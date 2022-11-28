Read full article on original website
Judy Souhan (1947-2022)
Judy L. Souhan, age 75, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 11:55 P.M. on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, after an extended illness. Mrs. Souhan was a graduate of Northview High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and throughout the years was employed...
Irvin Osmun (1937-2022)
Irvin Dwight Osmun, age 85, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Park View Care Center in Edgerton. Dwight worked for many years at Bryan Metals and retired from Superior Carbon. Dwight was a former member of the Bryan Eagles and a big NASCAR fan. Irvin...
Robert “Rob” Guyse (1962-2022)
Robert “Rob” A. Guyse, 60, of Montpelier passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan. He was born on July 9, 1962 in Montpelier to Gary and Linda (Edwards) Guyse. Rob graduated from Montpelier High School. On September 2, 2007 he married...
James McConkey, Sr. (1943-2022)
James W. McConkey Sr., age 79, of Delta, peacefully passed away Sunday evening, November 27, 2022 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. He was born in Toledo on February 22, 1943 to the late Curtis McConkey and Lucille (Snow) McConkey. Jim graduated from Liberty Center High School in...
Celia “Kay” Zachrich (1947-2022)
Celia “Kay” Zachrich, age 75, of Defiance, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center. She was born on April 8, 1947 in Toledo, Ohio and adopted by Raymond and Bonnie (Kohl) Smith. On October 4, 1965 she married Gary...
Wayne Spiess (1925-2022)
Wayne Howard Spiess, 97, died November 27, 2022, at Fairlawn Haven, Archbold. Born January 30, 1925, Wayne was the son of Frederick and Charlotte (Ruffer) Spiess, growing up on a farm in German Township. In 1948 he married Susanne Schlatter and moved to the Spiess family farm. Wayne was a...
David Moyers (1988-2022)
David Levi Moyers, age 34, of Wauseon, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 27, 2022. He worked for Riley Tractor Parts in Wauseon. He also worked part-time for the Lead Shed in Wauseon and was a CCW Instructor. David was born in Wauseon on April 22, 1988, the son of...
Four County Student Of The Month: Riley Hankinson (Delta)
Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Riley Hankinson from Delta High School as Student of the Month. Riley is the son of Leroy and Sarah Hankinson and is a junior in the I.T. Academy – Computer Networking & Cybersecurity program at the Career Center. Riley was nominated...
Four County Student Of The Month: Austyn Miklovic (Montpelier)
Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Austyn Miklovic of Montpelier High School as Student of the Month. Austyn is the daughter of Jeremy and Andrea Miklovic and is a senior in the Floral Design program at the Career Center. Austyn was nominated by her instructor, Mrs. Luzny. She...
MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Explanation Given On Jefferson St. Pumping Station
FOUNDERS PARK … This newest park in Montpelier, Ohio has now been approved by the state inspector, Village Manager Jason Rockey reported at the November 28, 2022 Montpelier Village Council meeting. The stage, for future events, can be seen through the newly erected Christmas decorations. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
1920s Holidays On Main Street In Sauder Village
SOUNDS OF THE SEASON … Christmas Carolers brought the sounds of the season to Downtown and to Holdeman Church. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Saturday, November, 26, Sauder Village presented the first of three 1920 Holidays on Main Street events of 2022. Guests of all ages enjoyed the...
BLAKESLEE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Mayor Linda Muehlfeld To Submit Resignation
Blakeslee Village Council held their meeting on November 16 at 6:00 p.m. Mayor Linda Muehlfeld called the meeting to order with all members present except one. Purchase orders prepared by Fiscal Officer, Courtny Osborn, as well as financial reports were approved.
“A Joyous Christmas!” Is Theme Of West Unity’s 33rd Annual House Walk & Craft Show
The West Unity Omnibus Club is presenting their 33rd Annual Christmas House Walk and Craft Show, “A Joyous Christmas!” on Saturday, December 3rd. The Omnibus club is featuring three beautiful homes that are festively decorated for the Christmas season. For your viewing this year: Noelle Chester, Brock & Nickie McNeal and Bill & Deb Smith. We invite you to visit their homes and enjoy their Christmas decorations and hospitality!
Stryker Elementary Students Learn About Christmas Trees
LESSON ABOUT CHRISTMAS TREES … Ann Marie Michaels of the Williams Soil and Water District shows children the different kinds of needles found on Christmas trees. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) Ever wonder how the tradition of Christmas trees got started? Or when Christmas tree farms began?. Well, 28...
High School Sports Roundup For November 28, 2022
MILLBURY – Grace Munger had eight buckets and finished with a team-high 16 points to help Delta move to 2-0 on the season after a 48-40 win. DELTA (48) - Weber 7; Munger 16; Turi 0; Burres 7; Friess 5; Sprow 2; Lamb 2; Smith 2; Todd 7; Totals: 18-1-9 - 48.
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Several Items Approved During Brief Meeting
ITEMS APPROVED … Williams County Commissioners, Terry Rummel and Brian Davis, approved a few items during a short Monday morning, November 28, 2022, meeting. Assistant Clerk Robin Kemp announced items for them and took the votes. Also present was incoming Commissioner Bart Westfall.
