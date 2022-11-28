Read full article on original website
Embattled Pensacola contractor, Jesse LaCoste, arrested for larceny in Santa Rosa Co.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste on a larceny charge. LaCoste, 30, was charged with larceny after allegedly not completing work done on a project in Gulf Breeze, according to SRCSO. On Aug. 31, deputies said they responded to 1028 Magnolia Lane, in […]
Watch: Otters spotted on Destin dock
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies reviewing surveillance footage Thursday morning got eyes on a few adorable intruders. Two otters. The two water-based mammals jumped on the docks behind a Destin home around 1:45 am. The pair shake off the gulf water and make their way toward land in the short video. The OCSO […]
JAIL Report for November 30, 2022
Fatimah Borders, 42, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Poulson, 39, Springfield, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teddi Claybaugh, 40, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft: Marianna Police Department. Treivarius Johnson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Burglary to structure/conveyance while armed, grand theft of...
Panama City audit shows $450,000 was misspent
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners took action this week to clean up some of their budget problems and voted to replace funds allegedly misappropriated by former department head Michael Johnson. A month after Michael Johnson was charged with stealing more than $500,000 from city accounts, Panama City commissioners transferred about $450,000 to […]
Motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash with SUV: Florida Highway Patrol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man driving a motorcycle was “seriously injured” in a crash with a SUV in Escambia County Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 77-year-old driving a motorcycle crashed into a GMC SUV, driven by an 18-year-old from Cantonment at the intersection of Gonzalez […]
McDonald's gives customers chance at free food for life
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- How does free McDonald's for life sound?. Well, the fast-food chain is now giving their customers a shot at making that a reality. From Dec. 5-25, every order on the McDonald's app gets you a chance to score a "McGold Card" -- or your token to receive free McDonald's for life.
Waterspout spotted in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Severe weather moved across The Panhandle Wednesday morning triggering a tornado warning and waterspouts across our area. News 13’s Kristen Kennedy spotted the spout on the tower cam while live on air alerting viewers about the potential dangers of the storm. We are still monitoring these storms as they move through the area. However, the danger for Bay County has passed.
Bicyclist hit on Highway 98
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bicyclist has been life-flighted after being hit by a car on Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. All westbound lanes of Highway 98 were closed on Tuesday morning but have since reopened. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office,...
Culinary Couple Realizes a Bayfront Dream Home
For James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst, an island came first in their thinking — a kitchen island where they could chop and mix ingredients for their latest culinary creations. It would be a place where guests would gather and kids would do homework, and it would provide the ideal vantage point for watching the Blue Angels streak across the sky.
2nd stolen car recovered from Yellow River in 9 days: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Dive Team
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team pulled a second reported stolen car out of the Yellow River in nine days Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Members of the dive team recovered a silver Nissan pickup which was reported stolen from a home […]
Embattled Pensacola contractor wanted for larceny by Santa Rosa County Sheriff
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An embattled Pensacola contractor with numerous complaints against him is wanted for larceny, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant for Jesse LaCoste’s arrest was filed on Nov. 10, but according to SRCSO, the warrant has not been served yet. SCRSO told WKRG News 5, LaCoste […]
Alabama man arrested in fentanyl poisoning death at Panhandle bachelor party
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Alabama man on felony charges after a bachelor party turned deadly in Santa Rosa Beach in May. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 26-year-old John Nabors supplied fentanyl-laced cocaine at the bachelor party. When deputies responded...
Morning storms and tornadoes cause problems for NWFL
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downed trees and powerlines, power outages, and other damage was reported Wednesday morning in Northwest Florida. Holmes County has experienced nearly 600 power outages according to Poweroutage.us. That was as of around 10 a.m. A tree and powerlines were reported down on Munson Highway in...
Impaired Driving Enforcement Initiative Begins
Keeping the roadways safe for all during the holiday season. As we continue into the holiday season, the Pensacola Police Department would like to remind drivers to buckle up, watch your speeds, drive safely, and do not drive impaired. The Pensacola Police Department has solidified grant funding and has begun...
Disabled Student In Marching Band
Tune into NewsChannel 7 where we'll give you the latest in local news, sports, and weather. Tune into NewsChannel 7 where we'll give you the latest in local news, sports, and weather. Internet Safey and Drug Awareness Workshop. Updated: 11 hours ago. BCSO and First Baptist Church are teaming up...
1 man, 1 juvenile charged with attempted murder for October shootings in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man and juvenile are behind bars, charged with attempted murder in connection with two drive-by shootings that happened in October, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Emmenuelu James Moomoogal Salter, 20, was charged with attempted murder, possession of weapon, discharge firearm from a vehicle and missile into a […]
PHOTO: Man wanted for alleged fraud, officials asking for help
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is wanted in Callaway after deputies say he could be responsible for a theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man who visited a local business in Callaway, where the suspect allegedly stole a wallet from the business, and attempted to use the victim’s bank card at two other establishments in Panama City on 23rd Street.
Inlet Beach underpass approaching completion date
INLET BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County residents are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel of a long-awaited road project. Pedestrians and bicyclists won’t have to wait too much longer for a safer route to cross U.S. 98. The $5.6 million pedestrian underpass is inching closer to completion. “It’s going to […]
Crestview man charged with shooting, killing neighbors dog
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies said a man was booked into Okaloosa County Jail for shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog in Crestview on Nov. 26. Willie Ray Gibson, 76, is charged with animal cruelty and firing a weapon in public. The arrest report from OCSO said the dog escaped from its home and was […]
Michigan man arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly breaking into home, stealing truck: sheriff’s office reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Michigan man is behind bars in Escambia County after allegedly breaking into an Escambia County home and stealing a truck and a gun. James Lee Mitchell, 50, of Flint, Mi., was charged with vehicle theft, burglary and grand theft of a firearm. Deputies said Mitchell traveled north from Marion […]
