UCHealth reports $157M loss due to investment decline
Aurora-based University of Colorado Health, which operates 12 hospitals in its home state, reported losses of $157.5 million in the three months ending Sept. 30, as the hospital system struggled with significant declines in its investment portfolio value. While UCHealth revealed a net positive operating income of $65.5 million, the...
UnityPoint reports $147.9M quarterly net loss, salary and wages up 15%
West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health reported $147.9 million net loss for the quarter ending Sept. 30 on revenue of $1.2 billion. For the nine months ending Sept. 30, UnityPoint reported $441.3 million net loss on revenue of $3.7 billion. The health system spent $489 million on salary and wages for the third quarter, up 15 percent from the same period last year. For the nine months' end, salaries and wages expenses are up 22 percent to $1.5 billion.
Cleveland Clinic's net losses reach $1.5B so far in 2022
Cleveland Clinic has reported a more than $1 billion loss for the first nine months of 2022 as salaries increase and inflationary pressures mount. The 20-hospital health system reported $469.2 million in third quarter net losses, a significant drop from $422.2 million net income last year. Cleveland Clinic's investment returns were nearly $682 million lower for the third quarter this year than last due to "unfavorable financial markets," according to the health system's financial report.
Allegheny Health reports 2nd straight loss as staffing costs soar
Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network reported a second straight loss for the nine month period ending Sept. 30 as labor cost problems persisted and investment income was down. The health system, whose parent company is Highmark Health, reported an overall loss of $198.2 million compared with a loss of $13.7 million...
MetroHealth reports $5M quarterly loss amid CEO upheaval: 5 notes
Cleveland-based MetroHealth reported operating loss for the quarter ending Sept. 30, but $24.3 million operating income for the 2022 calendar year so far shortly after the system's CEO departed. The health system's board of trustees fired Akram Boutros, MD, Nov. 21 after alleging he failed to disclose $1.9 million in...
Highmark Health reports $268M net loss, $19.5B in revenue
Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health reported a $268 million net loss for the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, citing a lower equity market performance. Additionally, the health system reported $19.5 billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2022 and an operating gain of $594 million, according to a Nov. 29 Highmark news release.
More pain, no gain for hospitals' operating margins
Hospitals are nearing the end of an exceptionally difficult year for finances with a slight downturn to their operating margins and smaller likelihood of ending the year in the black. Kaufman Hall's November "National Hospital Flash Report" — based on data from more than 900 hospitals — found hospitals' median...
Labor shortages and expenses remain 'formidable challenge' well into 2023, Fitch says
The problem of higher labor costs will continue to be a "formidable challenge" for nonprofit hospital systems well into 2023 and even beyond, Fitch Ratings said in a report released Dec. 1. That is even if general inflationary pressures cool, Fitch added. About 75 percent of a provider's expenses remain...
GE board approves GE healthcare spinoff
GE said Nov. 30 its board approved the planned spin-off of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare. GE announced June 26, 2018, that it would spin off its healthcare business into a standalone enterprise as part of its plan to split into three public companies. Under the spinoff, shareholders will receive one share of the new company for every three GE shares they hold on Dec. 16, according to a press release from GE.
Mayo Clinic, Intermountain, HCA post quarterly incomes when many systems see losses
Labor challenges, rising costs, inflation and declining inpatient volumes are some of the key factors leading to many hospitals and health systems reporting third-quarter losses. However, Mayo Clinic, HCA Healthcare and Intermountain Healthcare are three systems that have bucked that trend. While income did slip for these health systems, according...
Financial updates from 23 health systems: CommonSpirit, Tenet and more
Several health systems recently reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of the year, with many seeing higher expenses eat into revenue gains. Here are 23 health systems that recently released financial results:. 1. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health posted $23 million income in the third quarter, down...
To stay financially secure in 2023, hospitals and health systems must adapt
Hospital margins are collapsing and some organizations wonder if it's even possible to make money in the acute care space. Meanwhile, payers are doing everything possible to minimize reimbursements. Their efforts seem to be working, with many health insurers reporting record profits in the first half of 2022. At a...
General Catalyst leads $67M funding round for clinical trials startup Vial
General Catalyst has led a $67 million series B funding round for digital clinical trials startup Vial. The company offers software platforms that digitize the clinical trial process, including through EHR integrations. General Catalyst has been busy lately partnering with several hospitals and health systems on their digital transformations. "The...
Long COVID may cost US economy $3.7 trillion
The CDC estimates long COVID-19 affects 7.7 million to 23 million Americans, which could cost trillions of dollars in treatment and economic impact, according to CNBC. People with long COVID experience symptoms continuously or in waves for weeks, months or years. The lingering symptoms make it challenging for people with long COVID to work regularly and obtain life insurance. The economic impact of long COVID could extend to additional household debt, less retirement savings and "financial ruin," according to the report.
Instacart co-founder ventures into healthcare sphere
Apoorva Mehta, co-founder of Instacart, is entering the healthcare space with a venture called Cloud Health Systems, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 29. Mr. Mehta aims to step down as executive chairman of the grocery delivery service — which hit a peak valuation of $39 billion in March 2021 — once the company goes public. He stepped down as CEO in August 2021 after disagreements with board members about the company's future, according to the Journal.
Merck VC arms backs UCLA digital pathology spinoff in $15.2M funding round
PictorLabs, a digital pathology spinoff from Los Angeles-based UCLA, has launched with $18.8 million in funding. The company aims to accelerate clinical research via a virtual staining platform that uses artificial intelligence and deep learning algorithms. The latest $15.2 million funding round was led by M Ventures, the venture capital arm of pharma giant Merck, as well as SCC Soft Computer and Koc Holding.
Blount Memorial deal on hold amid reputational concerns, CEO says
The real estate investment trust planning to buy a Blount Memorial Hospital location in Eastern Tennessee has cooled on the deal because of concerns about its national reputation, the hospital's CEO said at a special meeting Nov. 29. Montecito Medical said Oct. 31 it was planning to buy the hospital's...
Kaiser Permanente's big bet on remote diabetes monitoring pays off
As hospitals and health systems increasingly look to remotely monitor patients for a variety of chronic conditions, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is already tracking the diabetes of nearly 40,000 people from the comfort of their homes. The health system prescribes Bluetooth-enabled, smartphone app-connected glucometers that send data directly to patients'...
