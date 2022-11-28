The BlueCross Bowl DII-AA State Championship was ready to kick off between The CPA Lions and Lipscomb Academy Mustangs, two teams that would consider a state championship the standard in their established cultures. For Lipscomb however there was a potential distraction over the day as it had been announced earlier in the week that this would be the last game for Head Coach, Trent Dilfer, as he would be moving to UAB to be a head coach in Conference USA. Lipscomb had looked like one of the best teams in all of Tennessee high school football, and CPA worked and overcame adversity to be in Chattanooga for their fifth time in a row. Could CPA find a way to beat one of the best high school football teams in America? Could Lipscomb stay focused with their coach leading them for the final time? Which team would further their legacy and claim the State Title?

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO