their first victory against Ohio State inside Ohio Stadium since 2000 Saturday afternoon, beating the Buckeyes 45-23 for the Big Ten East title, a spot in the Big Ten championship game and, likely, a place in the College Football Playoff.

But fans were not the only ones responding to the Buckeyes' loss.

Here's how former Ohio State football players responded to the Buckeyes' second-straight loss to rival Michigan.

LB Darron Lee: 'I know this look'

CB Gareon Conley sends final plea to the College Football Playoff committee

Only one question came to SAF Jordan Fuller's mind

LB Jay Richardson: 'Ryan Day, next season, will be coaching for his job'

QB Troy Smith was focused on Michigan planting the flag at Ohio Stadium

RB Maurice Clarett: 2023 Ohio State football coaching staff?

WR Johnnie Dixon: 'Can't let this happen at the shoe...'

WR Parris Campbell had two words to describe Ohio State vs. Michigan

CB Chimdi Chekwa: 'Talent Is Never Enough'

