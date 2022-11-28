ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Wallen Announces 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour

Morgan Wallen's 2023 tour will begin in New Zealand and wrap in Washington. The "You Proof" singer just announced the One Night at a Time World Tour, which includes nearly 40 dates in four countries. After beginning in New Zealand and Australia, Wallen — a 2022 CMA Awards Entertainer of...
Shania Twain Extends Her ‘Queen of Me’ Tour With Five New Dates

Shania Twain is still months away from kicking off her 2023 Queen of Me Tour, but she's already adding more shows to the massive international trek. The singer, whose upcoming Queen of Me album will be her first full-length release since 2017, quickly started selling out shows after the on-sale date for her tour arrived in early November. Now, thanks to fan demand, she's adding second dates in two cities and new shows in three more.
Red Dirt Country Artist Jake Flint Has Died

Jake Flint, a Red Dirt country singer-songwriter hailing from Oklahoma, has died unexpectedly, according to several social media posts. Flint's manager, Brenda Cline, shared an emotional tribute to the late singer on Facebook on Sunday (Nov. 27), describing him as "the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

