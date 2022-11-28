Tampa Mayor Jane Castor makes it official, filing for reelection

Mayor Jane Castor, left, and Edouard Philippe, Mayor of Le Havre and former French Prime Minister, sign the Sister Cities reaffirmation agreement between Le Havre, France and Tampa, at USF Health's Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Tampa. On Monday, she filed for reelection. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

TAMPA — She said in January she would do it. On Monday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor made it official, filing for reelection for mayor at the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office.

Castor, a Democrat, told the Tampa Bay Times in January that she planned to a run for a second term. The former police chief, who will turn 63 in December, has not yet drawn a big-name opponent, which is not unusual in Florida’s third-largest city where incumbent mayors rarely face a challenge.

In a campaign release, the campaign described the mayor’s accomplishments as follows:

“Even while guiding Tampa through a pandemic, Mayor Castor implemented an ambitious strategy to Transform Tampa’s Tomorrow by upgrading long-neglected infrastructure, increasing access to affordable housing, enhancing workforce development, improving government services, and making resiliency and sustainability a central focus for Tampa. Tampa has become one of the most desirable cities in America,” the release stated.

Castor has clashed with City Council since being elected in 2019 in a landslide over the late Tampa philanthropist David Straz Jr.

But the mayor has also overseen a boom in construction and continued development along the Hillsborough River, including a controversial bid process at the Rome Yard.

East Tampa, long neglected, has also seen development, although the bidding process on a major city project at Hanna Avenue also angered black contractors and activists who criticized Castor’s decision not to rebid a contract after it ballooned more than ten times in value.

Castor has said transportation, affordable housing, workforce development and sustainability are her highest priorities.

Her transportation goals have been hampered by the defeated penny sales tax although the city has moved ahead with making sidewalks safer near schools and creating or enhancing bike lanes.

The mayor hasn’t put enough money into affordable housing to satisfy tenant advocates and other housing activists, but the $5 million in the current budget is the most in years.

The city has also developed an ambitious climate action plan under her watch, but her efforts to push forward a project that would convert more than 50 million gallons a day of highly-treated reclaimed water currently dumped into Tampa Bay into either drinking water or replenishment for Sulphur Springs and the Hillsborough River have been stymied by council opposition.

Castor, the city’s first openly gay mayor, is the partner of Ana Cruz, a lobbyist and consultant, and has two adult sons.

