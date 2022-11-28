Casemiro’s Blistering Late Goal Fires Brazil Into World Cup Last 16

The Manchester United man came through against Switzerland with a late blast after Brazil had what appeared to be the opener taken off the board.

Brazil’s attacking depth has been celebrated in the build-up to the World Cup, but with its leading man sidelined, it was an unlikely source that delivered the breakthrough vs. Switzerland .

Casemiro’s 83rd-minute goal was all Brazil wound up needing, securing a 1–0 victory and a place in the knockout stage, having already beaten Serbia in Qatar and moving to six points in the group. It marks the 14th straight World Cup in which Brazil has advanced to the knockout stage, a statistic reflecting remarkable consistency for a program that is seeking its sixth title.

As Neymar recovers from an ankle injury suffered in that opener, Brazil returned to action against the Swiss with both sides knowing that if there were a victor, that team would punch its ticket to the last 16. Nevertheless, it had been a stalemate for much of the match, with Vinícius Júnior having a second-half goal disallowed by VAR, until Casemiro struck.

Neymar was heavily involved in Brazil’s tournament-opening win, but it was Richarlison who stole the headlines, with his two-goal performance punctuated by an acrobatic finish that will be hard-pressed to top for goal of the tournament. The Tottenham forward, along with the likes of Real Madrid stars Vinícius and Rodrygo and Barcelona winger Raphinha, were counted on to pick up the slack in Neymar’s absence—yet it was Casemiro who wound up doing the heavy lifting when the chips were down.

The Swiss, meanwhile, weren’t awed by Brazil regardless of who was fit—not after drawing the Seleção at the 2018 World Cup and not after toppling the likes of France at Euro 2020—and entered on the heels of a 1–0 win over Cameroon. They’ll still feel comfortable, having three points in a group where Serbia and Cameroon each have one, but they’ll need at least a draw in the finale vs. the Serbians to go through—and it could be an outright win, depending on how the Indomitable Lions fare against Brazil.

On Monday, Richarlison started the match by continuing to create chances, but the forward missed a connection with Raphinha’s cross. The Tottenham forward barely missed on another chance in the 19th minute but Lucas Paquetá’s cross was just out of reach.

Brazil’s first shot on target came in the 27th minute courtesy of Vinícius, whose sliding shot off a Raphinha cross went straight at Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer. It was the latest opening shot on target for Brazil since the 1994 World Cup.

Switzerland continued to withstand Brazil’s pressure with an organized midfield and quick distribution. The Swiss’s compact shape meant that much of the action was played in Switzerland’s defensive half, but Brazil couldn’t manage to break through.

If there were ever an act of symbolism it came at the end of the first half, when the stadium lights temporarily went out as Brazil was readying for a corner kick.

Switzerland threatened in the 52nd minute, with a dangerous cross sent into the Brazil box cut out only by a sliding defender before it could really cause problems.

Brazil answered in the 56th minute, as Vinícius got free down the left and sent in a cross off the outside of his boot that was just out of the reach of a sliding Richarlison by the far post.

Vinicius appeared to have handled things by himself in the 64th minute. Played into space on the left-hand side, the Real Madrid man carried deep into Switzerland’s box, displaying a level of poise and composure as he beat Sommer from close range. VAR review wiped it off the board, though, with Richarlison ruled to have been offside in the build-up to Vinicius’s goal, keeping it at 0-0.

Brazil went to its bench in the 73rd minute, swapping out Richarlison and Raphinha for Gabriel Jesus and Antony, going in search of the combination that would unlock the Swiss defense.

That answer came, but not from a forward. Casemiro unleashed a blast from inside the box in the 83rd minute that left Sommer with no chance and delivered the goal and moment that the Seleção had been pushing for.

Brazil pushed for a second to put the match away but couldn’t quite get it. Vinícius should have passed on a 2-v-1 opportunity, with Rodrygo clamoring for the ball as he raced into the Switzerland box, but Vinícius instead was stripped of possession. Rodrygo then got his chance moments later, but Sommer raced off his line and made a massive save.

Nevertheless, the result was secured anyway, as is Brazil’s place in the last 16, where it joins reigning champion France as teams to have clinched their spots thus far.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Full World Cup Squads

GOALKEEPERS : Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

DEFENDERS : Dani Alves (Pumas), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Marquinhos (PSG), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Alex Telles (Sevilla)

MIDFIELDERS : Casemiro (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), Éverton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

FORWARDS : Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

GOALKEEPERS : Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Philipp Köhn (Salzburg), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Yann Sommer (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

DEFENDERS : Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Eray Cömert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schär (Newcastle), Silvan Widmer (Mainz)

MIDFIELDERS : Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz), Fabian Frei (Basel), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea)

FORWARDS : Breel Embolo (Monaco), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Noah Okafor (Salzburg), Haris Seferović (Galatasaray), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg)

