Now 1Password remembers sites that use third-party accounts like Google or Facebook to log in
Password management provider 1Password just launched its new “sign-in with” feature that automatically saves and fills logins using third-party credentials. 1Password thus is now able to give customers an option to sign in to sites or apps that require, say, their Google, Apple, GitHub, or Facebook credentials with just one click.
DoorDash announces layoffs affecting 1,250 workers
DoorDash is laying off around 1,250 workers. The update, posted by DoorDash CEO Tony Xu, explains that the company grew too quickly during the covid pandemic, leading to an increase in operating expenses that could soon “outgrow” the company’s revenue. “While we’ve always been disciplined in how...
Elon Musk is delaying Twitter’s paid verification to avoid Apple’s 30 percent cut
Twitter’s revamped Blue subscription might not be available as an in-app purchase on iOS when it eventually relaunches so that it can dodge Apple’s 30 percent cut of App Store purchases, according to Platformer. When the new Blue was briefly available earlier this month, you could only purchase it through Twitter’s iOS app. But while Elon Musk is publicly tweeting his displeasure with Apple, it appears he wants to avoid having to pay Apple’s fees.
Elon Musk says Tim Cook told him Apple ‘never considered’ removing Twitter
After a conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Elon Musk now says that Apple actually wasn’t threatening to pull Twitter from the App Store. On Monday, Musk claimed that Apple had “threatened to withhold Twitter” from the store, but according to a Wednesday afternoon tweet, Musk said it was a “misunderstanding” and that “Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”
EU warns Elon Musk’s Twitter has ‘huge work ahead’ to comply with its strict new rules
A top European Union official has said that Twitter has “huge work ahead” to get ready for the bloc’s strict new rules for online platforms. Thierry Breton, the commissioner responsible for implementing the upcoming Digital Services Act (DSA), posted a short video clip of a meeting with CEO Elon Musk, saying that he welcomed Musk’s “intent to get Twitter 2.0 ready for the DSA.”
1 billion people will be connected to 5G by the end of the year
5G is about to hit a major milestone. Telecom equipment maker Ericsson says in its latest mobility report that 1 billion wireless subscribers around the globe will be connected to 5G by the end of the year. That’s still far behind 4G, which grew to around 5 billion subscribers in 2022. But Ericsson predicts that 4G growth will peak at the end of the year, with 5G racing in to replace the reigning connectivity standard. While faster speeds are on the way for many of us, we’ll probably have to pay more for it, too.
OpenAI’s new chatbot can explain code and write sitcom scripts but is still easily tricked
OpenAI has released a prototype general purpose chatbot that demonstrates a fascinating array of new capabilities but also shows off weaknesses familiar to the fast-moving field of text-generation AI. And you can test out the model for yourself right here. ChatGPT is adapted from OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 model but trained to...
SpaceX almost doubles its current Starlink prices in Ukraine
The price of a Starlink satellite terminal has almost doubled in Ukraine, according to a report from the Financial Times, following increased demand for the SpaceX satellite devices and targeted Russian attacks on the country’s electrical grid that have caused communications networks to fail. Starlink terminals in Ukraine are...
How to block a phone number on Android
When a number that is obviously spam hits your phone, Android will almost always warn you and allow you to immediately block that number (and report it as spam). But what if a number is not immediately recognized as spam? Or what if you’re dealing with a harasser who won’t stop calling? You can still block the number quickly and easily.
Thursday’s top tech news: December is here, and there are security lapses under the tree
There have been a couple of cybersecurity news stories recently that you might want to be aware of. The first concerns the password manager LastPass, which has admitted that an “unauthorized party” was recently able to access “certain elements” of “customers’ information.” Crucially, user passwords shouldn’t have been affected, but it’s still a developing story that LastPass users will want to keep an eye on. Second is smart home brand Eufy, whose encryption promises may not be what they seem.
You can earn money through Discord now
Discord is expanding its server subscription program, allowing more creators to start charging subscription fees for premium access and perks. “Starting today, we’re expanding the availability of Server Subscriptions, allowing creators on Discord to earn money directly within their server,” wrote Discord creator product lead Derek Lang. Community...
It feels like incredible customer service might be bad for the environment
It’s a good day when you get a free replacement for something broken. For me, it was a new controller. My old controller had its right joystick snap off in my bag. Despite the protruding nub snapping off, the analog mechanism still worked — so I reached out to the manufacturer for a replacement stick, and instead, they sent me a very nice and very new replacement. The thing is, like Carrie from Sex and the City, I didn’t want a replacement Blueberry iBook, Aiden! I just want my PowerBook fixed.
Apple Music Replay misses the point
The worst month of any Apple Music user’s life has been, for the past few years, December. Do not fight me on this — I’m sure you’ve all had other bad things happen to you in other months, but we must agree that December blows. That’s...
Google’s trying to prove it’s serious about Wear OS 3 with holiday updates
Earlier this fall, Google finally launched the Pixel Watch. It wasn’t a perfect smartwatch, but it was a respectable first attempt in a category that Google notoriously neglected for years. Even so, it’s hard to shake off the idea that Google might prematurely abandon its revived wearable ambitions if...
Kraken crypto exchange lays off 30 percent of workforce
The cryptocurrency exchange Kraken announced job cuts today, affecting 30 percent of its workforce, or around 1,100 employees. In a blog post, Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says the firm made the decision to help it weather the “crypto winter.”. Kraken, a platform that lets users buy, sell, and trade...
OnePlus says select 2023 phones will get four major Android updates
OnePlus is committing to a longer support period for some upcoming phones, with an announcement that “select devices launched in 2023 and beyond” will receive four major Android updates and five years of security updates. But a company spokesperson declined to give an on-the-record answer about which of its phones will benefit from this extended support period, meaning it’s unclear whether it’ll just apply to OnePlus’ flagship phones or also the midrange Nord lineup.
SpaceX accused of age discrimination by former employee
A former SpaceX engineer published an essay today describing alleged age discrimination he says he experienced while he was at the company. “I saw my work roles gradually transferred to younger engineers who fit the company’s ‘frat bro’ mold,” John Johnson writes in the essay published on the platform Lioness.
Microsoft offers fix for Windows 11 gaming performance issues
Microsoft is offering Windows 11 users a preview of an update that fixes some gaming performance problems. The software maker originally warned of issues with lower than expected performance in some games earlier this month, after some Windows 11 users that had upgraded to the latest 2022 Update (22H2) noticed problems.
Twitch is implementing its own ‘panic button’ safety feature
Today, Twitch announced it’s implementing a new safety feature that might feel familiar to streamers who’ve battled against the hate raids that plagued the platform last year. Called Shield Mode, the new feature enacts an emergency lockdown of a creator’s stream. “Shield Mode is a little different...
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew explains how US data will be kept out of China
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew gave a rare public interview at The New York Times’ DealBook conference today, telling host Andrew Ross Sorkin that he is “responsible for all the strategic decisions at TikTok” in response to a question about interference from the Chinese government. The 40-year-old...
