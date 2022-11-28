Read full article on original website
Gavin Newsom Tells White House He Will Not Challenge Joe Biden In 2024
California Governor Gavin Newsom has told the Biden administration that he will not run for the nation’s highest office in 2024. “I’ve told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady,” he said during a recent interview with Politico. As the...
Vice President Kamala Harris To Meet With French President Emmanuel Macron At NASA Headquarters
President Joe Biden will not be the only member of his administration meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The Hill has revealed that Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Macron at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. “[The meeting will highlight France and America’s] deepening collaboration on space...
The Big Joe Biden Book Bust
Readers are steering clear. So are publishers. For the book industry, “it’s a black hole.”
Herschel Walker Challenges Joy Reid To Debate, MSNBC Host Accepts
Who’s up for a political debate in the state of Georgia? It appears that potential U.S. Senator Herschel Walker and MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid are ready to spar verbally on camera. The most recent back and forth between Reid and Walker stems from the political candidate’s recent appearance on...
Republican Lawmakers Slam Trump’s Dinner With Kanye West, Nick Fuentes
Guess who’s coming to dinner? Just last week, former President Donald Trump had a few interesting dinner guests. First, his associate, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, walked through the door. Then, a white nationalist by the name of Nick Fuentes joined him and Trump. “So I help a...
Nancy Pelosi To Be Featured In HBO Documentary
U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi will make her way from Capitol Hill to Hollywood. The California lawmaker is the focus of a forthcoming HBO documentary called Pelosi In The House. Directed by her daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, the film will follow the federal lawmaker’s career in Washington, D.C. over the course of three decades.
Musk drops the bipartisan pose — and Republicans cheer
Twitter’s new CEO has aligned himself with the GOP and welcomed back far right-wing users as Democratic scrutiny escalates.
Haley, Pence and other potential ‘24 candidates buff up their dark money groups
The non-profits associated with possible presidential candidates are taking in millions. The donors are anonymous.
The Oath Keepers Got Convicted. Now What?
Prosecutors may have taken down the group’s leaders, but there could be an anti-government backlash.
Media outlets praise anti-lockdown protesters in China after condemning American demonstrators as ‘extremists’
Various news outlets have praised the anti-lockdown protests in China, however when Americans protested lockdowns, their coverage took on a different tone.
Opinion | The Confession of Sam Bankman-Fried
The fallen crypto titan admits it all, but is he conning himself?
Pusha T Condemns Ye’s Recent Comments: ‘No Room For Bigotry’
For the better part of a decade, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has drawn criticism for various remarks he’s made on public platforms and partnerships he’s seemingly formed with a number of public figures. Since 2016, he’s drawn backlash for declaring that slavery was a “choice” and sporting former President Donald Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” hat. More recently, the criticism aimed at the Grammy Award winner has intensified after he made several dangerous comments about the Jewish community and the murder of George Floyd. Not to be forgotten, Trump recently called him a “seriously troubled man” after he invited white nationalist Nick Fuentes to have dinner with him. During a recent interview, Ye’s longtime collaborator, Pusha T, was asked about Ye’s recent actions and comments.
Washington Post Ends Sunday Magazine, Lays Off Ten
After more than three decades, The Washington Post will stop publishing its Sunday print magazine on December 25, 2022. In a statement, Washington Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee said the decision to cut the long-running print magazine was prompted by “economic headwinds” and will help usher in the publication’s “global and digital transformation.” Tragically, this change will cut the positions of ten staffers and there is no confirmation that those employees will be shifted toward other roles at the outlet.
