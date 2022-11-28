ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Takes Down the Titans at Nissan Stadium

By Austin Timberlake
 3 days ago

Final Score:

Bengals- 20

Titans- 16

Joe Burrow and the Bengals (7-4) stop Derrick Henry and leave Nashville with a win.

The Titans (7-4) were able to put scoring drives together but could not complete a second-half comeback. This was a rematch of a playoff matchup where the Bengals were able to end Tennessee’s season last year.

Mike Vrabel’s team remains at the top of the AFC South despite this loss. The Titans have won seven of their last nine games. Their next game is against the red-hot Eagles (10-1) in Philadelphia. The last time they played each other was in 2018 when the Titans won 26-23.

