For the better part of a decade, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has drawn criticism for various remarks he’s made on public platforms and partnerships he’s seemingly formed with a number of public figures. Since 2016, he’s drawn backlash for declaring that slavery was a “choice” and sporting former President Donald Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” hat. More recently, the criticism aimed at the Grammy Award winner has intensified after he made several dangerous comments about the Jewish community and the murder of George Floyd. Not to be forgotten, Trump recently called him a “seriously troubled man” after he invited white nationalist Nick Fuentes to have dinner with him. During a recent interview, Ye’s longtime collaborator, Pusha T, was asked about Ye’s recent actions and comments.

2 DAYS AGO