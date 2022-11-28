The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have a handful of flashy software changes, such as the Dynamic Island for showing system alerts and a highly anticipated always-on display. That latter feature isn't new exactly. For years, Android devices have had an always-on display that shows essential information when the screen is off. What you see is a black screen with the time and date and sometimes icons for notifications. But the iPhone's version has Apple's own twist.

20 HOURS AGO