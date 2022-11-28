ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Republican Lawmakers Slam Trump’s Dinner With Kanye West, Nick Fuentes

Guess who’s coming to dinner? Just last week, former President Donald Trump had a few interesting dinner guests. First, his associate, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, walked through the door. Then, a white nationalist by the name of Nick Fuentes joined him and Trump. “So I help a...
Nancy Pelosi To Be Featured In HBO Documentary

U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi will make her way from Capitol Hill to Hollywood. The California lawmaker is the focus of a forthcoming HBO documentary called Pelosi In The House. Directed by her daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, the film will follow the federal lawmaker’s career in Washington, D.C. over the course of three decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pusha T Condemns Ye’s Recent Comments: ‘No Room For Bigotry’

For the better part of a decade, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has drawn criticism for various remarks he’s made on public platforms and partnerships he’s seemingly formed with a number of public figures. Since 2016, he’s drawn backlash for declaring that slavery was a “choice” and sporting former President Donald Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” hat. More recently, the criticism aimed at the Grammy Award winner has intensified after he made several dangerous comments about the Jewish community and the murder of George Floyd. Not to be forgotten, Trump recently called him a “seriously troubled man” after he invited white nationalist Nick Fuentes to have dinner with him. During a recent interview, Ye’s longtime collaborator, Pusha T, was asked about Ye’s recent actions and comments.
Washington Post Ends Sunday Magazine, Lays Off Ten

After more than three decades, The Washington Post will stop publishing its Sunday print magazine on December 25, 2022. In a statement, Washington Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee said the decision to cut the long-running print magazine was prompted by “economic headwinds” and will help usher in the publication’s “global and digital transformation.” Tragically, this change will cut the positions of ten staffers and there is no confirmation that those employees will be shifted toward other roles at the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
