Irvin Osmun (1937-2022)
Irvin Dwight Osmun, age 85, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Park View Care Center in Edgerton. Dwight worked for many years at Bryan Metals and retired from Superior Carbon. Dwight was a former member of the Bryan Eagles and a big NASCAR fan. Irvin...
Karen Jeffries (1944-2022)
Karen Juna Jeffries, 78, of Delta, Ohio passed away at her Florida winter home surrounded by loved ones on November 27th, 2022 from respiratory failure. Karen was born on June 25th, 1944 to Carl and Juna (Bengtson) Fausze in Alpena, Michigan, the oldest of eight children. In 1960, Karen met...
Robert “Rob” Guyse (1962-2022)
Robert “Rob” A. Guyse, 60, of Montpelier passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan. He was born on July 9, 1962 in Montpelier to Gary and Linda (Edwards) Guyse. Rob graduated from Montpelier High School. On September 2, 2007 he married...
Judy Souhan (1947-2022)
Judy L. Souhan, age 75, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 11:55 P.M. on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, after an extended illness. Mrs. Souhan was a graduate of Northview High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and throughout the years was employed...
Celia “Kay” Zachrich (1947-2022)
Celia “Kay” Zachrich, age 75, of Defiance, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center. She was born on April 8, 1947 in Toledo, Ohio and adopted by Raymond and Bonnie (Kohl) Smith. On October 4, 1965 she married Gary...
Eddie “Ed” Krill (1950-2022)
Eddie H. Krill, age 72, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 6:20 A.M. on Saturday, November 27, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan, Ohio, after an extended illness. Ed was a 1968 graduate of Edgerton High School, where he was a standout athlete in basketball and baseball.
Wayne Spiess (1925-2022)
Wayne Howard Spiess, 97, died November 27, 2022, at Fairlawn Haven, Archbold. Born January 30, 1925, Wayne was the son of Frederick and Charlotte (Ruffer) Spiess, growing up on a farm in German Township. In 1948 he married Susanne Schlatter and moved to the Spiess family farm. Wayne was a...
Bryan High School Students Tour UTCOM
FACILTY TOUR … Left to right, Front row: Kierstyn Bherns, Brenna Rice, Macy Parker, Kharma Gentner, Rachel Fireovid, Hannah Andrews, Avery Brown, Kyah Davis, Cohen Davis, Montesa Vollmar, and Dylan Koenig. Back row: Brooklyn Martin, Morgan Hageman, Caroline Brightman, Mara Simmons, Teaghan Blad, Ella Voigt, Kailee Thiel, Lillian Clemens, Ella Rau, Noah Huard, Ayden Pelz, Cooper Bell, Drew Hahn, and Beckett Stark. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Four County Student Of The Month: Riley Hankinson (Delta)
Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Riley Hankinson from Delta High School as Student of the Month. Riley is the son of Leroy and Sarah Hankinson and is a junior in the I.T. Academy – Computer Networking & Cybersecurity program at the Career Center. Riley was nominated...
Fulton County First Responders To Hold Christmas For Kids Shopping Event
Wauseon, December 1, 2022 – The Fulton County First Responders will host Christmas for Kids in Fulton County, beginning at the Wauseon Fire Station at 9:00am and traveling full lights and sirens to Walmart on December 10th, 2022, beginning around 9:45am . Sheriff Deputies, Police, Fire, EMS and State...
MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Explanation Given On Jefferson St. Pumping Station
FOUNDERS PARK … This newest park in Montpelier, Ohio has now been approved by the state inspector, Village Manager Jason Rockey reported at the November 28, 2022 Montpelier Village Council meeting. The stage, for future events, can be seen through the newly erected Christmas decorations. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
1920s Holidays On Main Street In Sauder Village
SOUNDS OF THE SEASON … Christmas Carolers brought the sounds of the season to Downtown and to Holdeman Church. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Saturday, November, 26, Sauder Village presented the first of three 1920 Holidays on Main Street events of 2022. Guests of all ages enjoyed the...
BLAKESLEE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Mayor Linda Muehlfeld To Submit Resignation
Blakeslee Village Council held their meeting on November 16 at 6:00 p.m. Mayor Linda Muehlfeld called the meeting to order with all members present except one. Purchase orders prepared by Fiscal Officer, Courtny Osborn, as well as financial reports were approved.
Stryker Elementary Students Learn About Christmas Trees
LESSON ABOUT CHRISTMAS TREES … Ann Marie Michaels of the Williams Soil and Water District shows children the different kinds of needles found on Christmas trees. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) Ever wonder how the tradition of Christmas trees got started? Or when Christmas tree farms began?. Well, 28...
North Central @ Evergreen Boys Varsity Basketball
METAMORA – Evergreen (2-0) raced to a 35-13 lead at halftime and cruised to a 61-41 win over North Central. Eli Keifer had eight makes from the field, including two treys, to pace Evergreen with 18 points and Tyson Woodring dropped 15. Cohen Myers and Joey Burt each had...
“A Joyous Christmas!” Is Theme Of West Unity’s 33rd Annual House Walk & Craft Show
The West Unity Omnibus Club is presenting their 33rd Annual Christmas House Walk and Craft Show, “A Joyous Christmas!” on Saturday, December 3rd. The Omnibus club is featuring three beautiful homes that are festively decorated for the Christmas season. For your viewing this year: Noelle Chester, Brock & Nickie McNeal and Bill & Deb Smith. We invite you to visit their homes and enjoy their Christmas decorations and hospitality!
High School Sports Roundup For November 28, 2022
MILLBURY – Grace Munger had eight buckets and finished with a team-high 16 points to help Delta move to 2-0 on the season after a 48-40 win. DELTA (48) - Weber 7; Munger 16; Turi 0; Burres 7; Friess 5; Sprow 2; Lamb 2; Smith 2; Todd 7; Totals: 18-1-9 - 48.
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Several Items Approved During Brief Meeting
ITEMS APPROVED … Williams County Commissioners, Terry Rummel and Brian Davis, approved a few items during a short Monday morning, November 28, 2022, meeting. Assistant Clerk Robin Kemp announced items for them and took the votes. Also present was incoming Commissioner Bart Westfall.
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Conducts Thanksgiving Traffic Blitz
Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz that ran from November 23rd thru November 27th, designated Thanksgiving Blitz. Deputies who worked this Blitz made 37 traffic stops and issued nine citations. The citations issued were for speed violations. Deputies also...
