Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
High winds cause travel restrictions ahead of more snow in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Strong winds in central and south central Wyoming are creating some travel difficulties early Thursday as more snow prepares to move through the area by tomorrow. According to WYDOT, extreme blowover warnings are listed for Interstate 25 between Casper and Douglas and Interstate 80 between Laramie...
oilcity.news
With gusts reaching above 65 mph, Outer Drive in Casper closes to some traffic
CASPER, Wyo. — Sensors are recording wind gusts above 65 mph along Wyoming Highway 258, also known as Outer Drive, in Casper as of 10:50 a.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. With the strong winds, Outer Drive has closed to light, high-profile vehicles. While other traffic...
oilcity.news
Wind closure remains in effect on Outer Drive in Casper; 60 mph winds expected in Natrona County Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — With gusts exceeding 50 mph, a partial closure remains in effect on Wyoming Highway 258, also known as Outer Drive, as of 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Outer Drive is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Mills to Evansville, according to...
oilcity.news
Trails Center reopens Thursday in Casper; heating system issue fixed
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center has been reopened on Thursday after it was closed for maintenance on Wednesday. “Yesterday’s issue with the heating system at the Trails Center has been fixed and we are back open today,” Tyson Finnicum, public affairs specialist with the Bureau of Land Management’s High Plains District, said on Thursday morning.
oilcity.news
NWS: Up to 3 inches of snow possible Friday before noon in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. – Snow is expected to fall in central Wyoming early Friday before tapering off, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. One to three inches of accumulation is possible in lower elevations during the morning before gradually clearing by noon. The NWS issued a hazardous weather...
oilcity.news
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (11/22/22–11/28/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (11/23/22–11/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 23 through Nov. 30. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Daugherty ready to take over as Visit Casper CEO on Dec. 1
CASPER, Wyo. — For months, the Natrona County Travel and Tourism Board has been without a CEO at the helm. That will change at the start of the coming month, though, as Tyler Daugherty will officially step into the position on Dec. 1. Before coming to Casper, Daugherty had...
oilcity.news
Ford Wyoming Center to host ‘Breakfast with Santa’ event in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Ford Wyoming Center is hosting “Breakfast with Santa” on Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a release, the event is presented by E&F Towing and Recovery alongside OVG360. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., and the event starts at 9. Santa arrives at 9:30 a.m....
oilcity.news
Wyoming’s K–12 fall enrollment drops by 352 students; Natrona Schools down 54 students this year
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming K–12 schools have a total of 91,640 students enrolled for the fall 2022 semester, a decline of 352 students compared with the 2021–22 school year, the Wyoming Department of Education announced Tuesday. Across the state, 28 school districts saw a decline in enrollment,...
oilcity.news
Mills police: One transported as precaution after Tuesday afternoon crash
CASPER, Wyo. — Mills police say one woman was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure after a two-vehicle crash in Mills on Tuesday afternoon. First responders were called to the scene at West Yellowstone and the West Belt Loop bypass at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, according to Cpl. Kate Acord with the Mills Police Department.
oilcity.news
‘Ropes & Roses Therapy Services’ celebrating new clinic west of Casper with chance to meet horses Friday￼
CASPER, Wyo. — Ropes & Roses Therapy Services will be celebrating the opening of its new clinic west of Casper with an open house from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Ropes & Roses offers equine-assisted therapy services to patients. On Friday, people will have the opportunity to tour the new clinic at 3905 Ten Mile Road west of Casper. The clinic is located on the left side of the road.
oilcity.news
Nonprofit director and former deputy coroner named with family members in fentanyl conspiracy
CASPER, Wyo. — A former deputy Natrona County Coroner and nonprofit founder has been named alongside three others, including two of her children, as co-conspirators in a fentanyl distribution case begun last year by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations. All defendants and suspects named in the following matters...
oilcity.news
Michael Wilder Paramedics Scholarship established at Casper College
CASPER, Wyo. — A scholarship to support paramedics students at Casper College has been established in the memory of Michael Wilder, the college announced Wednesday. The Michael Wilder Paramedics Scholarship will provide $1,000 between the fall and spring semesters to a paramedics major at Casper College. “We honor our...
oilcity.news
Chase from Evansville to Casper ends with crash, brief vehicle standoff
CASPER, Wyo. — Evansville police say a man is facing multiple charges in Casper and Evansville after leading officers on a chase that ended with a crash and brief standoff this morning. Police say they sought Tracy Olsen as a suspect after a North Casper resident’s window was broken...
oilcity.news
With over $34K in donations, ‘Shop with a Cop’ able to help 360 Casper-area kids buy holiday gifts
CASPER, Wyo. — 360 Casper-area children will be able to participate in the annual “Shop with a Cop,” the Casper Police Department said in a press release on Thursday. The program aims to help kids who wouldn’t otherwise be able to have a present for financial or medical reasons have presents and a holiday experience. “Shop with a Cop” saw applications from over 600 children this year, the Casper PD added. Donations to the program were enough to provide money for 360 kids to shop with members of the Casper PD, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, the Mills PD, and the Evansville PD.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/28/22–11/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Mills man allegedly fired at occupied vehicle parked at police station
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills man is accused of following a vehicle with two people in it and firing a weapon at the vehicle after it parked in the Mills Police Department’s parking lot, officials said. Mills PD had posted a public alert for Brandon Waltrip, 38, on...
oilcity.news
Casper man sentenced to 90 days after crash that injured motorcyclist
CASPER, Wyo. — A 23-year-old Casper man will serve 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an Aug. 7 crash in Mills that seriously injured a motorcyclist. The man pleaded not guilty on Aug. 8 and had been scheduled for a bench trial on Thursday.
Comments / 0