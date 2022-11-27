Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
Newport Workforce Center goes mobile
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services is hitting the road to help people in Jackson County find employment. The ADWS announced Thursday, Dec. 1, its Mobile Workforce Center would be in the Village Mall parking lot, 2301 McClain St. in Newport, every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kait 8
Hunters to hold food drive to help “Meat” the Need
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With items such as animal meat becoming more expensive, local food banks need your help this holiday season. The Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center will be partnering with Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry Food Drive to host the Meat the Need food drive.
Kait 8
New restaurant planned for Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You’ll soon have another option when you ask where to eat in Jonesboro. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced it had sold the final piece of undeveloped land at the Township Centre Development off of Red Wolf Boulevard. Officials explained...
Kait 8
Major projects planned in Craighead County 2023 budget
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It could be a big year for Craighead County in 2023. County officials released their budget for 2023, which is said to be around 26% higher than last year’s budget. The new budget is set at $50,603,793 before all the grants and appropriations were...
Kait 8
Ritter completes $12.5 million network upgrade
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ritter Communications announced it has completed a $12.5 million network upgrade that will affect numerous rural communities in Northeast Arkansas. According to a news release from the Jonesboro-based company, the upgrade was a “comprehensive overhaul of the company’s network,” affecting 45 communities and nearly 24,000 residential internet customers.
Kait 8
Emergency rooms filled to the brim
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wait times are extending for hours at area hospital emergency rooms. Health officials say the early entrance of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu are creating an outbreak that is bringing many to the emergency room. NEA Baptist Director of Emergency Services, Joey Crawford, said...
Kait 8
Santa “Cause” adds Gr8 Acts of Kindness to his gifts
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s a magical tale we all know so well. You know... Santa! Surely his name rings a bell!. It appears “kindness” begins with the jolly old elf himself. Travel with Region 8 News inside the Watson home in Jonesboro. “Let me knock the...
Kait 8
Dunklin County schools to help families in need during holiday season
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - One Missouri community is trying to make sure families have their spirits brightened this holiday season. Several Dunklin County Schools have partnered with Caring Council for the Heart of Christmas, a local program that helps families in need this time of the year. According to...
Kait 8
Ramen restaurant opening in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Instead of pizza, a Jonesboro restaurant will be serving ramen. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced this week that the owners of Hokkaido Ramen House have leased the former Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint location, 2203 Red Wolf Blvd. According to the news release,...
Kait 8
Recent upgrades have Craighead Forest looking ‘lit’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hikers and visitors to Jonesboro’s Craighead Forest Park, 4910 S. Culberhouse Rd., should light up when they see the city’s latest upgrades. Jonesboro Parks and Recreation announced this week that it had completed several new additions to the park, including adding lights to trees on the walking trail near Access 6 and the band shell.
Kait 8
Dec. 1: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We ended November with sunshine and cool temperatures in the wake of Tuesday’s cold front. Look for another dry day on Thursday with highs still in the 40s. Clouds increase on Friday ahead...
Kait 8
Emergency management office files ordinance to help save lives
MISSISSIPPI CO., Ark. (KAIT) - An emergency update in Mississippi County, crews are working for an ordinance to have newly constructed homes registered with the correct emergency address. Wayne Reynolds who is the director for the Mississippi County Office of Emergency Management said with the county seeing a boom in...
Kait 8
Sheriff’s Office urging caution as holiday travel approaches
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - As the holidays approach, a Northeast Arkansas Sheriff’s Office is urging caution. Sharp County Chief Deputy Shane Russell asks everyone to be cautious while driving due to the increased traffic. The traffic increase is partially due to friends and family traveling from out of...
Kait 8
Future I-57 potentially covering levee in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas will soon be home to Interstate 57. Before work begins, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will let the public learn where the road will go. One of the meetings will take place in Randolph County. One question is expected to be raised: How will...
Kait 8
Porch Pirates on the prowl
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As Christmas approaches the amount of online orders skyrockets. With many living busy lives, packages are left awaiting their rightful owner on the doorstep. In one Jonesboro neighborhood, multiple people had their packages stolen, right off their porches. “More irreplaceable or harder to get back or...
Kait 8
Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum seeking writer-in-residence
PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1928, Ernest Hemingway worked on A Farewell to Arms while visiting the Clay County town of Piggott. Now, writers have a chance to walk in his footsteps and write in the studio where he wrote one of America’s greatest novels. The Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and...
Kait 8
Junior high students pay tribute to fallen soldiers
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new tradition at a Jonesboro middle school is making sure those who gave their life for their country are never forgotten. The Annie Camp Junior High School’s cadet core is working to collect wreaths to lay out at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. Instructor...
Kait 8
Fundraiser planned for late police officer’s family
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett police are mourning the loss of one of their own while making plans to take care of his family. Lt. Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, his obituary stated. According to a news release shared on social media, Moody served...
Kait 8
Man arrested for stealing $60K of items from Jonesboro business
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he was creating fake orders for his employer while smuggling them for himself. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, investigators with the JPD Street Crimes Unit and Brookland police officers executed a search warrant on a home because of an investigation that began at the Gearhead Outfitters in Jonesboro.
Kait 8
Early voting for runoffs begins in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Early voting for runoffs will take place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5. Voters can cast their ballot between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at any Jonesboro polling center or at the Bay Community Center, Monday through Friday. Three contests that still need to be determined...
Comments / 0