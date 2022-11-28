ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'

Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Trust Wallet's Price Increased More Than 7% Within 24 hours

Trust Wallet's TWT/USD price has increased 7.97% over the past 24 hours to $2.2, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 1.0% loss, moving from $2.17 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $2.71.
Benzinga

The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week

Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Near $17,000; EthereumPoW, GMX Among Top Gainers

Crypto prices traded slightly higher this morning, with Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, approaching the $17,000 level on Thursday. Ethereum ETH/USD also edged higher, trading above the key $1,200 level. EthereumPoW ETHW/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while BinaryX BNX/USD turned out...
Benzinga

Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Benzinga

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%

Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Benzinga

Ethereum 'Spin-Off' Rallies 22% Even As Bitcoin, ETH Lose Some Mojo

Ethereum Proof of Work ETHW/USD is up 22%, making it the highest performer on CoinMarketCap's daily gainers' list. What Happened: At the time of writing, Ethereum ETH/USD was trading at $1,272, down 1.15%. Apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below the $17,000 mark, down 1.27% in the past 24 hours.
Benzinga

Why Asana Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower After Hours

Asana Inc ASAN shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results, issued soft guidance and warned of continuing macroeconomic pressures. What Happened: Asana said third-quarter revenue increased 41% year-over-year to $141.4 million. The number beat average analyst estimates of $139.37 billion. The company...
Benzinga

Where Vertiv Holdings Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Vertiv Holdings VRT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

EOG Resources Unusual Options Activity For December 01

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on EOG Resources EOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

Where TriplePoint Venture Gwth Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $14.12 versus the current price of TriplePoint Venture Gwth at $12.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 7.8% to $0.24 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million. Volta VLTA stock increased by 5.88% to $0.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 145.0K, accounting for 3.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.1 million.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Capital One Financial

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Capital One Financial COF. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Benzinga

Why Investors Are Pulling The Plug On ChargePoint Stock After Hours

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. What Happened: ChargePoint said third-quarter revenue increased 93% year-over-year to $125.34 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $132.12 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The EV charging company reported a quarterly...
Benzinga

AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring: What's Going On?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher on above-average volume Thursday amid a resurgence of retail investor interest. What's Going On: AMC is trending across social media platforms as traders continue to highlight high short interest in the stock. 21.63% of the float is currently sold short, according to Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy