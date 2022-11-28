Read full article on original website
Former New York physician sentenced to 9 years for fraud — his 2nd time behind bars
A former New York physician was sentenced to prison for 111 months for fraud and identity theft as he attempted to steal almost $1 million from medical peer review companies, the Justice Department said Nov. 30. It was the second time the physician, Spyros Panos, has faced prison. Mr. Panos,...
Washington health system breaks ground on $112M hospital
Prosser (Wa.) Memorial Health broke ground on a new $112 million hospital slated to be ready for patients by 2024, radio station KONA reported Nov. 30. The new hospital was financed through a $73 million guaranteed loan from the Agriculture Department, a $1 million grant from the Agriculture Department, $27 million from Prosser Memorial and $3 million from the Prosser Memorial Health Foundation.
15,000 Minnesota nurses plan 2nd strike
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association plan to begin a strike Dec. 11 at 16 hospitals. The strike affects about 15,000 nurses at 15 facilities run by Allina Health, HealthPartners, Essentia Health, Fairview Health Services, Children's Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke's. Nurses at St. Luke's Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors are also slated to join the 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports.
Stonebridge Healthcare offers $675M to buy 3 Tower Health hospitals
Stonebridge Healthcare, a hospital turnaround firm, has offered West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health $675 million to purchase Reading Hospital, Phoenixville Hospital and Pottstown Hospital, all in Pennsylvania, and their related assets, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported Nov. 29. The proposed purchase price includes provisions involving working capital and other factors...
Adventist Hospital outlook downgraded to negative amid operational pressures: Fitch
Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Hospital has had its outlook downgraded from stable to negative, reflecting "continued negative operational pressure," Fitch Ratings said Nov. 30. The group, which operates 23 hospitals in its home state, Hawaii and Oregon, was also assigned an "A" rating to 2022 bonds and other outstanding debt. The...
Maine pharmacy board fined Walgreens 15 times for staffing issues
Walgreens has been fined 15 times and CVS four times so far in 2022 for violating Maine's staffing and operating hours laws, Bangor Daily News reported Nov. 30. For failing to have a pharmacist in charge or reducing operation hours without notice at 10 locations, Walgreens owes $68,000 in fines, and CVS owes $13,500. Shrinking hours of operation landed the pharmacy chains heavier fines, with each violation amounting thousands of dollars.
Nearly 10% of Texas hospitals are at risk of closing: 7 things to know
The number of Texas hospitals at risk of closing has nearly doubled in the past two years, rising from 4.7 percent in 2020 to 9.2 percent this year, according to a November report from Kaufman Hall. Kaufman Hall's report includes data from more than 60 Texas hospitals sampled from data...
AstraZeneca to sell Ohio manufacturing plant
England-based drugmaker AstraZeneca will sell its facility in West Chester, Ohio, to another pharmaceutical company, San Diego-based National Resilience. Andrew Wirths, AstraZeneca's senior vice president of its Americas supply division, said in a Nov. 29 company news release that the sale is to refine the company's "manufacturing footprint to meet the evolving needs of our pipeline and portfolio." The transfer is expected to finalize in the first quarter of 2023, and services will be transitioned in phases.
