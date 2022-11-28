Shania Twain is still months away from kicking off her 2023 Queen of Me Tour, but she's already adding more shows to the massive international trek. The singer, whose upcoming Queen of Me album will be her first full-length release since 2017, quickly started selling out shows after the on-sale date for her tour arrived in early November. Now, thanks to fan demand, she's adding second dates in two cities and new shows in three more.

3 DAYS AGO