Boston, MA

WCVB

Here's what the Prince and Princess of Wales said when they arrived in Boston

BOSTON — The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II began Wednesday afternoon in Boston. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker greeted the couple at Boston Logan International Airport, where they arrived aboard a commercial British Airways flight. Upon landing, William...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston prepares for prince and princess visit

At the newly refurbished City Hall Plaza, finishing touches are made to the staging area where Prince William and Princess Catherine will be welcomed to Boston Wednesday afternoon. This is where the public will get its best glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales during their three-day visit to...
BOSTON, MA
a-z-animals.com

9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas

Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 
CANTON, MA
NECN

Shake Shack Opens at the Prudential Center in Boston on December 5

A growing chain of burger spots is on the verge of opening another outlet in the local area. According to a press release, Shake Shack opens at the Prudential Center on Monday, Dec. 5, with this being its thirteenth location in Massachusetts and its fourth within the Boston city limits (the others being on Newbury Street, in the Seaport District, and in Downtown Crossing). The Pru location of the New York-based chain was first announced in June of this year and its opening comes on the heels of another new outlet debuting at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham in late October.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳

It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🍗 Heads up: Today is Throw Out Your Leftovers Day. If you’re hoarding Thanksgiving leftovers that you know you won’t eat, let this be your reminder to toss them before they get gross. 👀 What’s on...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

Eight Destination-Worthy Brunch Spots beyond Boston

Tuck into midday meals starring seafood, ube-coconut pancakes, and more—just a short drive from the city. Brunch is basically a vacation of a meal. When else can you bury your normal-life woes and worries under a stack of caramelized-banana-topped pancakes and the horseradish pulp at the bottom of your bloody mary? With that “escaping the everyday grind” in mind, now’s your chance to hit up these destination-worthy brunch spots. Since they’re all a quick jaunt from Boston, you won’t even need to pack luggage.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Biden heading to Boston, will overlap with British royals

The President is scheduled to make an appearance at a political fundraiser on Friday. Later this week, Boston will host a collection of some of the most famous people in the world. Prince William and Princess Kate of the British royal family are scheduled to touch down in Massachusetts on Wednesday ahead of the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday. Actors Rami Malek, Shailene Woodley, Daniel Dae Kim, and Catherine O’Hara will join them at MGM Music Hall for the event. Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will also be in attendance.
BOSTON, MA
southarkansassun.com

Famous Motorcyclist Philip Keyes of Acton Cause of Death

Philip Keyes was a famous motorcyclist. He was born on 4 November 1958 in Norfolk and then he grew up in Concord, MA. He was a caring father of two children and fully devoted husband to his beautiful wife of 33 years and an obedient son of his parents. Philip loved to travel and love the beauty of nature. He was a cool and adventurous man. He served as New England Mountain Bike Association’s Executive Director for 26 years. Through Philip, he grows the NEMBA into one of the largest mountain bike groups in the whole nation.
ACTON, MA
Boston

Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023

Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
NATICK, MA
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston

Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits

BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever

We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles, Where Boston Ranks and Which New England City is DEAD LAST

If you’re single, you know how hard dating in Boston is. One of the toughest parts of dating as of late is the economy. Many people don’t have the money that they had a year even two years ago. Wallet Hub has put together a list of the best and worst cities to date in 2022. They even went so far as to break down the average cost of a date which is over $90. They broke down several factors when choosing the rankings of the cities on the list. They took into consideration how much of the population is single and the available online dating opportunities. They also took into account the average price for a two person meal. Overall, Boston fares toward the front of the list (best cities) however it did NOT score very well. It’s ranked at #40. They got a total score of 54.76. The reason it scored as low as it did is that Boston came in second to last for economics. There is one New England city that scored DEAD LAST on this list. We will show you and then count down the top 7 best AND worst places for singles in the U.S. below. If you want to see the whole study, you can visit the study on Wallet Hub HERE. Happy dating!
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Rhode Island Begins Recreational Marijuana Sales

The sale of recreational marijuana for adult use began Thursday in Rhode Island, according to legislation signed by Gov. Daniel McKee in May. The state gave five licensed marijuana dispensaries approval to sell recreational cannabis to adults 21 and older last month. They include Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls, Thomas C. Slater Center in Providence, Mother Earth Wellness in Pawtucket, Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center in Portsmouth and RISE Warwick in Warwick.
PROVIDENCE, RI

