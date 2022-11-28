ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis Companies Closing Black Ownership Gaps

Tampa, Fla. – Black cannabis entrepreneurs are virtually non-existent in America. They constitute 2% of the businesses and less than 10% are owned by people of color. Not surprisingly, for decades Black and Afro-Latino communities have had much higher rates of incarceration for marijuana offenses. While this gap is being addressed in many states through social equity policy built into state medical and recreational marijuana laws, it’s clear that there is still significant ground to make up. As a result, the private sector is stepping up – including Parallel, the parent company of Florida’s Surterra Wellness, and Black Cannabusiness (BCB).
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Inside the Tropicana Field proposal process

As the deadline approaches this week for vying developers to submit their proposals reimagining the 86-acre Tropicana Field and Gas Plant District, the city has yet to receive a proposal. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch restarted the RFP (request for proposals) process earlier this year asking for reimagined proposals that...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Warren v. DeSantis trial begins Tuesday: What to expect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The legal battle between suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren and Gov. Ron DeSantis heads to trial on Tuesday. A judge will ultimately decide whether DeSantis violated Warren's First Amendment rights when he removed the state attorney from office for what he described as a "neglect of duty."
FLORIDA STATE
pasconewsonline.com

Tampa, FL Is One of the Best Cities for Veterans

This past Veterans Day, there were all the usual gestures of appreciation from the public, lawmakers, and companies who offer freebies to active and former members of the uniformed armed services. There are, however, far more substantive and perennial publicly funded services for the veterans who served their country. All...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Hillsborough County's youngest principal shares his story

TAMPA, Fla. — At 32 years old, Jamal Crook is currently the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District and he’s a product of Hillsborough Schools himself. What You Need To Know. James Crook is the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District. The 32-year-old is...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota schools face 2nd superintendent scandal in 3 years

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Schools is in the midst of yet another disruption involving the superintendent in three years. Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen announced on Monday that he has agreed to step away from the school district. This comes after he was negotiating with the Sarasota School Board to resign from his position.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Three Women Found Dead

Police are investigating after a doctor who was accused of raping three of his patients was found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his head. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office in was dispatched to do a welfare check on Eric Salata, 54, when they found him dead. Last week, Salata made headlines after he was accused of giving multiple patients tequila and laughing gas to rape them at Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, Florida.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Rays 2023 spring location damaged by Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are now on the hunt for a new spring training location after Charlotte Sports Park sustained damage from Hurricane Ian, the team announced Thursday. Charlotte County and the Rays released a joint statement expressing disappointment in the unfortunate news for the...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
beckersdental.com

Sage Dental acquires 2 Florida offices

Boca Raton, Fla.-based Sage Dental is expanding in Florida with two new offices. The DSO acquired dental practices in Wesley Chapel and New Tampa, Fla., according to a Nov. 29 news release. The acquisitions bring Sage Dental to eight locations in the Tampa and Lakeland area. The DSO supports more...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Warren rests case against DeSantis during day 2 of trial; Governor's team to make case Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren and his legal team rested their case against Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday. During day two of the trial, DeSantis’s Public Safety Czar Larry Keefe wrapped up his testimony. Keefe was largely behind the effort to remove Warren from office. The court also heard from Taryn Fenske, DeSantis’s communications director.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Feeding movie crews in Pinellas allowed chef to open restaurant

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local chef opened his own restaurant in Clearwater with money he made catering for production crews filming movies in Pinellas County over the past year. What You Need To Know. The chef catered six movies in five months before the filming stopped and he opened...
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa motorcycle officer seriously injured in Ybor City crash

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Police Department officer on a motorcycle was seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning at Adamo Drive and 26th Street in the city's Ybor City neighborhood. The 38-year-old officer was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Adamo Drive when a 54-year-old woman driving a red...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa, FL
