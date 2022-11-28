England-based drugmaker AstraZeneca will sell its facility in West Chester, Ohio, to another pharmaceutical company, San Diego-based National Resilience. Andrew Wirths, AstraZeneca's senior vice president of its Americas supply division, said in a Nov. 29 company news release that the sale is to refine the company's "manufacturing footprint to meet the evolving needs of our pipeline and portfolio." The transfer is expected to finalize in the first quarter of 2023, and services will be transitioned in phases.

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO