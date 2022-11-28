ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Deputies investigating body dumped in Columbiana Co.

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

MADISON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a female victim was found Monday morning near state Route 11.

According to investigators, someone found the body in a pull-off area on Route 11 in Madison Township.

Finding Amy Hambrick: Woman’s discovery of bones kicks off Youngstown investigation

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office got the call just after 6 a.m.

“I’m not sure if our caller was a hunter or not. We did have somebody stop, then afterward, they had noticed something when they had left on their way to hunt this morning,” said Sheriff Brian McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said the victim is a female and there were “obvious signs of a homicide.” He would not disclose what those signs were at this point in the investigation.

Investigators believe that the victim was dumped and that the actual crime happened somewhere else.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet, but the body has been taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

“We’re working on a few leads that we’ve already got this morning, and we’ll continue on,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said at this point, there are no suspects. He encourages anyone who may have seen or heard anything to reach out to the sheriff’s office.

competition is good
3d ago

I think it’s been over 100 years since the Columbiana County sheriffs department has solved a crime… nothing to see here move along folks

Reply(1)
5
