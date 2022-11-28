ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Lipscomb Dominates in BlueCross Bowl DII-AA Championship Game

The BlueCross Bowl DII-AA State Championship was ready to kick off between The CPA Lions and Lipscomb Academy Mustangs, two teams that would consider a state championship the standard in their established cultures. For Lipscomb however there was a potential distraction over the day as it had been announced earlier in the week that this would be the last game for Head Coach, Trent Dilfer, as he would be moving to UAB to be a head coach in Conference USA. Lipscomb had looked like one of the best teams in all of Tennessee high school football, and CPA worked and overcame adversity to be in Chattanooga for their fifth time in a row. Could CPA find a way to beat one of the best high school football teams in America? Could Lipscomb stay focused with their coach leading them for the final time? Which team would further their legacy and claim the State Title?
Pearl-Cohn Looks to Win First Football State Championship in 25 Years

Pearl-Cohn (12-2) is taking on Anderson County (14-0) this weekend to declare a winner of the 4A BlueCross Bowl. The Firebirds won 4A Region 5 and have cruised through the playoffs to this point. Last week they beat Haywood (13-1) who scored over 60 points two times in this year’s playoffs giving them their first loss of the season. Pearl-Cohn was able to match their offensive output and win the game 53-47.
Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

