ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Warren resident killed in overnight rollover crash in Roseville -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 48-year-old Warren driver partially ejected, killed in Roseville rollover crash. A 48-year-old Warren driver was partially ejected from a car and killed in a rollover...
ClickOnDetroit.com
10-year-old with ‘hit list’ of mean students gets felony for taking knife to Macomb County school
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 10-year-old boy who created a “hit list” of fellow students who were mean to him has been charged for bringing a knife to school, officials said. The Mt. Clemens boy is accused of bringing the knife to Prevail Academy on Tuesday (Nov. 29).
ClickOnDetroit.com
One-stop-shop chain Sheetz announces plan to expand to Michigan in 2025
DETROIT – Sheetz, a mid-Atlantic one-stop-shop chain, plans to open its first location in Michigan. The one-stop-shop will open its doors in Detroit in 2025, giving Metro Detroiters a taste of the restaurant, convenience store and gas station all in one establishment. There are currently 669 store locations across...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan priest charged with stealing $830,000 from retired priests
DEWITT, Mich. – A Catholic priest is accused of stealing more than $800,000 from three retired priests in the Lansing Diocese. The Rev. David Rosenberg was arraigned Thursday on embezzlement charges and other crimes in Clinton County, north of Lansing, the attorney general's office said. Rosenberg, 70, was director...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rare gold coin valued at nearly $2K dropped in Salvation Army’s red kettle for 10th year in a row
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Once a year for a decade someone has left a rare 1980 South African gold Krugerrand in the Salvation Army’s red kettle. This year’s coin is estimated to be worth $1,765. The donation brings the Salvation Army closer to reaching its 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign fundraising goal of $8.2 million.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Man charged in high-speed chase in Macomb County that started in fast food drive-thru -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Oakland County man charged for leading high-speed chase that started in Chick-fil-A drive-thru. An Oakland County man who stole a shopping cart full of items...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State University students are working with MSP to help crack cold cases
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University students are working with Michigan State Police to help solve murders through a new pilot program at the school. They’re trying to solve mysteries, murders that have occurred years ago -- sometimes decades ago. They sift through old pictures, maps, recordings and other documents.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football star Mazi Smith facing felony weapons charge stemming from October incident
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football star Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge stemming from an incident in early October. Smith, 21, is a senior defensive tackle and team captain. He was charged Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office with carrying a concealed weapon. UPDATE:...
ClickOnDetroit.com
48-year-old Warren driver partially ejected, killed in Roseville rollover crash
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 48-year-old Warren driver was partially ejected from a car and killed in a rollover crash overnight in Roseville, police said. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 1) on westbound I-696 near Gratiot Avenue. Michigan State Police said the driver of a 2008 Ford...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man shoots person 5 times after Thanksgiving argument between girlfriend, her brother
WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man is facing a possible life sentence after he shot someone five times following an argument between his girlfriend and her brother over the treatment of their mom on Thanksgiving, police say. Prosecutors said the siblings got into an argument on Thanksgiving night...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County man charged for leading high-speed chase that started in Chick-fil-A drive-thru
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County man who stole a shopping cart full of items from a Macomb County store on Black Friday has been charged for leading police on a high-speed chase that started in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru. Police said on Friday (Nov. 25), Wellington Inoa, 36,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where money for school safety is going after 1-year anniversary of Oxford school shooting
OXFORD, Mich. – In the year since the Oxford High School shooting, how much gets spent on overall school safety has become a hot-button issue. In new numbers obtained by Local 4 from Michigan State Police, 150 public and private schools spent millions in state grants on security in 2022.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Noel Night returns, plus plenty of events to keep you in the holiday spirit. Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show (Fox Theatre), Friday 6 p.m.: Splash along with Baby Shark and friends on an underwater adventure that will have fans of all ages dancing and singing along. Explore shapes, colors, numbers and more with the characters and songs you know and love. Even Santa joins in on the fun! The show runs at 80 minutes with tickets starting at $19.50. Get tickets here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Semi truck crash in Oakland County sends coiled steel onto highway during rush hour
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A semi truck crash in Oakland County sent coiled steel rolling onto a highway during the morning rush hour. The crash happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 30) on eastbound I-696 near Telegraph Road in Southfield. A semi truck crashed into the median wall, causing coiled...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 19-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 19-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Trey Rogers was last seen on Tuesday (Nov. 29) at 1:40 p.m. in the 5900 block of Conner Street in Detroit. Rogers was last seen at Wayne County Community College and did not return...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Neighbors fight against concrete crushing facility on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Neighbors in one Detroit neighborhood ask the city to prevent a new plant from opening in their community as they worry about noise and chemicals from a concrete crushing facility. On Thursday (Dec. 1), they delivered petitions to the city, hoping it didn’t get approved. It would...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dangerous intersection blamed for 22-year-old woman’s death in southwest Detroit
DETROIT – A young woman was hit and killed at an intersection in Detroit that drivers say is dangerous. Alondra DeLeon, 22, was killed in a crash Saturday (Nov. 26) at the intersection of Chamberlain and Elsmere streets in southwest Detroit. Detroit police say DeLeon was hit by a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crews demolish vacant eyesore next to Detroit’s Richard Allen Nardin Park
DETROIT – A vacant apartment complex is finally being demolished after being an eyesore next to a Detroit park. There is a beautiful park on Detroit’s west side known as the Richard Allen Nardin park along Grand River Avenue, but right next door, there’s a vacant apartment complex that can no longer be restored, and it’s just been sitting here for years, causing danger to this community.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Update: I-94 back open after crash closed westbound lanes at 10 Mile Road in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Westbound I-94 at 10 Rile Road has just reopened after being shut down all night. It was closed just before 5 p.m. after a vehicle went off the freeway and up the embankment, slamming into a tree. The closure caused a miles-long backup. Saint Clair...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Viral illnesses continue to spread throughout Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jaime Hope -- Medical director, Beaumont Outpatient Campus - Livonia. “We’re seeing the...
