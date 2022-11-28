ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Prator points to criticism of governor for removal from state board

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is off two statewide law enforcement boards without explanation, but he says it’s probably no coincidence that his removal follows his continued public criticism of Gov. John Bel Edwards’s comprehensive criminal justice reforms. Earlier this month, Edwards appointed...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gov. Edwards expected to endorse Tarver for Shreveport Mayor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to be in Shreveport Tuesday morning to endorse fellow Democrat Sen. Greg Tarver in his campaign to become the city’s next mayor. According to Tarver’s campaign, the governor will join Tarver for the announcement at the Consortium Venue...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Tornado Watch in effect through 7 p.m.

Updated 12: 30 p.m. A Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Tornado Watch has been issued for several ArkLaTex Louisiana parishes until 7 p.m. A tornado outbreak is likely east of our region later this afternoon, but a few of the storms could initially develop over the ArkLaTex. The parishes included are Bienville, Red River, DeSoto, Natchitoches, and Sabine.
LOUISIANA STATE
Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas HS student

Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus. Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas …. Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a...
TEXARKANA, TX
Christmas movies filmed in Louisiana to watch this year

(KLFY) – The holiday season is here, and there’s nothing like a holiday movie to get you in the Christmas spirit, so why not watch one that was filmed right here in Louisiana?. From Hallmark films to movies on the big screen, Louisiana has been the home to...
LOUISIANA STATE

