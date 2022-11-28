ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor makes it official, filing for reelection

By Charlie Frago
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Mayor Jane Castor, left, and Edouard Philippe, Mayor of Le Havre and former French Prime Minister, sign the Sister Cities reaffirmation agreement between Le Havre, France and Tampa, at USF Health's Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Tampa. On Monday, she filed for reelection. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

TAMPA — She said in January she would do it. On Monday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor made it official, filing for reelection for mayor at the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office.

Castor, a Democrat, told the Tampa Bay Times in January that she planned to a run for a second term. The former police chief, who will turn 63 in December, has not yet drawn a big-name opponent, which is not unusual in Florida’s third-largest city where incumbent mayors rarely face a challenge.

In a campaign release, the campaign described the mayor’s accomplishments as follows:

“Even while guiding Tampa through a pandemic, Mayor Castor implemented an ambitious strategy to Transform Tampa’s Tomorrow by upgrading long-neglected infrastructure, increasing access to affordable housing, enhancing workforce development, improving government services, and making resiliency and sustainability a central focus for Tampa. Tampa has become one of the most desirable cities in America,” the release stated.

Castor has clashed with City Council since being elected in 2019 in a landslide over the late Tampa philanthropist David Straz Jr.

But the mayor has also overseen a boom in construction and continued development along the Hillsborough River, including a controversial bid process at the Rome Yard.

East Tampa, long neglected, has also seen development, although the bidding process on a major city project at Hanna Avenue also angered black contractors and activists who criticized Castor’s decision not to rebid a contract after it ballooned more than ten times in value.

Castor has said transportation, affordable housing, workforce development and sustainability are her highest priorities.

Her transportation goals have been hampered by the defeated penny sales tax although the city has moved ahead with making sidewalks safer near schools and creating or enhancing bike lanes.

The mayor hasn’t put enough money into affordable housing to satisfy tenant advocates and other housing activists, but the $5 million in the current budget is the most in years.

The city has also developed an ambitious climate action plan under her watch, but her efforts to push forward a project that would convert more than 50 million gallons a day of highly-treated reclaimed water currently dumped into Tampa Bay into either drinking water or replenishment for Sulphur Springs and the Hillsborough River have been stymied by council opposition.

Castor, the city’s first openly gay mayor, is the partner of Ana Cruz, a lobbyist and consultant, and has two adult sons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates at tampabay.com

stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete opts out of county tenant protections

Thursday’s city council meeting was a mixed bag for St. Petersburg tenants and their advocates. Council members unanimously approved codifying the city’s withdrawal from Pinellas County’s tenant bill of rights – which offers some stronger protections than its municipal counterpart. However, the first reading of an ordinance amendment that prohibits certain income restrictions and mandates landlords accept government assistance payments for move-in costs received nearly the same support.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis defense in Andrew Warren lawsuit might not be adding up to the judge

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The judge hearing suspended Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren’s First Amendment lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis has been poking holes in the governor’s defense as the trial progresses in federal court in Tallahassee. For example, when DeSantis public-safety adviser Larry Keefe took the stand to describe how he vetted Warren’s performance as state attorney with […] The post DeSantis defense in Andrew Warren lawsuit might not be adding up to the judge appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Hillsborough County's youngest principal shares his story

TAMPA, Fla. — At 32 years old, Jamal Crook is currently the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District and he’s a product of Hillsborough Schools himself. What You Need To Know. James Crook is the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District. The 32-year-old is...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

From her courthouse perch, she watches the world go by

TAMPA — Now serving at counter number 10. First up: Someone’s little girl needs a passport. Carlena Ward, 39, opens her window, pulls out the form. Hers is the only cubicle at the Hillsborough County Clerk of Court’s office that doesn’t overlook the waiting area, brimming with all those buzzing needs. Her corner of the world is quiet, orderly, the way she likes it.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Andrew Warren’s legal challenge to his suspension by DeSantis is now in the judge’s hands

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The federal trial wrapped up Thursday in suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, following three days of testimony and arguments in a federal courthouse in Tallahassee. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said he would rule “just as quickly as I can” but needs to absorb the voluminous case record […] The post Andrew Warren’s legal challenge to his suspension by DeSantis is now in the judge’s hands appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

