CASPER, Wyo. — 360 Casper-area children will be able to participate in the annual “Shop with a Cop,” the Casper Police Department said in a press release on Thursday. The program aims to help kids who wouldn’t otherwise be able to have a present for financial or medical reasons have presents and a holiday experience. “Shop with a Cop” saw applications from over 600 children this year, the Casper PD added. Donations to the program were enough to provide money for 360 kids to shop with members of the Casper PD, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, the Mills PD, and the Evansville PD.

CASPER, WY ・ 15 HOURS AGO