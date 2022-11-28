ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Peele, Riz Ahmed to Executive Produce Nuhash Humayun’s Live-Action Short ‘Moshari’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
Jordan Peele and Riz Ahmed are set to executive produce Nuhash Humayun’s live-action short film “Moshari,” Variety can reveal.

The Oscar winners have boarded Humayun’s exploration of climate change in Bangladesh, which has caused both personal and global tragedies. “The film follows two sisters forced together to survive in a strange new world while battling their own inner demons,” reads the logline.

Peele, who won three Oscars (including for best director) for “Get Out” as well as a best picture statue for “BlacKkKlansman”), will EP through his company Monkeypaw Productions. Ahmed, who has previously won an Oscar for best live action short for his film “The Long Goodbye” as well as garnering an Oscar nom for his turn in “Sound of Metal,” will EP through his company Left Handed Films.

“Moshari,” which has won a number of accolades including the SXSW Jury Award and awards from Fantasia, HollyShorts and Melbourne festivals, is the first Bangladeshi film ever to qualify for an Oscar.

Self-taught filmmaker Humayun (“Sincerely Yours”) wrote, directed, produced and edited the film.

Peele and Ahmed are joined as EPs on the project by Monkeypaw president Win Rosenfeld and SVP of development and production Dana Gills as well as Left Handed Films SVP and head of television Allie Moore.

“’Moshari’ is a unique horror short in that it’s profoundly visual and emotionally striking from the first frame,” said Rosenfeld and Gills. “Nuhash drew us into his dynamic post-apocalyptic world and never let go. It’s a film about survival, love and family, but it’s also a terrifying and novel take on what a monster movie can be. Monkeypaw is so grateful to be part of the team.”

Ahmed and Moore added: “We were floored by Nuhash’s riveting film that evokes our subconscious fears, from the childhood monster under the bed to an apocalyptic future. He weaves together jump scares and an emotional survival story of two young sisters, confronting colonialism and climate change in the process. We’re thrilled to join Nuhash’s team and help share this story.”

