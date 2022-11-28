startGNV Announces 2023 Date for celebrateGNV and Return of the Innovation Ecosystem Awards in Partnership with Cox Business

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Three local students named semifinalists in national program for leadership, service
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Three Alachua County Public School students have been named finalists in the annual Coca-Cola Scholars Program, which awards scholarships to high school seniors based on their academic success, leadership, and service to their schools and communities. The students are now in the running to become Coca-Cola Scholars, who are each awarded $20,000 college scholarships.
Local students earn spots in prestigious All-State musical ensembles
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Thirty-nine students from nine Alachua County Public Schools have been selected as All-State Musicians by the Florida Music Education Association (FMEA). The students will participate in fourteen different All-State ensembles at the annual FMEA conference in Tampa from January 11-14. The conference will include workshops,...
DOH-Alachua to Recognize World Aids Day 2022 with Community Block Party
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Each year on December 1, World AIDS Day is observed around the globe, serving as a memorial for those lost to HIV and as an opportunity to make people aware of enhanced HIV prevention and treatment options. This year’s World AIDS Day theme is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV,” which encourages people to unite globally to eliminate the barriers to HIV testing, prevention, and treatment that are holding back progress on ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
City’s Historic Preservation Board to consider demolition request for Thelma A. Boltin Center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Neighbors are invited to the next meeting of the City of Gainesville’s Historic Preservation Board (HPB), where it will consider a Certificate of Appropriateness (COA) for demolition of the City’s Thelma A. Boltin Center. The board will discuss whether to approve or deny the request for demolition and for permission to construct a new building.
Obituary: R. Craig Wood, 74
R. Craig Wood, Professor Emeritus of education finance and law at the University of Florida, passed away at age 74 on November 24, 2022. The Durham, NC, native was born February 15, 1948, to Leon and Virginia Wood. Before graduating from Jordan High School, Craig achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the first of a lifelong list of notable accomplishments. After high school, he attended Southwood Junior College before graduating Cum Laude from Campbell University in 1970.
Special Olympics 5k to be held December 3
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The second annual “Race for Inclusion – Gainesville” 5k event will take place at Flavet Field on Dec. 3 at 9:15 a.m. and will raise money for Special Olympics Florida athletes. The event will feature the Gainesville Street Rods and an Olympic Village....
Gainesville City Commission Celebrates Rosa Parks Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville City Commissioners joined community leaders and neighbors at today’s Rosa Parks Day celebration in historic downtown Gainesville. This annual event recognizes the contributions and continued relevance of Rosa Parks, whose refusal to give up her bus seat sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott on Dec. 1, 1955, fueling the Civil Rights Movement.
City of Newberry ends fiscal year with a $600,000 surplus
NEWBERRY, Fla. – During the November 28 Newberry City Commission Regular Meeting, Assistant City Manager and Finance Director Dallas Lee presented the amended 2021-2022 Fiscal Year budget, which closed September 30. The high point of his presentation was when he said the City of Newberry came in 6.5% under budget projections for the year.
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office will hold virtual career fair at noon on November 30
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Interested in a challenging & rewarding career? Join us for a virtual career fair on November 30th at 12 pm!! Featured areas will include Patrol, Corrections, Communications, Records, and Booking Support. Visit our website for more information at www.acso.us/careers.
Armed career criminal sentenced to over 25 years in prison for firearm and drug-related offenses
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lorenzo Joshua Johnson, Jr., 41, of Gainesville, Florida, was sentenced to 27.25 years in federal prison after he was convicted at trial of drug trafficking and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon on April 8, 2022. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
Law enforcement locates Volvo involved in fatal hit-and-run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Volvo that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on November 28 was located last night by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville Police Department (GPD). No arrests have been made; in a release, GPD stated that they are still collecting evidence for the criminal case.
Gainesville man arrested for shooting gun inside home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – George Glenn Cockhren, 58, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a violent career criminal after allegedly firing a revolver inside his home. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department Officer that she and Cockhren were engaged...
Jail Booking Log, November 30
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
Man recently released from prison arrested for burglary and theft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jabari Malachi Crews, 22, was arrested yesterday morning on charges of burglary, theft, tampering with evidence, and providing false identification to law enforcement. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officer who was patrolling the Marchwood complex in response to calls about car burglaries heard yelling and saw...
