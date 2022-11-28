If you’re single, you know how hard dating in Boston is. One of the toughest parts of dating as of late is the economy. Many people don’t have the money that they had a year even two years ago. Wallet Hub has put together a list of the best and worst cities to date in 2022. They even went so far as to break down the average cost of a date which is over $90. They broke down several factors when choosing the rankings of the cities on the list. They took into consideration how much of the population is single and the available online dating opportunities. They also took into account the average price for a two person meal. Overall, Boston fares toward the front of the list (best cities) however it did NOT score very well. It’s ranked at #40. They got a total score of 54.76. The reason it scored as low as it did is that Boston came in second to last for economics. There is one New England city that scored DEAD LAST on this list. We will show you and then count down the top 7 best AND worst places for singles in the U.S. below. If you want to see the whole study, you can visit the study on Wallet Hub HERE. Happy dating!

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO