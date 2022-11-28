ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

One-stop-shop chain Sheetz announces plan to expand to Michigan in 2025

DETROIT – Sheetz, a mid-Atlantic one-stop-shop chain, plans to open its first location in Michigan. The one-stop-shop will open its doors in Detroit in 2025, giving Metro Detroiters a taste of the restaurant, convenience store and gas station all in one establishment. There are currently 669 store locations across...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan priest charged with stealing $830,000 from retired priests

DEWITT, Mich. – A Catholic priest is accused of stealing more than $800,000 from three retired priests in the Lansing Diocese. The Rev. David Rosenberg was arraigned Thursday on embezzlement charges and other crimes in Clinton County, north of Lansing, the attorney general's office said. Rosenberg, 70, was director...
DEWITT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Noel Night returns, plus plenty of events to keep you in the holiday spirit. Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show (Fox Theatre), Friday 6 p.m.: Splash along with Baby Shark and friends on an underwater adventure that will have fans of all ages dancing and singing along. Explore shapes, colors, numbers and more with the characters and songs you know and love. Even Santa joins in on the fun! The show runs at 80 minutes with tickets starting at $19.50. Get tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 19-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 19-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Trey Rogers was last seen on Tuesday (Nov. 29) at 1:40 p.m. in the 5900 block of Conner Street in Detroit. Rogers was last seen at Wayne County Community College and did not return...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crews demolish vacant eyesore next to Detroit’s Richard Allen Nardin Park

DETROIT – A vacant apartment complex is finally being demolished after being an eyesore next to a Detroit park. There is a beautiful park on Detroit’s west side known as the Richard Allen Nardin park along Grand River Avenue, but right next door, there’s a vacant apartment complex that can no longer be restored, and it’s just been sitting here for years, causing danger to this community.
DETROIT, MI

