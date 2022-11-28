GE said Nov. 30 its board approved the planned spin-off of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare. GE announced June 26, 2018, that it would spin off its healthcare business into a standalone enterprise as part of its plan to split into three public companies. Under the spinoff, shareholders will receive one share of the new company for every three GE shares they hold on Dec. 16, according to a press release from GE.

