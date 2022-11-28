ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SportsGrid

What Are Alabama's Current National Championship Odds?

There’s lots of high-caliber talent on this version of the Alabama Crimson Tide, but with two losses on their resume, it’s hard to see them making the College Football Playoff. 2022 Results. Date Opponent Score. Sept. 3 vs. Utah State 55-0 Sept. 10 at Texas 20-19 Sept. 17...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Why missing out on the CFP may be a blessing in disguise for Alabama?

Not meeting primary goals is a difficult experience, regardless of what stage in life someone is in. The University of Alabama football program enters each season with two goals. Nick Saban wants to win a Southeastern Conference Championship and a national championship. Alabama is out of the conversation for both with two losses as it has been a disappointing season, despite having 10 wins, by the Crimson Tide’s standard. Tide fans were hoping the College Football Playoff Committee would give the team a break and have it at No. 5 in the rankings; however, Alabama came in at No. 6.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Wide Receiver Opts For Transfer Portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide completed its regular season with a blowout victory over Auburn. The Tide appears destined to miss the playoffs and therefore many players have begun to think about the offseason. Sophomore wide receiver Christian Leary has taken to Twitter to announce he will enter the transfer portal.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility

Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama receiver reveals plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

College football players can officially enter the NCAA’s transfer portal next week and transfer announcements are already rolling in around the country. On Wednesday, a backup wide receiver at Alabama revealed that he will be leaving Tuscaloosa. Christian Leary made the announcement via Twitter. Leary, a 5-10, 175-pound sophomore,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Community Mourns Death of Former Baseball Player

The Alabama baseball team traveled to Tigerville, SC to pay tribute to former teammate, Davis Heller. Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy also made the trip to Davis' celebration of life. According to Alabama football life coach, Dr. Gary Cramer, the team traveled overnight to South Carolina to "grieve and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Breaking: Alabama's ranking in the CFP announced

The College Football Playoff rankings are announced and the University of Alabama places No. 6 behind Ohio State University at No. 5. The Tide beat Auburn University last week and had hoped to move up to No. 5 in the ranking. Alabama placed ahead of the University of Tennessee at No. 7. At No. 4 is the University of Southern California, No. 3 is Texas Christian University, No. 2 is the University of Michigan and No. 1 remains the University of Georgia.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

The best Christmas lights in Tuscaloosa, including the Tinsel Trail

With November coming to a close, sleigh bells are ringing, Christmas lights are shining and the smell of cookies is lingering. Nothing beats all the fun events planned in Tuscaloosa during the holidays. Keep reading to find the best Christmas lights in Tuscaloosa to get you in the holiday spirit.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

West, Central Alabama Live Severe Weather Coverage Updates

Tornado Watch for Bibb, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker [AL] till 11:00 PM CST. BMX issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: 1.00 IN (RADAR INDICATED)] for Greene, Sumter [AL] till 10:30 PM CST. Areal Flood Watch for Blount, Calhoun,...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Inmate found dead at Alabama state prison

An Alabama prison inmate was found dead Wednesday in his dormitory. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the inmate was Tycia Leon Marshall, 41, who was serving a prison sentence for breaking and entering a vehicle. Marshall was reportedly found unresponsive at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday in what was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy